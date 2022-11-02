Arizona's Most Dangerous Highways

Terry Mansfield

Some highways in Arizona are notoriously dangerous.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3R4nGB_0ivcabfX00
I-10 between Blythe, California, and Quartzsite, Arizona.By Chevy111 - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia.

Introduction

Be aware of the highways in Arizona that are the most dangerous. The number of accidents and fatalities determines these. This article will look at Arizona's most dangerous highways based on our research.

The Most Dangerous Highways in Arizona

Interstate 10: Arizona's deadliest highway is Interstate 10. It is a major east-west highway that passes through California, Arizona, New Mexico, Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and Florida. The highway is known for its long stretches of desert and as a major drug and human trafficking route. It is one of the country's busiest and most congested highways and has a high rate of accidents and fatalities.

In Arizona, the section of Interstate 10 that runs from Phoenix to Tucson is the most dangerous. This section of the highway is known for its high number of fatal accidents.

Interstate 17: This north-south highway is entirely within Arizona. I-17 is known for its steep grades and curves and stretches from Flagstaff to Phoenix. It is one of Arizona's most heavily traveled highways and is also known for its high rate of accidents and fatalities.

U.S. Route 60: This east-west highway runs from Arizona to Virginia and is known for its dangerous curves and mountainous terrain. Route 60 is also one of the state's most heavily traveled highways and is responsible for many accidents and fatalities yearly.

U.S. Route 191: This north-south highway is a mountain road known for its many sharp curves and as a popular route for drug and human trafficking.

State Route 79: This highway is known for its narrow lanes and as a popular route for drunk drivers. It is the main route through the town of Florence.

Other Dangerous Arizona Highways (in alphabetical order)

  • Catalina Highway
  • Interstate 19
  • Interstate 40
  • Old Route 66
  • Salt River Canyon
  • State Route 88
  • State Route 77
  • State Route 87
  • State Route 89A
  • U.S. Route 93

Conclusion

The most dangerous highways in Arizona are Interstate 10, Interstate 17, U.S. Route 60, U.S. Route 191, and State Route 79. These highways experience a high traffic volume, which can lead to hazardous conditions. If you are traveling in Arizona, be aware of the dangers of the state's highways, and take care to drive safely and defensively.

References/Attributions

The Top 5 Most Dangerous Roads in Arizona - The Advocates

Here Are 7 Of The Most Dangerous Drives In Arizona - Only In Your State

The Most Dangerous Roads and Highways in Arizona - Valley Chevy

What Are the Most Dangerous Roads in Arizona - Plattner Verderame

2 Arizona highways rank among the 'most dangerous' in US - 12News

Arizona's I-17 ranked as fourth deadliest highway in U.S. - YouTube

Two Arizona highways rank among the 'most dangerous' in the U.S. - YouTube

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Arizona dangerous highways# Arizona most dangerous highway# Arizona dangerous roads# dangerous highways# most dangerous highways in Ari

Comments / 18

Published by

My mission is to share interesting and helpful content with my readers.

Chesapeake, VA
12652 followers

More from Terry Mansfield

Newark, NJ

Newark, NJ's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods

Newark, New Jersey, has many safe neighborhoods. However, some are dangerous. Let's take a look at those. Courthouse in Newark, New Jersey.Image by David Mark from Pixabay. In this article, we'll examine Newark's most dangerous neighborhoods. We'll discuss the hazards in these neighborhoods and offer tips for staying safe.

Read full story
7 comments
Ohio State

Ohio's Most Dangerous Highways

Ohio is a state with many highways. Some are more dangerous than others. Let's take a look at those. Interstate 71 highway symbol.Public Domain, Wikimedia. Be aware of the highways in Ohio that are the most dangerous. The most hazardous ones are those with the most accidents, especially fatal ones. This article will look at Ohio's most dangerous highways based on our research, including data from the U.S. Department of Transportation's National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Fatality Analysis Reporting System (FARS). We examined data for interstate highways, national highways, and state roads to compile our list of the most dangerous.

Read full story
2 comments
Mississippi State

Mississippi's Most Dangerous Highways

Mississippi is a state with many highways. Some are more dangerous than others. We'll take a look at those. Interstate 20 symbol.Public Domain, Wikimedia. Be aware of the highways in Mississippi that are the most dangerous. The hazardous ones are those with the most accidents, especially fatal ones.

Read full story
California State

California's Best Free Attractions

Are you looking for something fun in California that won't cost you anything? Then look no further. A path winding through redwood trees at Muir Woods National Monument in California (June 2022).By Marty Aligata - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia.

Read full story
5 comments

Women Making Money At Home

There are many opportunities available for women to make money at home. A woman working at home.Image by Vinzent Weinbeer from Pixabay. In this article, we'll discuss three popular ways to make money as a woman at home: blogging, selling products or services online, and doing freelance work. We'll also provide some tips on how to succeed in each of these ventures. So if you're ready to start making money from the comfort of your own home, read on!

Read full story
2 comments
Richmond, VA

Richmond, VA's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods

Richmond, Virginia, has many safe neighborhoods. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. Richmond, VA, is often subdivided into the North Side, Southside, East End, and West End.By wikipedia inglesa - Wikipedia , CC BY-SA 3.0.

Read full story
28 comments

New Jersey's Most Dangerous Cities

New Jersey has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. A map of the United States with New Jersey highlightedBy TUBS - CC BY-SA 3.0, Wikimedia.

Read full story
46 comments

New Jersey's Most Dangerous Highways

New Jersey is a state with many highways. Some are more dangerous than others. The view north along Interstate 676 just north of Interstate 76 in Camden, New Jersey, USA.By Famartin - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia.

Read full story
1 comments
Virginia Beach, VA

Virginia Beach's Free Things To Do

Are you looking for free and fun things to do in Virginia Beach, Virginia? You're in luck!. The skyline of the Virginia Beach Oceanfront.By Jc7792 - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia.

Read full story

Asking Your Guardian Angel

When it comes to matters of faith, some people feel more comfortable asking their guardian angel for guidance than talking to a religious leader or close friends or family. If you're one of those people, this article is for you.

Read full story
41 comments

Most Dangerous Highways in West Virginia

West Virginia is a state with many highways. The danger of some of them is greater than that of others. Map of the United States with West Virginia highlightedBy TUBS - This SVG locator map includes elements that have been taken or adapted from this locator m.

Read full story
12 comments
California State

California's Safest Cities

California has many cities and towns, each with a unique character and personality. But when it comes to safety, how do they stack up?. Official seal of California, USA.Public Domain, Wikimedia.

Read full story
14 comments

America's Most Segregated Cities

Segregation is controversial, with many arguing that it's a necessary evil and others asserting that it should no longer exist. America is one of the most segregated countries in the world, and its cities are some of the most segregated places.

Read full story
4 comments
Mississippi State

Mississippi's Most Dangerous Cities

Mississippi has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. Official seal of the state of Mississippi, USA.By the Office of the Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann, Public Domain, Wikimedia.

Read full story
85 comments

Dangerous Cities in New Mexico

New Mexico has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. Great Seal of the State of New Mexico, USA.By U.S. Government - Public Domain, Wikimedia.

Read full story
75 comments
Virginia State

Virginia's Safest Cities

The Commonwealth of Virginia has many cities and towns, each with a unique character and personality. But when it comes to safety, how do they stack up?. Official seal of the Commonwealth of Virginia, USA.By Charles Keck - Image:Flag of Virginia.svg, Public Domain, Wikimedia.

Read full story
16 comments
Arizona State

Most Dangerous Cities in Arizona

Arizona has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. Official seal of Arizona, USA.By U.S. Government - ATSDR (part of the CDC) series of state-specific fact sheets. Public Domain.

Read full story
43 comments
Nevada State

Nevada's Most Dangerous Highways

Some highways in Nevada are dangerous. Let's take a look at those. U.S. Route 50, also known as "The Loneliest Road in America."By Davemeistermoab at English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0, Wikimedia.

Read full story
7 comments
Phoenix, AZ

Best Restaurants in Phoenix

Phoenix, Arizona, has numerous outstanding restaurants. Friends enjoying a meal at a nice restaurant.Image by vivienviv0 from Pixabay. Many fine restaurants in Phoenix serve various types of food. So, if you'd like some of the best food Phoenix has to offer, be sure to check out these restaurants, selected based on our research:

Read full story
Nevada State

Dangerous Cities in Nevada

Nevada has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA.Image by lindsayascott from Pixabay.

Read full story
11 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy