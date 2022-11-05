Virginia Beach, VA

Virginia Beach's Free Things To Do

Terry Mansfield

Are you looking for free and fun things to do in Virginia Beach, Virginia? You're in luck!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4L2N4O_0izEAoIM00
The skyline of the Virginia Beach Oceanfront.By Jc7792 - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia.

Introduction

There are plenty of great free activities in this beautiful coastal city. From strolling along the boardwalk to exploring the local parks, there's something for everyone.

Free Things to Do in Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach Boardwalk

The Virginia Beach Boardwalk is a 3-mile-long paved path that runs along the beach. It's a great place to take a walk, go for a jog, or relax and enjoy the views. There are also plenty of restaurants and shops along the way if you need to take a break.

Beach

Of course, a beach trip is a must-do! There are over 30 miles of beaches to choose from, so you can find one that meets your needs. Whether you want to sunbathe, swim, surf, or build sandcastles, there's something for everyone.

Parks

Virginia Beach is home to several large parks, including First Landing State Park and Mount Trashmore Park. These parks offer hiking trails, picnic areas, playgrounds, and more - all for free! These parks are worth checking out if you want some nature in the middle of the city.

Outdoor Activities

In addition to the beach and parks, there are plenty of other outdoor activities to enjoy in Virginia Beach. Stroll down Atlantic Avenue to check out the unique shops and art galleries. And don't forget about the fishing - with fresh and saltwater options available, there's sure to be something biting!

Museums

Suppose you're looking for some indoor activities. In that case, Virginia Beach has several museums that offer free admission (although donations are always appreciated). The Virginia Museum of Contemporary Art is a great place to start -- they have rotating exhibitions, classes, and workshops available throughout the year.

NOTE: You can find a comprehensive list HERE of Virginia Beach's Free Things To Do.

Conclusion

It is easy to find amazing things to do in Virginia Beach, Virginia; most of them are free! There are plenty of outdoor activities, from strolling along the boardwalk to enjoying the beach and parks. You can find indoor fun at one of the museums – there's something for everyone. So why are you waiting? Start planning your trip today!

