Tennessee's Most Dangerous Cities

Terry Mansfield

The state of Tennessee has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17BUVa_0isY2qcw00
A Memphis Police Department vehicle.By Thomas R Machnitzki (thomasmachnitzki.com) - Own work, CC BY 3.0, Wikimedia.

Introduction

Throughout this article, we will examine some of Tennessee's most dangerous cities, why they are hazardous, and how to improve them. In addition to the FBI Uniform Crime Reporting (UCR) Statistics, we used other sources. The UCR reports on Violent Crime and Property Crime. These UCR categories are further subdivided into Murder, Rape, Robbery, Assault, Burglary, Theft, and Vehicle Theft.

After analyzing the data from various sources, we put together our list of the most dangerous cities in Tennessee.

The Most Dangerous Cities in Tennessee

The consensus is that Memphis, Nashville, and Dyersburg are Tennessee's three most dangerous cities.

Other Dangerous Cities in Tennessee (in alphabetical order)

  • Athens
  • Chattanooga
  • Clarksville
  • Cleveland
  • Covington
  • Crossville
  • Jackson
  • Johnson City
  • Kingsport
  • Knoxville
  • Millington
  • Murfreesboro
  • Newport
  • Pigeon Forge
  • Savannah
  • Sweetwater
  • Union City

Why These Cities Are Dangerous

Poverty

One of the leading causes of a city's danger is poverty. It is more likely that people struggling to make ends meet may turn to crime to survive. A cycle of poverty and crime can result.

Crime

Crime rates increase directly as a result of poverty. Living in these cities is dangerous due to their high crime rates.

Lack of resources

Residents of these cities lack access to resources, which makes them dangerous. Among these are a good education and healthcare system, safe housing, and a good job market. It is more likely that people will turn to crime when they don't have these basic needs met. Many of the most dangerous cities in Tennessee also have poor access to resources. When there are no resources, poverty and crime increase, making it difficult to improve one's situation.

Best Ways To Make These Cities Safer

Increased investment

Investment is the first step to improving safety in dangerous cities. Businesses can move into the city by offering tax incentives, increasing funding for city services, and improving infrastructure.

Investing in the area will increase employment opportunities and lower crime rates for residents. New residents and businesses are also attracted to the city due to it.

Improved education and resources

Education and resources are other important ways to improve safety in dangerous cities. It is possible to improve education and after-school programs. Social services can be improved, as well as job training and employment assistance.

It will go a long way toward reducing crime rates if residents have access to quality education and stable employment. Poverty and mental illness are two root causes of crime that can be addressed by increasing access to healthcare and social services.

Greater community involvement

The community can also improve the safety of dangerous cities by becoming more involved. Volunteer programs, neighborhood watch programs, and community policing can all help to accomplish this.

Getting residents involved in making their neighborhoods safer places to live will help create a sense of ownership and pride in the community. It will also empower residents to take an active role in keeping their neighborhoods safe from crime.

Conclusion

In this article, we've discussed the most dangerous cities in Tennessee. These cities are hazardous because of poverty, crime, and lack of resources. Improving safety in these cities requires increased investment, improved education and resources, and greater community involvement.

References/Attributions

Federal Bureau of Investigation Crime Data Explorer - FBI

Crime/Law Enforcement Stats Uniform Crime Reporting (UCR) Program - FBI

The 15 Most Dangerous Cities In Tennessee: 2022’s Ultimate List

The 10 Most Dangerous Cities In Tennessee For 2022 - RoadSnacks

10 Most Dangerous Cities in Tennessee (2022) | House Grail

These 5 Cities Are The Most Dangerous In Tennessee - iHeart

10 Most Dangerous Places In Tennessee, According To The FBI - Only In Your State

The Top 5 Most Dangerous Cities in Tennessee - YouTube

Memphis, Tennessee: The Most Dangerous City in the US - YouTube

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# dangerous cities# most dangerous cities# Tennessee dangerous cities# Tennessee most dangerous citie# most dangerous cities in Tenne

Comments / 23

Published by

My mission is to share interesting and helpful content with my readers.

Chesapeake, VA
11722 followers

More from Terry Mansfield

New Jersey's Most Dangerous Highways

New Jersey is a state with many highways. Some are more dangerous than others. The view north along Interstate 676 just north of Interstate 76 in Camden, New Jersey, USA.By Famartin - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia.

Read full story
Virginia Beach, VA

Virginia Beach's Free Things To Do

Are you looking for free and fun things to do in Virginia Beach, Virginia? You're in luck!. The skyline of the Virginia Beach Oceanfront.By Jc7792 - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia.

