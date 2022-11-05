New Jersey is a state with many highways. Some are more dangerous than others.

The view north along Interstate 676 just north of Interstate 76 in Camden, New Jersey, USA. By Famartin - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia.

Introduction

Be aware of the highways in New Jersey that are the most dangerous. The most hazardous ones are those with the most accidents, especially fatal ones. This article will look at New Jersey's most dangerous highways based on our research, including data from the U.S. Department of Transportation's National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Fatality Analysis Reporting System (FARS). We examined data for interstate highways, national highways, and state roads to compile our list of the most dangerous.

The 25 Most Dangerous Highways in New Jersey

1. Route 129 in Trenton

2. I-676

3. Route 42 in Camden

4. Route 20 in Paterson

5. Route 21 from Newark to Clifton

6. Route 440

7. I-280

8. U.S. 30

9. Route 4

10. I-80

11. Route 3

12. Route 27

13. U.S. 1

14. New Jersey Turnpike/I-95

15. Route 56

16. Route 55

17. Route 38

18. Garden State Parkway

19. Route 70

20. Route 36

21. Route 168

22. Route 73

23. Route 322

24. I-78

25. Route 37

Why Some New Jersey Highways Are Dangerous

New Jersey's dangerous highways are due to the increasing population, inadequate infrastructure funding, and an increase in vehicle accidents. The problem with these highways is that they have high traffic levels and a lot of congestion. The roads are also not designed for high-speed driving, which increases the risk of crashes.

How to Avoid These Highways

Taking Alternate Routes

The best way to avoid dangerous highways is to take alternate routes. It may mean taking a longer route, but it will be worth it. You can determine the safest route in a variety of ways.

One way is to use a GPS. If you have a navigation system in your car, you can input the address of where you are going, and it will give you a list of options for routes. It will also tell you how long each route will take. Choose the longest route; it may take a bit longer, but it will be the safest.

Another way to find out about safe routes is by talking to people in the area. Ask them which roads they avoid and why. They will be able to tell you which highways are the most dangerous and why.

Some websites list safe routes for various areas. A quick Google search should provide some options. Once you find a website or two that look reputable, check out the routes they recommend. Again, choose the longest way; it may take a little longer, but it will be the safest.

Planning Your Trip in Advance

If you must drive on one of these highways, plan your trip as much as possible. Know precisely where you need to go and map your route before leaving. This way, you can avoid surprises along the way and know what to expect.

Furthermore, it would help if you planned when you would be driving on these highways. Avoid rush hour traffic, as this is when most accidents occur. Leaving late in the evening or early in the morning has less traffic.

Leaving at Off-Peak Times

Another way to avoid dangerous highways is to leave at off-peak times if possible. Ideally, you should avoid rush hour traffic. Rush hour is usually between 7 am and 9 am and 4 pm and 6 pm, Monday through Friday. If you can leave outside of these times, do so. You'll likely encounter less traffic and fewer accidents overall.

What to Do If You Must Drive on These Highways

Drive defensively

When driving on any highway, especially the most dangerous roads in New Jersey, it is essential to drive defensively. Be aware of what other drivers are doing at all times, and be prepared to react accordingly. It also means obeying the speed limit and not taking any unnecessary risks.

Pay attention to your surroundings

Another vital thing to do when driving on dangerous highways is always to pay attention to your surroundings. It is essential to pay attention to weather conditions, construction zones, and areas where wildlife may be present. It also means being alert for changes in traffic patterns or unexpected delays.

Stay alert and rested

Finally, staying alert and rested when driving on any highway, especially the most dangerous ones in New Jersey, is crucial. It would be best to avoid distractions such as cell phones and passengers and ensure you get enough sleep before you embark on a long journey. It also means taking breaks frequently if you feel tired or sleepy.

Conclusion

We've listed New Jersey's most dangerous highways. These highways are responsible for many accidents and fatalities each year. There are several ways to avoid these highways, including taking alternate routes, planning your trip, and leaving at off-peak times. If you must drive on these highways, be sure to drive defensively, watch your surroundings, and stay alert and rested. Following these safety tips can help keep yourself and others safe.

References/Attributions

Fatality Analysis Reporting System | NHTSA

These are the most dangerous highways in N.J. - nj.com

Most Dangerous Roads in New Jersey | What Are the Worst Roads - OPL&N

Most Dangerous Roads in New Jersey | AdvisorSmith

The 25 Most Dangerous and Deadly Roads in New Jersey - Epstein Law Firm

What Are the Most Dangerous Highways in New Jersey? - Bramnicklaw.com

Ranking our 11 worst spots to drive - NJ.com