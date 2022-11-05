New Jersey has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those.
Introduction
This article will examine New Jersey's most dangerous cities. Our research used the FBI Uniform Crime Reporting Statistics (UCR) reports on Violent Crime and Property Crime.
The UCR subdivides its major categories into Murder, Rape, Robbery, Assault, Burglary, Theft, and Vehicle Theft. The UCR has now implemented the National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS), which provides detailed, incident-based data.
In addition to the UCR, we utilized other sources to develop our list of New Jersey's most dangerous cities. Those cities have the highest violent and property crime rates.
The Top 25 Most Dangerous Cities in New Jersey
1. Wildwood
2. Salem
3. Penns Grove
4. Asbury Park
5. Egg Harbor City
6. Millville
7. Bridgeton
8. Woodbury
9. Camden
10. Atlantic City
11. Trenton
12. Neptune Township
13. Lindenwold
14. Linden
15. Elizabeth
16. Vineland
17. Newark
18. Long Branch
19. Jersey City
20. Woodbine
21. Plainfield
22. Passaic
23. Buena
24. Laurel Lake
25. Seabrook Farms
Why These Cities Are Dangerous
Poverty
One of the leading causes of a city's danger is poverty. It is more likely that people struggling to make ends meet may turn to crime to survive. A cycle of poverty and crime can result.
Crime
Crime rates increase directly as a result of poverty. Living in these cities is dangerous due to their high crime rates.
Lack of resources
Residents of these cities lack access to resources, which makes them dangerous. Among these are a good education and healthcare system, safe housing, and a good job market. It is more likely that people will turn to crime when they don't have these basic needs met. New Jersey's most dangerous cities also have poor access to resources. If there are no resources, poverty and crime increase, making it difficult to improve one's situation.
Best Ways To Make These Cities Safer
Increased investment
Investment is the first step to improving safety in dangerous cities. Businesses can move into the city by offering tax incentives, increasing funding for city services, and improving infrastructure.
Investing in the area will increase employment opportunities and lower crime rates for residents. New residents and businesses are also attracted to the city due to it.
Improved education and resources
Education and resources are other important ways to improve safety in dangerous cities. It is possible to improve education and after-school programs. Also, social services can be improved, as well as job training and employment assistance.
It will significantly lower crime rates if residents have access to quality education and stable employment. Addressing poverty and mental illness as root causes of crime is possible by increasing healthcare and social services.
Greater community involvement
The community can also improve the safety of dangerous cities by becoming more involved. Volunteer programs, neighborhood watch programs, and community policing can all help to accomplish this.
Getting residents involved in making their neighborhoods safer places to live will help create a sense of ownership and pride in the community. It will also empower residents to take an active role in keeping their neighborhoods safe from crime.
Conclusion
In this article, we've listed the most dangerous cities in New Jersey. These cities are hazardous because of poverty, crime, and lack of resources. Improving safety in these cities requires increased investment, improved education and resources, and greater community involvement.
