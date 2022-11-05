New Jersey's Most Dangerous Cities

Terry Mansfield

New Jersey has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35qExy_0izONuJ700
A map of the United States with New Jersey highlightedBy TUBS - CC BY-SA 3.0, Wikimedia.

Introduction

This article will examine New Jersey's most dangerous cities. Our research used the FBI Uniform Crime Reporting Statistics (UCR) reports on Violent Crime and Property Crime.

The UCR subdivides its major categories into Murder, Rape, Robbery, Assault, Burglary, Theft, and Vehicle Theft. The UCR has now implemented the National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS), which provides detailed, incident-based data.

In addition to the UCR, we utilized other sources to develop our list of New Jersey's most dangerous cities. Those cities have the highest violent and property crime rates.

The Top 25 Most Dangerous Cities in New Jersey

1. Wildwood

2. Salem

3. Penns Grove

4. Asbury Park

5. Egg Harbor City

6. Millville

7. Bridgeton

8. Woodbury

9. Camden

10. Atlantic City

11. Trenton

12. Neptune Township

13. Lindenwold

14. Linden

15. Elizabeth

16. Vineland

17. Newark

18. Long Branch

19. Jersey City

20. Woodbine

21. Plainfield

22. Passaic

23. Buena

24. Laurel Lake

25. Seabrook Farms

Why These Cities Are Dangerous

Poverty

One of the leading causes of a city's danger is poverty. It is more likely that people struggling to make ends meet may turn to crime to survive. A cycle of poverty and crime can result.

Crime

Crime rates increase directly as a result of poverty. Living in these cities is dangerous due to their high crime rates.

Lack of resources

Residents of these cities lack access to resources, which makes them dangerous. Among these are a good education and healthcare system, safe housing, and a good job market. It is more likely that people will turn to crime when they don't have these basic needs met. New Jersey's most dangerous cities also have poor access to resources. If there are no resources, poverty and crime increase, making it difficult to improve one's situation.

Best Ways To Make These Cities Safer

Increased investment

Investment is the first step to improving safety in dangerous cities. Businesses can move into the city by offering tax incentives, increasing funding for city services, and improving infrastructure.

Investing in the area will increase employment opportunities and lower crime rates for residents. New residents and businesses are also attracted to the city due to it.

Improved education and resources

Education and resources are other important ways to improve safety in dangerous cities. It is possible to improve education and after-school programs. Also, social services can be improved, as well as job training and employment assistance.

It will significantly lower crime rates if residents have access to quality education and stable employment. Addressing poverty and mental illness as root causes of crime is possible by increasing healthcare and social services.

Greater community involvement

The community can also improve the safety of dangerous cities by becoming more involved. Volunteer programs, neighborhood watch programs, and community policing can all help to accomplish this.

Getting residents involved in making their neighborhoods safer places to live will help create a sense of ownership and pride in the community. It will also empower residents to take an active role in keeping their neighborhoods safe from crime.

Conclusion

In this article, we've listed the most dangerous cities in New Jersey. These cities are hazardous because of poverty, crime, and lack of resources. Improving safety in these cities requires increased investment, improved education and resources, and greater community involvement.

References/Attributions

National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS) - FBI

Federal Bureau of Investigation Crime Data Explorer - FBI

Crime/Law Enforcement Stats Uniform Crime Reporting (UCR) Program - FBI

The 25 Most Dangerous Cities In New Jersey: 2022’s Ultimate List - UpgradedHome

The 10 Most Dangerous Cities In New Jersey For 2022 - RoadSnacks

10 Most Dangerous Cities in New Jersey (2022 Update) - HouseGrail

The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in New Jersey May Surprise You - 94.3ThePoint

10 Most Dangerous Cities In NJ (2022) | PropertyClub

TOP 10 DANGEROUS CITIES IN NEW JERSEY - YouTube

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# most dangerous cities# New Jersey dangerous cities# New Jersey most dangerous citi# most dangerous cities in New J

Comments / 50

Published by

My mission is to share interesting and helpful content with my readers.

Chesapeake, VA
14525 followers

More from Terry Mansfield

Illinois State

Most Dangerous Cities in Illinois

Illinois has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. Seal of Illinois, USA.By Illinois Secretary of State - Public Domain, Wikimedia.

Read full story
8 comments

How To Observe Veterans Day

Honoring our veterans is important to show appreciation for their service and sacrifice. In observance of Veterans Day, the nation honors those who served in the military. Sign thanking veterans.Image by April Bryant from Pixabay.

Read full story
4 comments

Biggest Threat to American Democracy (Opinion)

What is the biggest threat to American democracy's survival? Let's examine this crucial issue and consider its possible consequences. Coat of arms of the United States of America, as depicted on passports, embassies, and the Great Seal.By Ssolbergj - Own work. CC BY-SA 3.0, Wikimedia.

