Preparing For An Unknowable Future

Terry Mansfield

Facing an unknown future can be a terrifying prospect.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kwwRd_0itxNfIn00
Gazing at a crystal ball.Image by Tumisu from Pixabay
"The future depends on what we do in the present." — Mahatma Gandhi

We are most comfortable when we are familiar with our surroundings and what we think is ahead of us. Thus facing an inevitably unknown future can be a terrifying prospect for most people. That's because things might — and often will — turn out differently than we thought they would and had hoped for. And the change can be very sudden, magnifying its effect.

For example, serious illness or injury may appear unexpectedly, throwing someone entirely out of their comfort zone. Previous life bets would then become either off or derailed significantly. Thus things would have to change to accommodate this new reality.

And the effect is not only on the person with the illness or injury. It is also on their family, friends, and colleagues. Even worse in its impact is the sudden death of someone or a loved one or friend. The future path we had in our minds would suddenly be in disarray as circumstances changed dramatically before our eyes and senses.

The stress and strain on a person's life brought about by unplanned and unexpected adverse events can become nearly unbearable. But bear them, we must because, as everyone knows, life goes on, at least for those still living. Of course, every random, negative thing that occurs in a person's life that disrupts his or her comfort zone and plans is not always something as life-altering as significant illness, injury, or death. But it may feel that way nonetheless.

"You cannot escape the responsibility of tomorrow by evading it today." — Abraham Lincoln

Things such as a failed romantic relationship, especially if it had been on track for marriage, can be traumatic and have debilitating effects on the two people involved and indirectly on others. While emotionally wounded, the couple must now find a way to recover from their decoupling and get on with their individual, now separate lives. They must do a complete "reset" in their plans, which is not easy.

A clear-eyed gaze into what could lie ahead in the future, both good and bad and everything in between, is necessary to realistically prepare for what may come. Looking at life primarily through rose-colored glasses is misguided when dealing with the present. However, it can serve as a coping mechanism to help us stay well within a nice comfort zone. But this overly optimistic view, when projected onto plans and expectations, is seriously flawed and could even be dangerous. The real world doesn't work that way.

"You can't connect the dots looking forward; you can only connect them looking backward. So you have to trust that the dots will somehow connect in your future. You have to trust in something — your gut, destiny, life, karma, whatever. This approach has never let me down, and it has made all the difference in my life." — Steve Jobs

So how do we prepare for a future that may take us wildly outside our comfort zone? Well, it's essential to think about possible future events and then make realistic contingency plans to deal with such potentialities. For example, if a person is in his or her peak earning years and healthy, it would be wise to have adequate life insurance and health insurance in case of an untimely death or serious illness or injury.

Similarly, someone who is gainfully employed at the moment but could be unemployed in the future should think carefully about what to do if they suddenly lose their job. Having at least three months' worth of salary set aside to go along with unemployment benefits to cover a reasonable period needed to find a new job would be prudent, just in case.

"The most reliable way to predict the future is to create it." Abraham Lincoln

Worst-case scenarios involve major illness, injury, or even death (beyond the possibility of your death, which we discussed previously in income replacement terms through a reasonable amount of life insurance).

They are much harder to think about and plan for because we don't like to contemplate such extremely painful, disruptive, life-altering events. But giving some thought to such things, uncomfortable as it may be, is necessary to mitigate the chances of being caught completely off guard and thus totally unprepared. That would only make matters far worse than they would be otherwise.

Ultimately the future is truly unknowable for all of us, and it's only a matter of time over a lifespan before we are pushed dramatically outside of our comfort zone. When that inevitably happens, and our comfort zone suddenly encounters reality, we are all well-advised to be as prepared as humanly possible.

"If we could unfold the future, the present would be our greatest care." — Edward Counsel

