2010's Best Horror Movies (Opinion)

Horror movies have been around for a long time, entertaining audiences with their suspenseful, spooky, and sometimes gory storylines. 2010 was a particularly good year for horror movies.

A scared man watching a horror movie. Image by Sam Williams from Pixabay

Introduction

The year 2010 was an excellent year for horror movies. Horror movie fans are still discussing some of the groundbreaking films from that year. Let's look at which three movies were, in our opinion, the best of 2010.

The Best Horror Movies of 2010

#1: The Cabin in the Woods

The best horror movie of 2010 is The Cabin in the Woods. The film completely subverted expectations and delivered a unique experience that left audiences horrified and thrilled.

#2: Let Me In

Another great horror movie from 2010 is Let Me In. Even though this movie is a remake of a Swedish vampire film, it still manages to stand out on its own. Let Me In is a beautiful and heartbreaking film, one of the most terrifying vampire movies ever made.

#3: A Nightmare on Elm Street

Last but not least, we have A Nightmare on Elm Street. This reboot of the classic franchise managed to recapture what made the original great while bringing something new to the table. It's a scary, inventive, and exciting film that any horror fan should check out.

Other 2010 Horror Movies Well Worth Watching (in alphabetical order)

6 Souls

7 Days

A Serbian Film

Bedevilled

Birdemic: Shock and Terror

Black Death

Black Swan

Burning Bright

Cherry Tree Lane

Devil

Devil's Playground

Dogtooth

Don't Be Afraid Of The Dark

Dream Home

Frozen

Helldriver

I Spit on Your Grave

Insidious

Legion

Monsters

Mutant Girls Squad

Nine Dead

Piranha 3D

Rabies

Rammbock: Berlin Undead

Rare Exports

Rubber

Saint

Saw 3D: The Final Chapter

Stake Land

The Crazies

The Last Exorcism

The Silent House

The Tortured

The Ward

The Wolfman

Tucker and Dale vs. Evil

Undocumented

Vanishing on 7th Street

Victim

YellowBrickRoad

Conclusion

Our chosen Top 3 horror movies of 2010 are The Cabin in the Woods, Let Me In, and A Nightmare on Elm Street. We came up with these three excellent movies after research and careful consideration. You may have a different opinion, of course. If so, let us know in the Comment Section.

