Charleston, SC

Charleston Metro, SC, Dangerous Neighborhoods

Terry Mansfield

The Charleston Metro Area of South Carolina has many safe neighborhoods. However, some are dangerous. Let's take a look at those.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XlBT5_0ivGITQ500
The Battery in Charleston, SC, USA,By Chris Pruitt - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, Wikimedia.

Introduction

This article examines some of Charleston Metro, South Carolina's most dangerous neighborhoods, why they are hazardous, and how to improve them. We used the FBI Uniform Crime Reporting Statistics (UCR) reports on Violent Crime and Property Crime. It subdivides those major categories into Murder, Rape, Robbery, Assault, Burglary, Theft, and Vehicle Theft. In addition to the UCR, we utilized other sources.

Charleston Metro residents are likelier to become victims of violence, drug-related crimes, and other criminal activity. While many factors contribute to the high crime rates in these neighborhoods, there are also ways to improve safety and reduce the risks for residents.

The Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Charleston Metro Area* (in alphabetical order)

Eastside

Goose Creek

Hanahan

Harleston Village

James Island

Kiawah Island

Mount Pleasant

Summerville

Wagener Terrace

West Ashley

* The Charleston Metro Area includes North Charleston.

The dangers of living in these neighborhoods

Increased risk of becoming a victim of crime

The neighborhoods with the highest crime rates are also the most dangerous places to live. If you live in one of these neighborhoods, you're at an increased risk of becoming a victim of crime. This is because there are more opportunities for criminals to target you and fewer people around to help if something does happen.

Increased risk of being exposed to violence

If you're in a neighborhood with a high rate of violent crime, you're at an increased risk of being exposed to violence yourself. This could mean witnessing a violent act, being threatened or attacked, or knowing someone victimized. Violent crimes can have a lasting impact on those who see them or are victims, making it difficult to feel safe in your neighborhood.

Increased risk of being exposed to drugs and drug dealers

If your neighborhood has a high rate of drug-related crimes, you're at an increased risk of being exposed to drugs and drug dealers. This could mean seeing illegal drug activity, being offered drugs by dealers, or knowing someone arrested for drug possession or dealing. Drug activity can make a neighborhood unsafe and lead to other crime types, like theft and violence.

How to improve these dangerous neighborhoods

Increased police presence

One way to help make dangerous neighborhoods safer is by increasing police presence. The police department could station more police officers or have officers patrol these neighborhoods more often. A more significant law enforcement presence may deter potential criminals from committing crimes. Thus, residents will feel safer knowing that more officers are around to protect them.

Improved lighting and security

Another way to improve safety in dangerous neighborhoods is by improving lighting and security. This can be done by installing more streetlights, repairing broken streetlights, and trimming trees or bushes that block streetlights. Additionally, property owners can install security cameras and alarm systems to deter criminals and help law enforcement identify suspects after a crime has been committed.

Community involvement

Community involvement is also vital in making dangerous neighborhoods safer. Residents can get involved by forming neighborhood watch groups, attending community meetings, and working with law enforcement to identify problem areas or potential criminal activity. By coming together, residents can make their neighborhoods safer places to live.

Conclusion

The most dangerous neighborhoods in Charleston Metro, South Carolina, have the highest crime rates, violent crimes, and drug-related crimes. These neighborhoods are dangerous because residents are at an increased risk of becoming victims of crime, being exposed to violence, and being exposed to drugs and drug dealers. Improving these dangerous neighborhoods requires an increased police presence, better lighting and security, and more community involvement.

References/Attributions

Federal Bureau of Investigation Crime Data Explorer - FBI

Crime/Law Enforcement Stats Uniform Crime Reporting (UCR) Program - FBI

Is Charleston, South Carolina safe? Top 10 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods - ESTA

Charleston, SC Crime Rates and Statistics - Neighborhood Scout

The Safest and Most Dangerous Places in Charleston Metro, SC - CrimeGrade

Is Charleston, South Carolina, Safe? (Crime Rates And Crime Stats - Van Life Wanderer

Which places in Charleston are the most dangerous and why? - Quora

Life in North Charleston's most violent neighborhoods: The faces behind the statistics - The Post and Courier

City of Charleston hoping to improve Eastside neighborhood - YouTube

The Safest and Most Dangerous Places in Charleston Metro, SC - CrimeGrade

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Charleston SC dangerous neighb# Charleston SC most dangerous n# Charleston Metro SC dangerous # Charleston Metro SC most dange# most dangerous neighborhoods i

Comments / 30

Published by

My mission is to share interesting and helpful content with my readers.

Chesapeake, VA
12652 followers

More from Terry Mansfield

Newark, NJ

Newark, NJ's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods

Newark, New Jersey, has many safe neighborhoods. However, some are dangerous. Let's take a look at those. Courthouse in Newark, New Jersey.Image by David Mark from Pixabay. In this article, we'll examine Newark's most dangerous neighborhoods. We'll discuss the hazards in these neighborhoods and offer tips for staying safe.

Read full story
7 comments
Ohio State

Ohio's Most Dangerous Highways

Ohio is a state with many highways. Some are more dangerous than others. Let's take a look at those. Interstate 71 highway symbol.Public Domain, Wikimedia. Be aware of the highways in Ohio that are the most dangerous. The most hazardous ones are those with the most accidents, especially fatal ones. This article will look at Ohio's most dangerous highways based on our research, including data from the U.S. Department of Transportation's National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Fatality Analysis Reporting System (FARS). We examined data for interstate highways, national highways, and state roads to compile our list of the most dangerous.

Read full story
2 comments
Mississippi State

Mississippi's Most Dangerous Highways

Mississippi is a state with many highways. Some are more dangerous than others. We'll take a look at those. Interstate 20 symbol.Public Domain, Wikimedia. Be aware of the highways in Mississippi that are the most dangerous. The hazardous ones are those with the most accidents, especially fatal ones.

Read full story
California State

California's Best Free Attractions

Are you looking for something fun in California that won't cost you anything? Then look no further. A path winding through redwood trees at Muir Woods National Monument in California (June 2022).By Marty Aligata - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia.

Read full story
5 comments

Women Making Money At Home

There are many opportunities available for women to make money at home. A woman working at home.Image by Vinzent Weinbeer from Pixabay. In this article, we'll discuss three popular ways to make money as a woman at home: blogging, selling products or services online, and doing freelance work. We'll also provide some tips on how to succeed in each of these ventures. So if you're ready to start making money from the comfort of your own home, read on!

Read full story
2 comments
Richmond, VA

Richmond, VA's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods

Richmond, Virginia, has many safe neighborhoods. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. Richmond, VA, is often subdivided into the North Side, Southside, East End, and West End.By wikipedia inglesa - Wikipedia , CC BY-SA 3.0.

Read full story
28 comments

New Jersey's Most Dangerous Cities

New Jersey has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. A map of the United States with New Jersey highlightedBy TUBS - CC BY-SA 3.0, Wikimedia.

Read full story
46 comments

New Jersey's Most Dangerous Highways

New Jersey is a state with many highways. Some are more dangerous than others. The view north along Interstate 676 just north of Interstate 76 in Camden, New Jersey, USA.By Famartin - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia.

Read full story
1 comments
Virginia Beach, VA

Virginia Beach's Free Things To Do

Are you looking for free and fun things to do in Virginia Beach, Virginia? You're in luck!. The skyline of the Virginia Beach Oceanfront.By Jc7792 - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia.

Read full story

Asking Your Guardian Angel

When it comes to matters of faith, some people feel more comfortable asking their guardian angel for guidance than talking to a religious leader or close friends or family. If you're one of those people, this article is for you.

Read full story
41 comments

Most Dangerous Highways in West Virginia

West Virginia is a state with many highways. The danger of some of them is greater than that of others. Map of the United States with West Virginia highlightedBy TUBS - This SVG locator map includes elements that have been taken or adapted from this locator m.

Read full story
12 comments
California State

California's Safest Cities

California has many cities and towns, each with a unique character and personality. But when it comes to safety, how do they stack up?. Official seal of California, USA.Public Domain, Wikimedia.

Read full story
14 comments

America's Most Segregated Cities

Segregation is controversial, with many arguing that it's a necessary evil and others asserting that it should no longer exist. America is one of the most segregated countries in the world, and its cities are some of the most segregated places.

Read full story
4 comments
Mississippi State

Mississippi's Most Dangerous Cities

Mississippi has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. Official seal of the state of Mississippi, USA.By the Office of the Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann, Public Domain, Wikimedia.

Read full story
85 comments

Dangerous Cities in New Mexico

New Mexico has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. Great Seal of the State of New Mexico, USA.By U.S. Government - Public Domain, Wikimedia.

Read full story
75 comments
Virginia State

Virginia's Safest Cities

The Commonwealth of Virginia has many cities and towns, each with a unique character and personality. But when it comes to safety, how do they stack up?. Official seal of the Commonwealth of Virginia, USA.By Charles Keck - Image:Flag of Virginia.svg, Public Domain, Wikimedia.

Read full story
16 comments
Arizona State

Most Dangerous Cities in Arizona

Arizona has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. Official seal of Arizona, USA.By U.S. Government - ATSDR (part of the CDC) series of state-specific fact sheets. Public Domain.

Read full story
43 comments
Nevada State

Nevada's Most Dangerous Highways

Some highways in Nevada are dangerous. Let's take a look at those. U.S. Route 50, also known as "The Loneliest Road in America."By Davemeistermoab at English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0, Wikimedia.

Read full story
7 comments
Phoenix, AZ

Best Restaurants in Phoenix

Phoenix, Arizona, has numerous outstanding restaurants. Friends enjoying a meal at a nice restaurant.Image by vivienviv0 from Pixabay. Many fine restaurants in Phoenix serve various types of food. So, if you'd like some of the best food Phoenix has to offer, be sure to check out these restaurants, selected based on our research:

Read full story
Nevada State

Dangerous Cities in Nevada

Nevada has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA.Image by lindsayascott from Pixabay.

Read full story
11 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy