Newark, NJ's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods

Newark, New Jersey, has many safe neighborhoods. However, some are dangerous. Let's take a look at those.

Courthouse in Newark, New Jersey.Image by David Mark from Pixabay

Introduction

In this article, we'll examine Newark's most dangerous neighborhoods. We'll discuss the hazards in these neighborhoods and offer tips for staying safe.

Our research used the FBI Uniform Crime Reporting Statistics (UCR) reports on Violent Crime and Property Crime.

The UCR subdivides its two major categories into Murder, Rape, Robbery, Assault, Burglary, Theft, and Vehicle Theft. The UCR has now implemented the National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS), which provides detailed, incident-based data.

In addition to the UCR, we utilized other sources to develop our list of Newark's most dangerous neighborhoods with the highest violent and property crime rates.

Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Newark

1. Dayton-Weequahic Park

2. Springfield-Belmont

3. South Broad Street

4. Lower Clinton Hill

5. West Side

6. Lower Roseville

7. Fairmuont

8. Upper Clinton Hill

9. Seventh Avenue

10. University Heights

The Dangers in Newark's Neighborhoods

Newark is, unfortunately, no stranger to violent crime. This included murders, rapes, robberies, and aggravated assaults. The majority of these crimes took place in Newark's most dangerous neighborhoods.

Drug Crime.

Drug crime is also a major problem in Newark. This included the possession, sale, and manufacture of illegal drugs. Drug crime is often linked to violent crime, as drug dealers may resort to violence to protect their turf.

Property Crime.

Property crime is also a serious problem in Newark. This included burglary, larceny theft, motor vehicle theft, and arson. Property crime can be especially devastating for businesses and families who are victims of it.

How To Stay Safe

Stay aware of your surroundings.

The first step to staying safe in Newark is always being aware of your surroundings. Pay attention to the people around you and trust your gut if something feels off. Look down at your phone or other devices only if you walk alone. Be alert when walking through parking lots, alleyways, and deserted streets.

Travel in groups.

Whenever possible, travel with a group of people rather than alone. There is safety in numbers, and you will be less likely to be targeted by criminals if you are with others. If you must travel alone, try to choose well-lighted, busy routes with plenty of people around.

Keep to Well-Lighted Areas.

Stick to well-lit areas as much as possible to stay safe during the day and at night. Avoid dark alleyways, deserted streets, and other places without good visibility. If you are out after dark, carry a flashlight to see clearly and be seen by others.

Know the Police Hotlines.

Do not hesitate to call the police if you are in a dangerous situation or witness a crime. The Newark Police Department has a non-emergency hotline that you can call at (973) 733-6000 or dial 911 for emergency assistance. Knowing these hotlines can help ensure you get the help you need if you ever find yourself in danger while in Newark.

To stay safe in Newark, you should be aware of your surroundings, travel in groups, keep to well-lighted areas, and know the police hotlines. You can reduce your risk of becoming a victim of a crime by taking these precautions.

Newark residents are more likely to be victims of violence, drug-related crimes, and other crimes. These neighborhoods have high crime rates due to several factors, but residents can also improve safety by reducing risks.

Dangers Posed To Residents

Victims of crime are at a higher risk.

The most dangerous neighborhoods are those with the highest crime rates. You're more likely to become a victim of a crime if you live in one of these neighborhoods. This is because criminals have more opportunities to target you, and fewer people can help if anything goes wrong.

Increased risk of being exposed to violence.

Violence is more likely to affect you if you live in a neighborhood with a high violent crime rate. This could mean witnessing a crime, being threatened or attacked, or knowing someone victimized. Feeling safe in your neighborhood is difficult when you see violent crimes or are a victim.

Increased risk of being exposed to drugs and drug dealers.

If your neighborhood has a high rate of drug-related crimes, you're at an increased risk of being exposed to drugs and drug dealers. This could mean seeing illegal drug activity, being offered drugs by dealers, or knowing someone arrested for drug possession or dealing. Drug activity can make a neighborhood unsafe and lead to other crime types, like theft and violence.

How To Improve These Dangerous Neighborhoods

Increased police presence.

One way to help make dangerous neighborhoods safer is by increasing police presence. The police department could station additional officers or have officers patrol these neighborhoods more often. A more significant law enforcement presence may deter potential criminals from committing crimes. Thus, residents will feel safer knowing that more officers are around to protect them.

Improved lighting and security.

Another way to improve safety in dangerous neighborhoods is by improving lighting and security. It is possible to do this by installing more streetlights, repairing broken streetlights, and trimming trees or bushes that block streetlights. Additionally, property owners can install security cameras and alarm systems to deter criminals and help law enforcement identify suspects after a crime has occurred.

Community involvement.

Community involvement is also vital to making dangerous neighborhoods safer. Residents can get involved by forming neighborhood watch groups, attending community meetings, and working with law enforcement to identify problem areas or potential criminal activity. By coming together, residents can make their neighborhoods safer places to live.

Conclusion

Newark, New Jersey, has a high crime rate overall, with violent and drug-related crimes in its most dangerous neighborhoods. These neighborhoods are unsafe because residents are at an increased risk of becoming victims of crime, being exposed to violence, and being exposed to drugs and drug dealers. More police presence, better lighting, community involvement, and better security are needed to improve these dangerous neighborhoods and make them safer.

References/Attributions

National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS) - FBI

Federal Bureau of Investigation Crime Data Explorer - FBI

Crime/Law Enforcement Stats Uniform Crime Reporting (UCR) Program - FBI

Most Dangerous Neighborhoods In Newark, NJ - AreaVibes

Here are the 10 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Newark, New Jersey - Shore News Network

The 10 Worst Neighborhoods In Newark For 2022 - RoadSnacks

What are the most dangerous neighborhoods in Newark, New Jersey? - Quora

Newark, NJ Crime Rates and Statistics - NeighborhoodScout

Here are the 10 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Newark, New Jersey - NewsKudo

