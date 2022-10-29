Surprising History of Halloween

Terry Mansfield

Many people don't know much about Halloween's history. It is a holiday celebrated annually on October 31, originating from the ancient Celtic festival of Samhain. Halloween has evolved into the holiday we know today. Although primarily celebrated in the United States, it is now popular worldwide.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CuONM_0irKB8bk00
Ghosts wishing everyone a Happy Halloween!Image by Alexa from Pixabay

Introduction

This article will explore the history of Halloween, from its humble origins to its current status as a global festival. In addition, we will discuss some of the most popular traditions associated with the holiday, including trick-or-treating, costume parties, and carving jack-o'-lanterns. We'll also look at how Halloween looks today and what the future looks like for this spooky celebration.

The Surprising History of Halloween

The first Halloween was a pagan holiday called Samhain. Irish and British Celts celebrated it. The Celts believed that on October 31, the boundary between the living and dead worlds became blurred. On this night, they thought that ghosts had returned to earth. They would put out food and wine to appease these ghosts.

The origins of Halloween

According to legend, Halloween originated from the Celtic festival Samhain (pronounced sow-in). Ireland, the United Kingdom, and northern France served as the homeland of the Celts 2,000 years ago. November 1 marked the start of the new year for them. It marked the end of summer, the harvest, and the beginning of winter, which is often associated with death. Celts believed that the boundary separating the living and the dead became blurred on October 31, the night before the new year. On this night, they thought that ghosts had come back to earth. Besides causing trouble and damaging crops, the Celts believed ghosts brought disease. As a precaution against being harmed or possessed by evil spirits, people would wear costumes and masks after dark so that ghosts would mistake them for fellow spirits or demons. They also lit bonfires and candles to keep away evil spirits.

The modern holiday of Halloween

The United States began celebrating Halloween in the 19th century. American immigrants brought many Halloween customs with them when they settled here. Halloween had become a community-centered, secular holiday by the 1920s and 1930s. Despite the best efforts of many schools and communities, Halloween continued to be associated with pranks and vandalism. In the 1950s, some communities even began holding "Devil's Night" parties on October 30 as an alternative to trick-or-treating. But by the early 21st century, Halloween had once again become a day for children to dress up in costumes and go door-to-door collecting candy.

The Traditions of Halloween

Trick-or-treating

As is often said, trick-or-treating originated with the medieval European custom of souling. On November 2, All Souls' Day, Christians would walk from village to village begging for "soul cakes" - square pieces of bread with currants. The more soul cakes the beggars received, the more prayers they promised to say on behalf of the dead relatives of the givers.

In England, poor people would go door to door during Halloween begging for food or money. If given neither, they would play a prank on the homeowner. This practice gave rise to the saying, "trick or treat."

Trick-or-treating was common in Ireland and Scotland during the 18th and 19th centuries. It is said that during this time, children and sometimes even adults would dress up in costumes and knock on people's doors, asking for food or money. They would play a trick on the homeowner if they didn't receive any treats.

The tradition of trick-or-treating eventually made its way to North America with Irish and Scottish immigrants in the late 19th century. In the 1920s and 1930s, many parts of Canada and the United States began to use it as a Halloween tradition.

Today, trick-or-treating is still a popular Halloween tradition among children and adults in North America and many other parts of the world.

Costume parties

Halloween costume parties are another popular tradition associated with the holiday. In ancient Celtic paganism, the Celts wore costumes to celebrate the coming of winter and the changing seasons. According to medieval legends, ghosts roam the earth on October 31 in search of human bodies to use as winter residences. Villagers disguised themselves to fool the ghosts into thinking they were part of the spirits.

According to a 1911 newspaper article in Kingston, Ontario, October 31 was North America's first Halloween costume party. However, such parties were likely taking place long before then. In those early days, most costumes were homemade using whatever materials were available. Today, an entire industry is devoted to manufacturing Halloween costumes for children and adults.

Jack-o'-lanterns

Traditionally, carving pumpkins into jack-o'-lanterns is associated with the Celtic festival of Samhain in Ireland. According to legend, a man named Jack was doomed to wander the earth forever with only a turnip lantern to light his way after tricking the Devil into climbing a tree. Jack's soul was denied entry into heaven and hell when he died. Instead, he was forced to roam the earth for eternity. The Irish began carving their own versions of Jack's lanterns from turnips or potatoes and placing them in windows or doorways to ward off evil spirits.

