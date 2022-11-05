California's Best Free Attractions

Are you looking for something fun in California that won't cost you anything? Then look no further.

A path winding through redwood trees at Muir Woods National Monument in California (June 2022). By Marty Aligata - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia.

Introduction

This article will introduce you to some of the best free attractions in the state, from hidden gems to must-see sights. So whether you're a local looking for new things to do or a visitor planning your trip, be sure to add these places to your list.

About California

The state of California is on the west coast of the country. Oregon borders it to the north, Nevada, Arizona, and Mexico to the east and south.

California has over 39 million people and covers an area of 163,696 square miles (423,970 square kilometers). Sacramento is the capital of California, and Los Angeles is its largest city.

What California Has To Offer

California is a state full of hidden gems. There's something for everyone in California, from its incredible national parks to its bustling cities. And best of all, many of the state's best attractions are free to visit!

We'll explore 10 of the best free attractions in California. We'll cover everything from where to find them to what you can expect when you get there. So whether you're looking for an outdoor adventure or a cultural experience, read on for some great ideas.

Things To Know When Visiting California

When visiting California, there are a few things you should know. First, the weather can vary greatly depending on where you are in the state. In general, northern California is cooler and wetter than southern California, which is warmer and drier. However, because of its size, California also has a wide range of climates within its borders. For example, coastal areas tend to be milder than inland areas, and mountain areas can be much colder than either. So when packing for your trip, be sure to check the forecast for your specific destination.

Another thing to remember when visiting California is that it can be quite crowded during peak tourist season (generally June through August). If you're hoping to avoid the crowds but still want nice weather, try visiting in May or September instead. Keep in mind that many popular attractions will also have longer wait times during these months, so plan accordingly!

Finally, because California is such a large state, getting around can take some time – especially if you're renting a car and driving yourself around. If possible, try flying into one airport and out of another. That way, you don't have to backtrack too much. For example: fly into San Francisco and out of Los Angeles. Or consider taking public transportation between major cities – Amtrak offers several routes throughout California that can save you both time and money.

The Best Free Attractions in California: Hidden Gems You Have To See

Many hidden gems in California are free to visit and explore. We'll now look at 10 of California's best free attractions that you won't want to miss.

Location

All of the attractions on our list are in different parts of California. Anywhere you live in the state, there's sure to be something nearby to enjoy. From the beaches of Southern California to the forests of Northern California, these hidden gems have something for everyone.

What to expect

Each of these attractions has something unique to offer, so whether you're looking for a place to relax or an adventure, you'll find it on our list. We've included everything from hikes and bike trails to museums and historical landmarks, so there's sure to be something for everyone.

California's Best Free Attractions

1. Hike through Muir Woods National Monument

This forest is one of the last remaining old-growth forests in North America and contains some of the tallest trees on earth. The best part about Muir Woods is that it's just a short drive from San Francisco, making it the perfect day trip for city dwellers who need a break from the hustle and bustle. No trip to California would be complete without seeing at least one Redwood tree! And while several state parks charge an entrance fee, Muir Woods National Monument has always been free.

2. Go for a swim at Laguna Beach

With its crystal-clear water and miles of sandy beaches, Laguna Beach is one of Southern California's most popular tourist destinations. You should be aware, however, that it can also be one of the most expensive places to visit if you are not careful. Luckily, there are plenty of free things to do here, like swimming, sunbathing, and picnicking on one of the many public beaches.

3. Visit Yosemite National Park

Yosemite is one of America's most popular national parks, boasting towering mountains, pristine forests, and cascading waterfalls. While there is a fee to enter the park, once you're inside, there are plenty of free activities to enjoy, like hiking, camping, fishing, and more.

4. See giant sequoias at Sequoia National Park

Another one of America's great national parks, Sequoia has some of the world's largest trees -- including the General Sherman Tree, which is over 275 feet tall! As with Yosemite National Park, there is a fee to enter. But once you're inside, there are many free things to do, such as hiking through giant sequoia groves and exploring caves formed by glaciers millions of years ago.