Read full story

Asking Your Guardian Angel

When it comes to matters of faith, some people feel more comfortable asking their guardian angel for guidance than talking to a religious leader or close friends or family. If you're one of those people, this article is for you.

Read full story
11 comments

Most Dangerous Highways in West Virginia

West Virginia is a state with many highways. The danger of some of them is greater than that of others. Map of the United States with West Virginia highlightedBy TUBS - This SVG locator map includes elements that have been taken or adapted from this locator m.

Read full story
9 comments
California State

California's Safest Cities

California has many cities and towns, each with a unique character and personality. But when it comes to safety, how do they stack up?. Official seal of California, USA.Public Domain, Wikimedia.

Read full story
11 comments
Mississippi State

Mississippi's Most Dangerous Cities

Mississippi has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. Official seal of the state of Mississippi, USA.By the Office of the Secretary of State Delbert Hosemann, Public Domain, Wikimedia.

Read full story
63 comments

Dangerous Cities in New Mexico

New Mexico has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. Great Seal of the State of New Mexico, USA.By U.S. Government - Public Domain, Wikimedia.

Read full story
70 comments
Virginia State

Virginia's Safest Cities

The Commonwealth of Virginia has many cities and towns, each with a unique character and personality. But when it comes to safety, how do they stack up?. Official seal of the Commonwealth of Virginia, USA.By Charles Keck - Image:Flag of Virginia.svg, Public Domain, Wikimedia.

Read full story
14 comments
Arizona State

Most Dangerous Cities in Arizona

Arizona has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. Official seal of Arizona, USA.By U.S. Government - ATSDR (part of the CDC) series of state-specific fact sheets. Public Domain.

Read full story
36 comments
Nevada State

Nevada's Most Dangerous Highways

Some highways in Nevada are dangerous. Let's take a look at those. U.S. Route 50, also known as "The Loneliest Road in America."By Davemeistermoab at English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0, Wikimedia.

Read full story
7 comments
Phoenix, AZ

Best Restaurants in Phoenix

Phoenix, Arizona, has numerous outstanding restaurants. Friends enjoying a meal at a nice restaurant.Image by vivienviv0 from Pixabay. Many fine restaurants in Phoenix serve various types of food. So, if you'd like some of the best food Phoenix has to offer, be sure to check out these restaurants, selected based on our research:

Read full story
Nevada State

Dangerous Cities in Nevada

Nevada has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA.Image by lindsayascott from Pixabay.

Read full story
10 comments
Arizona State

Arizona's Most Dangerous Highways

Some highways in Arizona are notoriously dangerous. I-10 between Blythe, California, and Quartzsite, Arizona.By Chevy111 - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia. Be aware of the highways in Arizona that are the most dangerous. The number of accidents and fatalities determines these. This article will look at Arizona's most dangerous highways based on our research.

Read full story
16 comments
Charleston, SC

Charleston Metro, SC, Dangerous Neighborhoods

The Charleston Metro Area of South Carolina has many safe neighborhoods. However, some are dangerous. Let's take a look at those. The Battery in Charleston, SC, USA,By Chris Pruitt - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, Wikimedia.

Read full story
28 comments

All-Time Greatest American Films

What are the greatest American films of all time? This is a question that's been asked time and time again with no clear answer. However, certain films stand out above the rest. These films have captured the hearts and minds of audiences worldwide and have become classics in their own right.

Read full story
12 comments

S. Carolina's Most Dangerous Cities

South Carolina has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. The official seal of the state of South Carolina, USA.By Government of the United States. - Wikipedia. Public Domain.

Read full story
6 comments

Preparing For An Unknowable Future

Facing an unknown future can be a terrifying prospect. Gazing at a crystal ball.Image by Tumisu from Pixabay. "The future depends on what we do in the present." — Mahatma Gandhi.

Read full story
4 comments

N. Carolina's Most Dangerous Cities

North Carolina has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. Let's take a look at those. The official seal of North Carolina, USA.By NC Department Of Transportation - http://www.ncdot.org, Public Domain, Wikimedia.

Read full story
25 comments
Ohio State

Ohio's Most Dangerous Cities

Ohio has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. The skyline of Cleveland, Ohio, USA.By Erik Drost - Cleveland Skyline, CC BY 2.0, Wikimedia.

Read full story
18 comments

America's Most Popular Weapon

America's most popular weapon is a semi-automatic rifle used by law enforcement, the military, and civilians for self-defense, hunting, and target shooting. Let's explore this versatile weapon further.

Read full story
90 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy