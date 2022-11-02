Charleston Metro, SC, Dangerous Neighborhoods

The Charleston Metro Area of South Carolina has many safe neighborhoods. However, some are dangerous. Let's take a look at those.

Introduction

This article examines some of Charleston Metro, South Carolina's most dangerous neighborhoods, why they are hazardous, and how to improve them. We used the FBI Uniform Crime Reporting Statistics (UCR) reports on Violent Crime and Property Crime. It subdivides those major categories into Murder, Rape, Robbery, Assault, Burglary, Theft, and Vehicle Theft. In addition to the UCR, we utilized other sources.

Charleston Metro residents are likelier to become victims of violence, drug-related crimes, and other criminal activity. While many factors contribute to the high crime rates in these neighborhoods, there are also ways to improve safety and reduce the risks for residents.

The Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Charleston Metro Area* (in alphabetical order)

Eastside

Goose Creek

Hanahan

Harleston Village

James Island

Kiawah Island

Mount Pleasant

Summerville

Wagener Terrace

West Ashley

* The Charleston Metro Area includes North Charleston.

The dangers of living in these neighborhoods

Increased risk of becoming a victim of crime

The neighborhoods with the highest crime rates are also the most dangerous places to live. If you live in one of these neighborhoods, you're at an increased risk of becoming a victim of crime. This is because there are more opportunities for criminals to target you and fewer people around to help if something does happen.

Increased risk of being exposed to violence

If you're in a neighborhood with a high rate of violent crime, you're at an increased risk of being exposed to violence yourself. This could mean witnessing a violent act, being threatened or attacked, or knowing someone victimized. Violent crimes can have a lasting impact on those who see them or are victims, making it difficult to feel safe in your neighborhood.

Increased risk of being exposed to drugs and drug dealers

If your neighborhood has a high rate of drug-related crimes, you're at an increased risk of being exposed to drugs and drug dealers. This could mean seeing illegal drug activity, being offered drugs by dealers, or knowing someone arrested for drug possession or dealing. Drug activity can make a neighborhood unsafe and lead to other crime types, like theft and violence.

How to improve these dangerous neighborhoods

Increased police presence

One way to help make dangerous neighborhoods safer is by increasing police presence. The police department could station more police officers or have officers patrol these neighborhoods more often. A more significant law enforcement presence may deter potential criminals from committing crimes. Thus, residents will feel safer knowing that more officers are around to protect them.

Improved lighting and security

Another way to improve safety in dangerous neighborhoods is by improving lighting and security. This can be done by installing more streetlights, repairing broken streetlights, and trimming trees or bushes that block streetlights. Additionally, property owners can install security cameras and alarm systems to deter criminals and help law enforcement identify suspects after a crime has been committed.

Community involvement

Community involvement is also vital in making dangerous neighborhoods safer. Residents can get involved by forming neighborhood watch groups, attending community meetings, and working with law enforcement to identify problem areas or potential criminal activity. By coming together, residents can make their neighborhoods safer places to live.

Conclusion

The most dangerous neighborhoods in Charleston Metro, South Carolina, have the highest crime rates, violent crimes, and drug-related crimes. These neighborhoods are dangerous because residents are at an increased risk of becoming victims of crime, being exposed to violence, and being exposed to drugs and drug dealers. Improving these dangerous neighborhoods requires an increased police presence, better lighting and security, and more community involvement.

