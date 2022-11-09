Most Dangerous Cities in Arkansas

Terry Mansfield

Arkansas has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29i2Kc_0j3jW0CE00
The official seal of Arkansas, USA.By State of Arkansas - Public Domain, Wikimedia.

Introduction

This article will examine Arkansas's most dangerous cities. Our research used the FBI Uniform Crime Reporting Statistics (UCR) reports on Violent Crime and Property Crime.

The UCR subdivides its major categories into Murder, Rape, Robbery, Assault, Burglary, Theft, and Vehicle Theft. The UCR has now implemented the National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS), which provides detailed, incident-based data.

In addition to the UCR, we utilized other sources to develop our list of Arkansas's most dangerous cities. Those cities have the highest violent and property crime rates.

Top 10 Most Dangerous Cities in Arkansas

1. Helena-West Helena

2. Pine Bluff

3. Little Rock

4. Newport

5. West Memphis

6. Osceola

7. El Dorado

8. Forrest City

9. Paragould

10. Fort Smith

Why These Cities Are Dangerous

Poverty

One of the leading causes of a city's danger is poverty. It is more likely that people struggling to make ends meet may turn to crime to survive. A cycle of poverty and crime can result.

Crime

Crime rates increase directly as a result of poverty. Living in these cities is dangerous due to their high crime rates.

Lack of resources

Residents of these cities lack access to resources, which makes them dangerous. Among these are a good education and healthcare system, safe housing, and a good job market. It is more likely that people will turn to crime when they don't have these basic needs met. Arkansas's most dangerous cities also have poor access to resources. If there are no resources, poverty and crime increase, making it difficult to improve one's situation.

Best Ways To Make These Cities Safer

Increased investment

Investment is the first step to improving safety in dangerous cities. Businesses can move into the city by offering tax incentives, increasing funding for city services, and improving infrastructure.

Investing in the area will increase employment opportunities and lower crime rates for residents. New residents and businesses are also attracted to the city due to it.

Improved education and resources

Education and resources are other important ways to improve safety in dangerous cities. It is possible to improve education and after-school programs. Also, social services can be improved, as well as job training and employment assistance.

It will significantly lower crime rates if residents have access to quality education and stable employment. Addressing poverty and mental illness as root causes of crime is possible by increasing healthcare and social services.

Greater community involvement

The community can also improve the safety of dangerous cities by becoming more involved. Volunteer programs, neighborhood watch programs, and community policing can all help to accomplish this.

Getting residents involved in making their neighborhoods safer places to live will help create a sense of ownership and pride in the community. It will also empower residents to take an active role in keeping their neighborhoods safe from crime.

Conclusion

In this article, we've listed the most dangerous cities in Arkansas. These cities are hazardous because of poverty, crime, and lack of resources. Improving safety in these cities requires increased investment, improved education and resources, and greater community involvement.

References/Attributions

FBI National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS)

Federal Bureau of Investigation Crime Data Explorer

FBI Crime/Law Enforcement Stats Uniform Crime Reporting (UCR) Program

10 MOST DANGEROUS Cities in ARKANSAS | Worst Places to Live in Arkansas | NOT Safe, High Crime Rate

Top Dangerous City in America is West Memphis, AR

The 10 Most Dangerous Cities In Arkansas For 2022

The 11 Most Dangerous Cities In Arkansas for 2022

10 Most Dangerous Cities in Arkansas (2022 Update)

Here Are The 10 Most Dangerous Cities In Arkansas

The 5 Most Dangerous Cities in Arkansas

Delorme Arkansas Atlas and Gazetteer (Delorme Atlas & Gazetteer)

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Arkansas dangerous cities# Arkansas most dangerous cities# dangerous cities in Arkansas# most dangerous cities in Arkan# unsafe cities in Arkansas

Comments / 13

Published by

My mission is to share interesting and helpful content with my readers.

Chesapeake, VA
16076 followers

More from Terry Mansfield

Delaware State

Delaware's Most Dangerous Cities

Delaware has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. The official seal of Delaware, USA.By State of Delaware - Public Domain, Wikimedia.

Read full story
18 comments

Is The Internet Making Us Stupid?

The Internet has drastically changed our lives. Its ability to give us instant access to any information we want has made us more intelligent in some ways. However, there is a growing concern that the Internet may make us dumber.