Read full story
53 comments
Arkansas State

Most Dangerous Cities in Arkansas

Arkansas has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. The official seal of Arkansas, USA.By State of Arkansas - Public Domain, Wikimedia.

Read full story
8 comments

Dangerous Cities in South Carolina

South Carolina has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. Official seal of South Carolina, USA.By Government of the United States. Public Domain, Wikimedia.

Read full story
4 comments
Kansas State

Most Dangerous Cities in Kansas

Kansas has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at the Top 10. The official seal of Kansas, USA.By User:Sagredo - http://www.governor.ks.gov/Facts/kansasseal.htm, Public Domain, Wikimedia.

Read full story
9 comments
Alabama State

Safest Cities in Alabama

Alabama is home to numerous cities and towns, each with unique characteristics. But when it comes to safety, how do they stack up?. Helena, AL town historical marker sign.By Bmbufalo - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia.

Read full story
2 comments
Birmingham, AL

Dangerous Neighborhoods in Birmingham, AL

Birmingham, Alabama, has many safe neighborhoods. However, some are dangerous. Let's take a look at those. Birmingham, Alabama, skyline at night from atop the City Federal Building;By Amcannally - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia.

Read full story
25 comments
Alabama State

Alabama's Most Dangerous Highway

Alabama is a state with many highways. But one, in particular, is much more dangerous than the others. U.S. Highway 431 shield.By Fredddie, originally SPUI - 2004 MUTCD Standard Highway Signs, Public Domain, Wikimedia.

Read full story
9 comments
Alabama State

Alabama's Most Dangerous Cities

Alabama has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. The official seal of Alabama, USA.By Svgalbertian - Own work. Public Domain, Wikimedia.

Read full story
19 comments
California State

Stupidest Laws in California

Many things make California the state it is: its stunning natural beauty, vibrant culture, and liberal politics. But it's also known for having some strange laws on the books. A man with a silly expression.Image by Ryan McGuire from Pixabay.

Read full story
Washington State

Washington State's Best Free Attractions

As far as fun things to do in Washington State, there's certainly no shortage of fantastic attractions and activities. And many of them are free!. Eagle sculpture by Alexander Calder at Olympic Sculpture Park, Seattle, WA, USA.Eagle Sculpture: By Alexander CalderPhotograph:Steven Pavlov - Own work, Public Domain, Wikimedia.

Read full story
2 comments
Washington State

Washington State's Safest Cities

Washington is home to numerous cities and towns, each with unique characteristics. But when it comes to safety, how do they stack up?. Cottages on Bainbridge Island, the state of Washington, USA.By Ecoscapes - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia.

Read full story
9 comments
Seattle, WA

Seattle's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods

Seattle, Washington, has many safe neighborhoods. However, some are dangerous. Let's take a look at those. Official seal of Seattle, Washington, USA.By David Strong - Public Domain, Wikimedia.

Read full story
10 comments
Washington State

Washington State's Most Dangerous Highways

Washington State is a state with many highways. Some are more dangerous than others. Let's take a look at those. Washington State Highway 99 marker.By Fredddie. Washington State Department of Transportation, Public Domain. Wikimedia.

Read full story
1 comments
Washington State

Washington State's Most Dangerous Cities

Washington State has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. The official seal of Washington State, USA.By Gilbert Stuart - Own work. Public Domain, Wikimedia.

Read full story
46 comments
Newark, NJ

Newark, NJ's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods

Newark, New Jersey, has many safe neighborhoods. However, some are dangerous. Let's take a look at those. Courthouse in Newark, New Jersey.Image by David Mark from Pixabay. In this article, we'll examine Newark's most dangerous neighborhoods. We'll discuss the hazards in these neighborhoods and offer tips for staying safe.

Read full story
43 comments

How To Time Travel

Are you ready to travel back in time to before the Great Depression? It's easier than you think! But if you're interested in visiting the past, there are some things you should know.

Read full story
13 comments
Ohio State

Ohio's Most Dangerous Highways

Ohio is a state with many highways. Some are more dangerous than others. Let's take a look at those. Interstate 71 highway symbol.Public Domain, Wikimedia. Be aware of the highways in Ohio that are the most dangerous. The most hazardous ones are those with the most accidents, especially fatal ones. This article will look at Ohio's most dangerous highways based on our research, including data from the U.S. Department of Transportation's National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Fatality Analysis Reporting System (FARS). We examined data for interstate highways, national highways, and state roads to compile our list of the most dangerous.

Read full story
10 comments
Mississippi State

Mississippi's Most Dangerous Highways

Mississippi is a state with many highways. Some are more dangerous than others. We'll take a look at those. Interstate 20 symbol.Public Domain, Wikimedia. Be aware of the highways in Mississippi that are the most dangerous. The hazardous ones are those with the most accidents, especially fatal ones.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy