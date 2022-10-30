Tennessee's Most Dangerous Highways

Terry Mansfield

Tennessee has some of the deadliest highways in America.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MIlnS_0irn9jIY00
A sign at a construction site for a segment of I-40 in Nashville, TN, in 1962 explaining the project.By Unknown - Tennessee State Library and Archives, PD-US, Wikipedia, Public Domain.

Introduction

The high traffic volume, poor road conditions, and reckless driving habits of many motorists contribute to the dangers of deadly Tennessee highways. It is possible to take several steps to increase highway safety, including improving road conditions, increasing traffic enforcement, and educating drivers. Based on our research, the following are the deadliest highways in Tennessee:

The Most Dangerous Highways in Tennessee

Interstate 40

I-40 is the deadliest highway in Tennessee. The highway averages about three fatal crashes per month. I-40 is a major east-west highway that runs through the state, from Memphis to Nashville. It is also one of the busiest highways in the state, with an average of more than 20,000 vehicles per day.

Interstate 24

I-24 is the second deadliest highway in Tennessee. The highway averages about two fatal crashes per month. I-24 is a major east-west highway that runs through the state from Chattanooga to Nashville. It is also one of the busiest highways in the state, with an average of more than 15,000 vehicles per day.

Interstate 75

I-75 is the third deadliest highway in Tennessee. The highway averages about one and a half fatal crashes per month. I-75 is a major north-south highway that runs through the state from Knoxville to Chattanooga. It is also one of the busiest highways in the state, with an average of more than 12,000 vehicles per day.

NOTE: Other dangerous highways in Tennessee include Highway 129 (Tail of the Dragon), Chapman Highway, Interstate 65, Hickory Hollow Parkway at Mt. View Road, Interstate 24 East (Monteagle Mountain), and Route 29.

Factors That Make These Highways So Dangerous

The high traffic volume on these highways makes them more dangerous for several reasons:

  1. It increases the chances of a collision occurring.
  2. It makes it more difficult for drivers to avoid potential hazards on the road.
  3. It creates congestion that can lead to frustration and aggressive driving.

Poor road conditions

Poor road conditions are another factor contributing to these highways' danger. Potholes, cracked pavement, and other defects can cause accidents or make it more difficult for drivers to control their vehicles. In addition, poor visibility due to lack of lighting or bad weather can also make accidents more likely.

Reckless driving

Reckless driving is another major factor in highway accidents. Everyone on the road is at risk when drivers speed, tailgate, weave in and out of traffic and exhibit other dangerous behaviors. In addition, drunk driving is a serious problem on many highways, which can also lead to deadly accidents.

Steps needed to make these highways safer

Highway conditions play a significant role in Tennessee's high accident rate. Poorly maintained roads can lead to various problems, such as potholes, uneven pavement, and debris in the roadway. These hazards can cause drivers to lose control of their vehicles, leading to serious accidents. The state of Tennessee has committed to improving its highways' condition, and accidents have decreased. Highway safety for all motorists still needs to be improved on these highways.

Increase enforcement of traffic laws

Another way to make Tennessee highways safer is by increasing the enforcement of traffic laws. These actions include crackdowns on speeding, drunk driving, and other risky behaviors. By increasing penalties for these offenses, drivers will be more likely to obey the law and drive safely. In addition, stepped-up enforcement will help deter potential criminals from using these highways as an escape route after committing a crime elsewhere.

Educate drivers on highway safety

Finally, one of the best ways to make Tennessee highways safe is by educating drivers on highway safety. Public service announcements, driver's education programs, and even billboards along the highway can be used to achieve this goal. Educating drivers about the dangers of these roads will encourage them to drive safely.

Conclusion

The most dangerous highways in Tennessee are I-40, I-24, and I-75. These highways are hazardous because of the high traffic volume, poor road conditions, and reckless driving. To make these highways safer, we need to improve road conditions, increase enforcement of traffic laws, and educate drivers on highway safety.

