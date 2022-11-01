N. Carolina's Most Dangerous Cities

Terry Mansfield

North Carolina has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. Let's take a look at those.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4D58Sk_0itsNFXw00
The official seal of North Carolina, USA.By NC Department Of Transportation - http://www.ncdot.org, Public Domain, Wikimedia.

Introduction

This article will examine some of North Carolina's most dangerous cities, why they are hazardous, and how to improve them. In addition to the FBI Uniform Crime Reporting (UCR) Statistics, we used other sources. The UCR reports on Violent Crime and Property Crime and subdivides those major categories into Murder, Rape, Robbery, Assault, Burglary, Theft, and Vehicle Theft.

After analyzing the data from various sources, we put together our list of North Carolina's most dangerous cities.

The Most Dangerous Cities in North Carolina (in alphabetical order)

  • Albemarle
  • Burlington
  • Charlotte
  • Clinton
  • Dunn
  • Durham
  • Fayetteville
  • Gastonia
  • Goldsboro
  • Henderson
  • Kinston
  • Laurinburg
  • Lumberton
  • Oxford
  • Pineville
  • Reidsville
  • Rockingham
  • Rocky Mount
  • Salisbury
  • Siler City
  • Smithfield
  • Statesville
  • Wadesboro
  • Whiteville
  • Williamston

Why These Cities Are Dangerous

Poverty

One of the leading causes of a city's danger is poverty. It is more likely that people struggling to make ends meet may turn to crime to survive. A cycle of poverty and crime can result.

Crime

Crime rates increase directly as a result of poverty. Living in these cities is dangerous due to their high crime rates.

Lack of resources

Residents of these cities lack access to resources, which makes them dangerous. Among these are a good education and healthcare system, safe housing, and a good job market. It is more likely that people will turn to crime when they don't have these basic needs met. Many of the most dangerous cities in North Carolina also have poor access to resources. If there are no resources, poverty and crime increase, making it difficult to improve one's situation.

Best Ways To Make These Cities Safer

Increased investment

Investment is the first step to improving safety in dangerous cities. Businesses can move into the city by offering tax incentives, increasing funding for city services, and improving infrastructure.

Investing in the area will increase employment opportunities and lower crime rates for residents. New residents and businesses are also attracted to the city due to it.

Improved education and resources

Education and resources are other important ways to improve safety in dangerous cities. It is possible to improve education and after-school programs. Also, social services can be improved, as well as job training and employment assistance.

It will go a long way toward reducing crime rates if residents have access to quality education and stable employment. Poverty and mental illness are two root causes of crime that can be addressed by increasing access to healthcare and social services.

Greater community involvement

The community can also improve the safety of dangerous cities by becoming more involved. Volunteer programs, neighborhood watch programs, and community policing can all help to accomplish this.

Getting residents involved in making their neighborhoods safer places to live will help create a sense of ownership and pride in the community. It will also empower residents to take an active role in keeping their neighborhoods safe from crime.

Conclusion

In this article, we've listed the most dangerous cities in North Carolina. These cities are hazardous because of poverty, crime, and lack of resources. Improving safety in these cities requires increased investment, improved education and resources, and greater community involvement.

References/Attributions

Federal Bureau of Investigation Crime Data Explorer - FBI

Crime/Law Enforcement Stats Uniform Crime Reporting (UCR) Program - FBI

10 Of The Most Dangerous Cities In North Carolina - OnlyInYourState.

15 Most Dangerous Cities In North Carolina – Upgraded Home

Most Dangerous Cities In North Carolina [2022] - RoadSnacks

Top 11 Most Dangerous Cities In North Carolina - Legacy Brewing

Top 5 Most Dangerous Cities in North Carolina - Ackerman Security

The 10 MOST DANGEROUS Cities in NORTH CAROLINA - YouTube