Read full story
37 comments
Providence, RI

Dangerous Neighborhoods in Providence, RI

Providence, Rhode Island, has many safe neighborhoods. However, some are dangerous. Let's take a look at those. The seal of Providence, Rhode Island, USA.By Simtropolitan, original designer unknown , Public Domain, Wikimedia Commons.

Read full story
21 comments
Nebraska State

Safest Cities in Nebraska

Nebraska is home to numerous cities and towns, each with unique characteristics. But when it comes to safety, how do they stack up?. The flag of Nebraska, USA.By Liamgabby79 - Public Domain, Wikimedia Commons.

Read full story
2 comments

Rhode Island's Most Dangerous Cities

Rhode Island has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. The seal of Rhode Island, USA.By Simtropolitan, Public Domain, Wikimedia Commons.

Read full story
11 comments
Omaha, NE

Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Omaha, NE

Omaha, Nebraska, has many safe neighborhoods. However, some are dangerous. Let's take a look at those. The city of Omaha, Nebraska skyline on the Missouri River, USA.By Tony Webster - City of Omaha, Nebraska Skyline on the Missouri River, CC BY 2.0, Wikimedia.

Read full story
12 comments
Nebraska State

Nebraska's Most Dangerous Cities

Nebraska has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. Official seal of Nebraska, USA.By U.S. Government - Public Domain, Wikimedia Commons.

Read full story
4 comments

Should College Tuition Be Free?

A heated debate rages about whether college tuition should be free for everyone. Advocates on both sides present valid points. Students attending a college lecture.Image by Nikolay Georgiev from Pixabay.

Read full story
55 comments
Colorado State

Colorado's Most Dangerous Cities

Colorado has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. The official seal of Colorado, USA.By Svgalbertian - Own work. Public Domain, Wikimedia Commons.

Read full story
29 comments
Portland, OR

Dangerous Neighborhoods in Portland, OR

Portland, Oregon, has many safe neighborhoods. However, some are dangerous. Let's take a look at those. The official seal of Portland, Oregon, USA.By Unknown author - Public Domain, Wikimedia.

Read full story
57 comments
Massachusetts State

Massachusetts' Safest Cities

Massachusetts is home to numerous cities and towns, each with unique characteristics. But when it comes to safety, how do they stack up?. The flag of Massachusetts, USA.By State of Massachusetts - Public Domain, Wikimedia Commons.

Read full story
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin's Most Dangerous Cities

Wisconsin has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. The official seal of Wisconsin, USA.By Svgalbertian - Public Domain, Wikimedia Commons.

Read full story
42 comments
Massachusetts State

Massachusetts' Most Dangerous Cities

Massachusetts has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. The official seal of Massachusetts, USA.Adaptation by Sagredo - Public Domain, Wikimedia Commons.

Read full story
25 comments
Florida State

Florida's Safest Cities

Florida is home to numerous cities and towns, each with unique characteristics. But when it comes to safety, how do they stack up?. The official seal of Florida, USA.Public Domain, Wikimedia Commons.

Read full story
9 comments
Oregon State

Dangerous Cities in Oregon

Oregon has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. The state flag of Oregon, USA.By Enzwell - Public Domain. Wikimedia Commons.

Read full story
14 comments

Surviving a Recession

A recession is a period of economic decline, and many factors can contribute to it. We'll look at what causes a recession and ways to survive one. Saving pennies in a piggy bank.Photo by maitree rimthong on Pexels.

Read full story
11 comments
Hawaii State

Hawaii's Dangerous Cities and Towns

Many cities and towns in Hawaii are safe. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. The flag of Hawaii, USA.By Dbenbenn - Public Domain, Wikimedia. This article will examine Hawaii's most dangerous cities and towns. Our research used the FBI Uniform Crime Reporting Statistics (UCR) reports on Violent Crime and Property Crime.

Read full story
19 comments
Illinois State

Illinois' Most Dangerous Highways

Illinois is a state with many highways. Some are more dangerous than others. Let's take a look at those. Northbound Dan Ryan Expressway in Chicago, Illinois, USA.By Aneekr at English Wikipedia - Public Domain, Wikimedia.

Read full story
10 comments
Illinois State

Most Dangerous Cities in Illinois

Illinois has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. Seal of Illinois, USA.By Illinois Secretary of State - Public Domain, Wikimedia.

Read full story
28 comments

Honoring Veterans For Service And Sacrifice

Honoring our veterans is important to show appreciation for their service and sacrifice. In observance of Veterans Day, America honors those who served in the military. Sign thanking veterans.Image by April Bryant from Pixabay.

Read full story
27 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy