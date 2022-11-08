Safest Cities in Alabama

Terry Mansfield

Alabama is home to numerous cities and towns, each with unique characteristics. But when it comes to safety, how do they stack up?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30O5rm_0j2mjXp100
Helena, AL town historical marker sign.By Bmbufalo - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia.

Introduction

This article will examine Alabama's safest cities. We used the FBI Uniform Crime Reporting Statistics (UCR) reports on Violent Crime and Property Crime.

The UCR subdivides its major categories into Murder, Rape, Robbery, Assault, Burglary, Theft, and Vehicle Theft. The UCR has now implemented the National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS), which provides detailed, incident-based data.

In addition to the UCR, we utilized other sources to develop our list of Alabama's safest cities. The safest cities have the lowest violent and property crime rates.

The Safest Cities in Alabama

1. Helena

2. Vestavia Hills

3. Mountain Brook

4. Alabaster

5. Daphne

6. Moody

7. Auburn

8. Pleasant Grove

9. Pelham

10. Hartselle

Other Safe Cities (listed in alphabetical order)

  • Alabaster
  • Albertville
  • Athens
  • Brent
  • Cullman
  • Daleville
  • Enterprise
  • Eufaula
  • Fairhope
  • Fayette
  • Foley
  • Glencoe
  • Gulf Shores
  • Helena
  • Hokes Bluff
  • Homewood
  • Hoover
  • Hueytown
  • Irondale
  • Margaret
  • Moody
  • Northport
  • Rainbow City
  • Saraland
  • Satsuma
  • Southside
  • Taylor
  • York

What Makes a City Safe

The safest cities in Alabama have lower crime rates, more police officers per capita, and higher levels of community engagement.

Interestingly, there is only sometimes a direct correlation between crime rates and police presence. This may be due to poverty or lack of social services.

Many factors can contribute to making a city safe. Some of these include:

Crime rates: Lower crime rates will typically make a city safer.

Police presence: More police officers can help deter crime and provide a quicker response time in an emergency.

Community engagement: Stronger relationships between residents and law enforcement can help make a city safer by promoting trust and cooperation.

Tips For Staying Safe In Alabama

Alabama's safest cities have low crime rates and a strong law enforcement presence. If you live in or are visiting one of these cities, or any other city in Alabama, follow these safety tips:

Always stay aware of your surroundings

Walk or drive in well-lighted areas.

Avoid being out alone at night.

Keep your valuables hidden and locked up.

Know the locations of the nearest police station and hospital.

Conclusion

In this article, we've listed the safest cities in Alabama, as determined by our research. These cities are safe because of their low violent and property crime rates, strong police presence, and good community engagement between residents and law enforcement.

References/Attributions

National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS) - FBI

Federal Bureau of Investigation Crime Data Explorer - FBI

Crime/Law Enforcement Stats Uniform Crime Reporting (UCR) Program - FBI

Top 10 Safest Cities in Alabama In 2022 - NewHomeSource

10 Safest Cities in Alabama - Updated in 2022 | House Grail

Top 10 Safest Cities in Alabama [Report 2022] - USA by Numbers

Safest Cities in Alabama – 2021 | alarms.org

The 10 Safest Cities In Alabama In Which To Live - Only In Your State

Safest Cities in Alabama - See the Top 25 - SafeHome.org

The top 10 safest cities in Alabama - altoday.com

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Alabama safe cities# Alabama safest cities# safe cities in Alabama# safest cities in Alabama# low crime cities in Alabama

Comments / 4

Published by

My mission is to share interesting and helpful content with my readers.

Chesapeake, VA
16076 followers

More from Terry Mansfield

Delaware State

Delaware's Most Dangerous Cities

Delaware has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. The official seal of Delaware, USA.By State of Delaware - Public Domain, Wikimedia.

Read full story
18 comments

Is The Internet Making Us Stupid?

The Internet has drastically changed our lives. Its ability to give us instant access to any information we want has made us more intelligent in some ways. However, there is a growing concern that the Internet may make us dumber.

Read full story
37 comments
Providence, RI

Dangerous Neighborhoods in Providence, RI

Providence, Rhode Island, has many safe neighborhoods. However, some are dangerous. Let's take a look at those. The seal of Providence, Rhode Island, USA.By Simtropolitan, original designer unknown , Public Domain, Wikimedia Commons.

