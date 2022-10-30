World's Funniest-Looking Animals

Do you ever look at an animal and think, "That is one funny-looking creature!"

A long-nosed Proboscis Monkey. Image by Penny from Pixabay

Introduction

And while beauty is in the eye of the beholder, we've put together a list of what we think are the funniest-looking animals in the world. So sit back, relax, and enjoy a good chuckle at some of nature's funniest creations!

The Funniest-Looking Animals in the World

Quokka

The quokka is a small marsupial that is native to Australia. It is often called the "happiest animal in the world" because of its friendly and curious nature. Quokkas are found on Rottnest Island off the coast of Western Australia and in some areas of South Australia.

Proboscis monkey

The proboscis monkey is a species of Old World monkey that is found in Indonesia. It is easily recognizable by its long, bulbous nose, which is thought to be an adaptation for making loud vocalizations. Proboscis monkeys are proficient swimmers and can often be seen swimming in rivers and mangrove forests.

Axolotl

The axolotl is an aquatic salamander that is found in lakes and canals in Mexico City. It can regenerate lost body parts, which makes it a popular subject of scientific research. Axolotls are brown or black, with spots or stripes on their bodies.

Aye-aye

The aye-aye is a nocturnal primate found on Madagascar's island. It has large eyes and long fingers, which it uses to tap on trees to find insects to eat. Aye-ayes are also known for their distinctive calls, which sound like "ee-yee."

Okapi

The okapi is a mammal native to the Democratic Republic of Congo in Central Africa. It looks like a cross between a zebra and an antelope and has been described as the "African unicorn." Okapis are shy creatures that live in tropical rainforests and avoid contact with humans whenever possible.

Other Funny-Looking Animals (in alphabetical order)

Atretochoana Eiselti (penis snake)

Australian Green Tree Frog

Axolotl (Mexican walking fish)

Aye-aye

Baby Aardvark

Blobfish

Blood-Red Jellyfish

Blue Parrotfish

Blue Sea slug

California Leaf-Nosed Bat

Capybara

Chicken turtle

Dumbo Octopus

Echidnas

Elephant Seal

Elusive Glass Octopus

Fossa

Freshwater turtle

Gerenuk

Glass Frogs

Gobi jerboa

Honduran White Bat

Irrawaddy Dolphin

Komondor Dog

Naked Mole Rat

Patagonian Mara

Phantom Jellyfish

Pink fairy Armadillo

Platypus

Promachoteuthis Sulcus Squid

Red-lipped Batfish

Saiga Antelope

Shoebill

Sloth

Star Nosed Mole

Sun Bear

Sunda Colugo

Tarsier

Wombat

Zebra Duiker

NOTE: You can see what some of the above animals look like by watching this video and this video and by visiting this website.

Conclusion

The above-mentioned animals are some of the funniest-looking creatures in the world. Though they might not be conventionally attractive, their unique features make them special. So next time you see an animal that looks a little different, don't be afraid to give it a chance – you might find yourself falling in love with its quirks.

References/Attributions

Quokka Animal Facts | Setonix brachyurus - AZ Animals.

Top 20 Most Amazing Monkeys in the World - Wonderslist.

Okapi | The Lion King Fanon Wiki | Fandom.

10 Funniest Looking Animals On Earth - Slapped Ham

20 Funny Looking Animals With Pictures | Trust Animal

10 Funniest Looking Animals On Earth - YouTube

Top 10 Funny Looking Animals - PickyTop

FUNNY LOOKING ANIMALS IN THE WORLD - Try Not To Laugh - YouTube