Dumbest Laws in America (Opinion)

Terry Mansfield

The United States is full of laws that seem downright silly. But believe it or not, some of these laws are still on the books.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gXTv5_0j1PqLRE00
The word stupid is spelled out with Scrabble tiles.Image by salmerf from Pixabay

Introduction

Based on our research, here are some of the dumbest laws in America that you probably didn't know existed.

Dumb Laws in America That Still Exist

It's illegal to put ice cream on apple pie in Michigan.

It is against the law in Michigan to put ice cream on apple pie. This law aims to prevent food waste. Ice cream is a dairy product, and apple pie is a fruit pie, so the two don't go together. If you want to eat ice cream with your apple pie, you'll have to put it on the side.

It's illegal to play cards in the street in South Carolina.

Playing cards in the street is illegal in South Carolina. This law was enacted in 1882 and is still on the books today. The penalty for violating this law is a $10 fine or up to 30 days in jail.

Pennsylvania prohibits walking down the street with your shoes untied.

Walking down the street with your shoes untied is illegal in Pennsylvania. This law was enacted in 1792 and is still on the books today. The purpose of this law is to prevent people from tripping and falling. However, many believe this law is outdated and unnecessary.

It's illegal to eat fried chicken with your fingers in Nebraska.

In Nebraska, it is illegal to eat fried chicken with your fingers. This law was enacted in 1960 and is still in effect today. This law is because the state wanted to promote proper table manners and discourage people from eating with their hands. Those caught eating fried chicken with their fingers in Nebraska could face a $100 fine. Laws such as this are rarely known and don't get enforced.

So, if you're planning on visiting Nebraska anytime soon, make sure to mind your manners and use a fork and knife when enjoying some delicious fried chicken!

In New York City, driving a car without a chauffeur is illegal.

Driving a car without a chauffeur in New York City is illegal. The penalty for this infraction is a fine of up to $500. In the early 20th century, a growing number of traffic fatalities prompted the enactment of this law. To enforce this law, which remains in effect, the NYPD requires a valid driver's license and insurance.

In Ohio, getting a fish drunk is illegal.

It's actually against the law to get a fish drunk in Ohio. This bizarre law was enacted in the early 1900s and is still on the books today. It's unclear why this law exists, but it may be because alcohol can harm fish. The punishment for getting a fish drunk in Ohio is up to 60 days in jail and a $500 fine. Fish are not the only animals protected from being intoxicated in Ohio -- it's also against the law to get a rabbit drunk.

After 10 p.m., it is illegal to flush the toilet in Colorado.

It is illegal to flush the toilet after 10 p.m. in Colorado. It was enacted during a state drought to conserve water. Colorado's water supply isn't expected to run out anytime soon, so this law is no longer necessary.

Honking your horn in a residential area is illegal in Massachusetts.

In Massachusetts, honking your car horn in a residential area is illegal. The purpose of this law is to reduce noise pollution in these areas. There are a few exceptions to this law, such as if you warn someone of an impending danger or if your car horn is malfunctioning. However, for the most part, if you honk your horn in a residential area in Massachusetts, you could be subject to a fine.

It's illegal to shoot an animal from a moving vehicle in Alaska.

It is illegal to shoot an animal from a moving vehicle in Alaska, a dangerous and cruel practice. However, this law does not apply if the animal attacks you or your property. Violators of this law may face a fine of up to $500.

Conclusion

The dumbest laws in America that still exist are a testament to the fact that sometimes, the law is an ass. These laws are nonsensical, outdated, and just plain dumb. But they're still on the books, which means you could end up in trouble if you're not careful. So be sure to brush up on your state's laws before you travel, and think twice before eating fried chicken with your fingers in Nebraska.

References/Attributions

Comments / 39

Published by

My mission is to share interesting and helpful content with my readers.

Chesapeake, VA