Read full story
21 comments
Nebraska State

Safest Cities in Nebraska

Nebraska is home to numerous cities and towns, each with unique characteristics. But when it comes to safety, how do they stack up?. The flag of Nebraska, USA.By Liamgabby79 - Public Domain, Wikimedia Commons.

Read full story
2 comments

Rhode Island's Most Dangerous Cities

Rhode Island has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. The seal of Rhode Island, USA.By Simtropolitan, Public Domain, Wikimedia Commons.

Read full story
11 comments
Omaha, NE

Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Omaha, NE

Omaha, Nebraska, has many safe neighborhoods. However, some are dangerous. Let's take a look at those. The city of Omaha, Nebraska skyline on the Missouri River, USA.By Tony Webster - City of Omaha, Nebraska Skyline on the Missouri River, CC BY 2.0, Wikimedia.

Read full story
12 comments
Nebraska State

Nebraska's Most Dangerous Cities

Nebraska has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. Official seal of Nebraska, USA.By U.S. Government - Public Domain, Wikimedia Commons.

Read full story
4 comments

Should College Tuition Be Free?

A heated debate rages about whether college tuition should be free for everyone. Advocates on both sides present valid points. Students attending a college lecture.Image by Nikolay Georgiev from Pixabay.

Read full story
55 comments
Colorado State

Colorado's Most Dangerous Cities

Colorado has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. The official seal of Colorado, USA.By Svgalbertian - Own work. Public Domain, Wikimedia Commons.

Read full story
29 comments
Portland, OR

Dangerous Neighborhoods in Portland, OR

Portland, Oregon, has many safe neighborhoods. However, some are dangerous. Let's take a look at those. The official seal of Portland, Oregon, USA.By Unknown author - Public Domain, Wikimedia.

Read full story
57 comments
Massachusetts State

Massachusetts' Safest Cities

Massachusetts is home to numerous cities and towns, each with unique characteristics. But when it comes to safety, how do they stack up?. The flag of Massachusetts, USA.By State of Massachusetts - Public Domain, Wikimedia Commons.

Read full story
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin's Most Dangerous Cities

Wisconsin has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. The official seal of Wisconsin, USA.By Svgalbertian - Public Domain, Wikimedia Commons.

Read full story
42 comments
Massachusetts State

Massachusetts' Most Dangerous Cities

Massachusetts has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. The official seal of Massachusetts, USA.Adaptation by Sagredo - Public Domain, Wikimedia Commons.

Read full story
25 comments
Florida State

Florida's Safest Cities

Florida is home to numerous cities and towns, each with unique characteristics. But when it comes to safety, how do they stack up?. The official seal of Florida, USA.Public Domain, Wikimedia Commons.

Read full story
9 comments
Oregon State

Dangerous Cities in Oregon

Oregon has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. The state flag of Oregon, USA.By Enzwell - Public Domain. Wikimedia Commons.

Read full story
14 comments

Surviving a Recession

A recession is a period of economic decline, and many factors can contribute to it. We'll look at what causes a recession and ways to survive one. Saving pennies in a piggy bank.Photo by maitree rimthong on Pexels.

Read full story
11 comments
Hawaii State

Hawaii's Dangerous Cities and Towns

Many cities and towns in Hawaii are safe. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. The flag of Hawaii, USA.By Dbenbenn - Public Domain, Wikimedia. This article will examine Hawaii's most dangerous cities and towns. Our research used the FBI Uniform Crime Reporting Statistics (UCR) reports on Violent Crime and Property Crime.

Read full story
19 comments
Illinois State

Illinois' Most Dangerous Highways

Illinois is a state with many highways. Some are more dangerous than others. Let's take a look at those. Northbound Dan Ryan Expressway in Chicago, Illinois, USA.By Aneekr at English Wikipedia - Public Domain, Wikimedia.

Read full story
10 comments
Illinois State

Most Dangerous Cities in Illinois

Illinois has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. Seal of Illinois, USA.By Illinois Secretary of State - Public Domain, Wikimedia.

Read full story
28 comments

Honoring Veterans For Service And Sacrifice

Honoring our veterans is important to show appreciation for their service and sacrifice. In observance of Veterans Day, America honors those who served in the military. Sign thanking veterans.Image by April Bryant from Pixabay.

Read full story
27 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy