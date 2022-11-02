Some highways in Arizona are notoriously dangerous.

Introduction

Be aware of the highways in Arizona that are the most dangerous. The number of accidents and fatalities determines these. This article will look at Arizona's most dangerous highways based on our research.

The Most Dangerous Highways in Arizona

Interstate 10: Arizona's deadliest highway is Interstate 10. It is a major east-west highway that passes through California, Arizona, New Mexico, Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, and Florida. The highway is known for its long stretches of desert and as a major drug and human trafficking route. It is one of the country's busiest and most congested highways and has a high rate of accidents and fatalities.

In Arizona, the section of Interstate 10 that runs from Phoenix to Tucson is the most dangerous. This section of the highway is known for its high number of fatal accidents.

Interstate 17: This north-south highway is entirely within Arizona. I-17 is known for its steep grades and curves and stretches from Flagstaff to Phoenix. It is one of Arizona's most heavily traveled highways and is also known for its high rate of accidents and fatalities.

U.S. Route 60: This east-west highway runs from Arizona to Virginia and is known for its dangerous curves and mountainous terrain. Route 60 is also one of the state's most heavily traveled highways and is responsible for many accidents and fatalities yearly.

U.S. Route 191: This north-south highway is a mountain road known for its many sharp curves and as a popular route for drug and human trafficking.

State Route 79: This highway is known for its narrow lanes and as a popular route for drunk drivers. It is the main route through the town of Florence.

Other Dangerous Arizona Highways (in alphabetical order)

Catalina Highway

Interstate 19

Interstate 40

Old Route 66

Salt River Canyon

State Route 88

State Route 77

State Route 87

State Route 89A

U.S. Route 93

Conclusion

The most dangerous highways in Arizona are Interstate 10, Interstate 17, U.S. Route 60, U.S. Route 191, and State Route 79. These highways experience a high traffic volume, which can lead to hazardous conditions. If you are traveling in Arizona, be aware of the dangers of the state's highways, and take care to drive safely and defensively.

