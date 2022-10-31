Dangerous Areas in Jackson, MS

Jackson, Mississippi, is a relatively safe city. However, it has been plagued by crime in some areas for many years. A steady increase in crime has made Jackson one of America's most dangerous cities. If you're planning on visiting or moving to Jackson, there are some hazardous areas you should avoid.

The Old Greyhound Bus Station in Jackson, Mississippi (United States). By Michael Barera, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia.

Introduction

Based on our research, we'll look at the most dangerous areas in Jackson and what the police are doing to reduce crime. We'll also give tips on what residents and visitors can do to stay safe.

Jackson's Most Dangerous Areas

Crime in Jackson, Mississippi, is higher in some areas than others. The most dangerous areas are typically those with high unemployment and poverty rates and a lack of access to education and opportunity. In these areas, crime is often driven by desperation, and violence is used as a means to an end.

Which areas to avoid

West Jackson

Jackson has a few hazardous areas. Historically, West Jackson has been a hub of gang activity. This area is also home to many abandoned buildings that cover criminal activity.

North Jackson

The second is North Jackson, where there has been a recent surge in violent crime. This area should be avoided, especially at night, when criminals are more likely to be active.

East Jackson

Finally, East Jackson is another dangerous area due mainly to drug dealers and gangs.

While crime is a problem in all of these areas, it is important to remember that Jackson is still a relatively safe city. By taking a few precautions, you can avoid becoming a victim of a crime.

Other Dangerous Areas/Neighborhoods in Jackson (in alphabetical order)

Bailey Avenue

Brookhollow

Bullard Hill

Colonial Heights

Elraine

Enochs Street-Hyde Park

Georgetown Community

Lakewood Drive

Larchmont

Maddoxroad

Mid City Business Association

Old Dixon

Olin Park

Poindexter Park

Presidential Hills

Queens-Magnolia Terrace

Scotland Heights

Skyline Dr

Tougaloo Community

University Park

Utha Street

Washington Addition

Woodville Heights

The Jackson Police Department's Plan to Reduce Crime

More officers on the streets

The Jackson Police Department plans to increase its presence in the most dangerous areas by putting more officers on the streets. This will provide a visible deterrence to crime and make it easier for residents to report suspicious activity.

Better use of technology

In addition to increasing its workforce, the Jackson Police Department is also looking to improve its use of technology. This includes better communication between dispatch and patrol units and enhanced data collection and analysis. By using available information better, the JPD hopes to target areas prone to crime more effectively.

What Jackson Residents Can Do to Stay Safe

Besides the measures taken by the Jackson Police Department, residents can also do their part to stay safe.

Be aware of your surroundings.

Jackson residents can stay safe by being aware of their surroundings. This means being aware of who is around you and what is happening around you. If you see something suspicious, trust your instincts and move to a safer area. By taking simple precautions, residents can help make Jackson a safer place for everyone.

Stay in well-lighted areas.

Staying in well-lighted areas is another way to keep safe in Jackson. Criminals are less likely to commit crimes in well-lighted places because they are more likely to be seen and identified.

Travel in groups.

Traveling in groups is another safety measure Jackson residents can take. There is safety in numbers, and criminals are less likely to target groups of people than individuals.

Conclusion

The most dangerous areas in Jackson, Mississippi, are those with the highest crime rates: West Jackson, North Jackson, and East Jackson. The Jackson Police Department is working to reduce crime by increasing the number of officers on the streets and using better technology. Still, residents can also help by being aware of their surroundings and taking precautions like traveling in groups.

References/Attributions

Federal Bureau of Investigation Crime Data Explorer - FBI

Crime/Law Enforcement Stats Uniform Crime Reporting (UCR) Program - FBI

Jackson Mississippi Crime Rate 2022 | Cove Security

Most Dangerous Neighborhoods In Jackson, MS - AreaVibes

10 Most Dangerous Cities in Mississippi (2022 Update) - Housegrail

Worst Neighborhoods In Jackson, MS [2022]: Based on Crime - Raodsnacks

Most Dangerous areas in Jackson Mississippi - YouTube

Jackson, Mississippi: The 2nd Most Dangerous City In America - YouTube