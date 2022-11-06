Mississippi is a state with many highways. Some are more dangerous than others. We'll take a look at those.

Introduction

Be aware of the highways in Mississippi that are the most dangerous. The hazardous ones are those with the most accidents, especially fatal ones.

This article will look at Mississippi's most dangerous highways based on our research, including data from the U.S. Department of Transportation's National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Fatality Analysis Reporting System (FARS). We examined data for interstate highways, national highways, and state roads to compile our list of the most dangerous.

Most Dangerous Highways in Mississippi

U.S Highway 61

Interstate 20

Interstate 55

Interstate 59

Interstate 70

Most Dangerous Mississippi Intersections

Airways Boulevard and Goodman Road, Horn Lakes

State Highway 49 and Community Road, Gulfport

State Highway 49 and Creosote Road, Gulfport

State Highway 51 and Goodman Road, Horn Lakes

State Highway 98 and Westover Drive, Hattiesburg

Why Some Mississippi Highways Are Dangerous

Mississippi's dangerous highways are due to inadequate infrastructure funding and an increase in vehicle accidents. The problem with these highways is that they have high traffic levels and a lot of congestion. The roads are also not designed for high-speed driving, which increases the risk of crashes.

How to Avoid These Highways

Taking Alternate Routes

The best way to avoid dangerous highways is to take alternate routes. It may mean taking a longer route, but it will be worth it. You can determine the safest route in a variety of ways.

One way is to use a GPS. If you have a navigation system in your car, you can input the address of where you are going, and it will give you a list of options for routes. It will also tell you how long each route will take. Choose the longest route; it may take a bit longer, but it will be the safest.

Another way to find out about safe routes is by talking to people in the area. Ask them which roads they avoid and why. They will be able to tell you which highways are the most dangerous and why.

Some websites list safe routes for various areas. A quick Google search should provide some options. Once you find a website or two that look reputable, check out the routes they recommend. Again, choose the longest way; it may take a little longer, but it will be the safest.

Planning Your Trip in Advance

If you must drive on one of these highways, plan your trip as much as possible. Know precisely where you need to go and map your route before leaving. This way, you can avoid surprises along the way and know what to expect.

Furthermore, it would help if you planned when you would be driving on these highways. Avoid rush hour traffic, as this is when most accidents occur. Leaving late in the evening or early in the morning has less traffic.

Leaving at Off-Peak Times

Another way to avoid dangerous highways is to leave at off-peak times if possible. Ideally, you should avoid rush hour traffic. Rush hour is usually between 7 am and 9 am and 4 pm and 6 pm, Monday through Friday. If you can leave outside of these times, do so. You'll likely encounter less traffic and fewer accidents overall.

What To Do If You Must Drive On These Highways

Drive defensively

When driving on any highway, especially the most dangerous roads in Mississippi, it is essential to drive defensively. Stay aware of what other drivers are doing at all times, and be prepared to react accordingly. It also means obeying the speed limit and not taking any unnecessary risks.

Pay attention to your surroundings

Another vital thing to do when driving on dangerous highways is always to pay attention to your surroundings. It is essential to pay attention to weather conditions, construction zones, and areas where wildlife may be present. It also means being alert for changes in traffic patterns or unexpected delays.

Stay alert and rested

Finally, staying alert and rested when driving on any highway, especially the most dangerous ones in Mississippi, is crucial. Avoid distractions such as cell phones and passengers, and ensure you get enough sleep before you embark on a long journey. It also means taking breaks frequently if you feel tired or sleepy.

Conclusion

We've listed Mississippi's most dangerous highways and intersections. They are responsible for many accidents and fatalities each year. There are several ways to avoid these roads, including taking alternate routes, planning your trip, and leaving at off-peak times. If you must drive on these highways, be sure to drive defensively, watch your surroundings, and stay alert and rested. Following these safety tips can help keep yourself and others safe.