5. Check out Chinatown in San Francisco

For a reason, Chinatown is one of San Francisco's most popular tourist destinations! This vibrant neighborhood is full of colorfully decorated buildings housing Chinese markets selling everything from souvenirs to authentic ingredients for cooking at home.

6. Visit the California State Capitol in Sacramento

The state capitol building is one of California's most iconic landmarks, and it's free to visit. Take a tour of the building to learn about its history. And see the beautiful architecture up close or admire it from the outside.

7. See the Hollywood Sign

The Hollywood Sign is one of the world's most recognizable landmarks. While it's usually only visible from a distance, there are a few spots where you can get up close for a better view. (Be careful not to trespass on private property!).

8. Walk along Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills

Rodeo Drive is one of the world's most famous shopping districts. But even if you're not looking to spend money, it's still worth checking out. Window-shop at designer stores, people watch and take in the glamorous atmosphere of this famous street.

9. Stroll through Golden Gate Park in San Francisco

This vast urban park is one of San Francisco's treasures and is free to enjoy! With over 1,000 acres to explore, there's something for everyone here, from gardens and museums to lakes and playgrounds.

10. Explore nature at Big Sur

Big Sur is one of California's most beautiful regions, with towering cliffs that drop into crashing waves below. There are plenty of free things here, like hiking along scenic trails or simply enjoying the stunning views. This stretch of coastline boasts some of the most incredible views in all of California (and perhaps even the world). Whether you're looking to hike, camp, or take in the scenery, Big Sur is worth a visit. Just be sure to bring your camera!

More Hidden Gems You Must See

There are countless hidden gems in California, but here are seven more of the best free attractions you definitely won't want to miss. From stunning natural wonders to fascinating historical landmarks, there's something for everyone on this list.

Angeles National Forest

This beautiful forest is located just a few hours outside Los Angeles and is a great place to spend a day or two away from the city. There are plenty of camping and hiking opportunities, fishing, picnicking, and horseback riding. And best of all, admission is free!

Death Valley National Park

Death Valley is quite beautiful (and surprisingly diverse) despite its ominous name. There's plenty to explore, from sand dunes and salt flats to mountains and canyons. And like Angeles National Forest, admission is free!

Fort Ross State Historic Park

This former Russian fort was once one of the northernmost settlements in North America and is now a fascinating glimpse into California's past. Guided tours are available (for a fee), but you can also explore the grounds on your own for free.

Sonoma County

Are you a fan of wine? In Sonoma County, you can find some of California's best wineries (many offer free tastings!). It doesn't matter if you don't like wine, Sonoma County is still worth visiting for its stunning scenery and quaint small towns.

Old Town San Diego State Historic Park

This park preserves the site of the first European settlement in present-day California. It offers a variety of free guided tours and activities throughout the year.

Lassen Volcanic National Park

You can see steaming fumaroles, boiling pools of mud, and other signs of volcanic activity up close (yes, it's still safe to visit!). Admission to the park is free during winter (November through April) but requires a fee during summer (May through October).

Integratron

For something truly unique, head to Landers, where you'll find an acoustically perfect sound chamber that's said to have healing properties. While there isn't any scientific evidence to support these claims, it's still a fascinating place to visit (and it doesn't cost anything!)

NOTE: For a comprehensive list of free things to do in California, go HERE.

Come Prepared

When visiting any of these hidden gems, be sure to come prepared with plenty of water, sunscreen, and a hat (especially if you're visiting Death Valley or Joshua Tree!). And remember, even though these attractions are free, they're still popular, so it's always a good idea to arrive early to avoid crowds.

Conclusion

We've provided a list of California's free hidden gems worth visiting. There's something for everyone, from stunning natural scenery to fascinating historical landmarks. So what are you waiting for? Start exploring!