During the late 18th century, Irish immigrants brought the practice of carving jack-o'-lanterns from pumpkins to North America. By the 19th century, it had become a common Halloween tradition in Canada and the United States. Today, jack-o'-lanterns are still a popular decoration for homes and businesses during Halloween.

Halloween Today

People of all ages celebrate Halloween in the United States, which has become one of the most popular holidays. A survey by the National Retail Federation found that more than 171 million Americans celebrated Halloween in 2017, spending a total of $9.1 billion on costumes, decorations, and candy.

The popularity of Halloween has only grown in recent years, thanks in part to an increase in public awareness of the holiday. In addition to traditional celebrations like trick-or-treating and pumpkin carving, many people now enjoy attending Halloween parties, going to haunted houses, and watching horror movies.

There are also many commercial opportunities associated with Halloween. Retailers sell millions of dollars' worth of Halloween-themed merchandise each year, and businesses often hold special events or offer discounts to customers during the holiday season.

Halloween around the world

Halloween is not just an American holiday – it is celebrated all over the world! In countries like Ireland, Canada, Australia, and New Zealand, people celebrate Halloween with many of the same traditions as Americans, including trick-or-treating and dressing up in costumes.

In some parts of Europe, however, Halloween is celebrated differently. For example, in Germany, it is common for children to dress up as witches or ghosts and go door-to-door asking for sweets (similar to trick-or-treating). In Spain and Portugal, meanwhile, people celebrate the Day of the Dead festival (El Dia de los Muertos). This festival honors deceased loved ones with food offerings and parades featuring decorated skulls.

So whether you're dressing up as a witch or skeleton this Halloween or simply eating some candy while watching scary movies at home – you are part of a truly global celebration!

Conclusion

Many people need to be aware of the surprising history of Halloween. It is interesting to learn about the origins of this holiday. The modern holiday of Halloween has become popular around the world and is celebrated in many different ways. Trick-or-treating, costume parties, and jack-o'-lanterns are just some of the traditions associated with Halloween. Today, Halloween is more popular than ever before. The holiday is celebrated in many countries each year by millions of people.

Do you want to do something fun this Halloween? Then why not learn more about its fascinating history?

References/Attributions

Trick or Treat: A History of Halloween

Halloween: Origins, Meaning & Traditions - HISTORY.

Read All About It: The History of Halloween | Milford Library.

Trick-or-treating - Wikipedia.

When did people start carving pumpkins for Halloween?

Halloween Facts for Kids - Growing Play.

What Is the History of Halloween? - Christianity.com.

How did Halloween start? - Bundoo.

Halloween: The History of America’s Darkest Holiday

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Halloween# Halloween traditions# history of Halloween# celebrating Halloween# surprising history of Hallowee

Comments / 4

Published by

My mission is to share interesting and helpful content with my readers.

Chesapeake, VA
10983 followers

More from Terry Mansfield

Nevada State

Dangerous Cities in Nevada

Nevada has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA.Image by lindsayascott from Pixabay.

Read full story
7 comments
Arizona State

Arizona's Most Dangerous Highways

Some highways in Arizona are notoriously dangerous. I-10 between Blythe, California, and Quartzsite, Arizona.By Chevy111 - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia. Be aware of the highways in Arizona that are the most dangerous. The number of accidents and fatalities determines these. This article will look at Arizona's most dangerous highways based on our research.

Read full story
10 comments
Charleston, SC

Charleston Metro, SC, Dangerous Neighborhoods

The Charleston Metro Area of South Carolina has many safe neighborhoods. However, some are dangerous. Let's take a look at those. The Battery in Charleston, SC, USA,By Chris Pruitt - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, Wikimedia.

Read full story
23 comments

All-Time Greatest American Films

What are the greatest American films of all time? This is a question that's been asked time and time again with no clear answer. However, certain films stand out above the rest. These films have captured the hearts and minds of audiences worldwide and have become classics in their own right.

Read full story
2 comments

S. Carolina's Most Dangerous Cities

South Carolina has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. The official seal of the state of South Carolina, USA.By Government of the United States. - Wikipedia. Public Domain.

Read full story

Preparing For An Unknowable Future

Facing an unknown future can be a terrifying prospect. Gazing at a crystal ball.Image by Tumisu from Pixabay. "The future depends on what we do in the present." — Mahatma Gandhi.

Read full story
2 comments

N. Carolina's Most Dangerous Cities

North Carolina has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. Let's take a look at those. The official seal of North Carolina, USA.By NC Department Of Transportation - http://www.ncdot.org, Public Domain, Wikimedia.

Read full story
20 comments
Ohio State

Ohio's Most Dangerous Cities

Ohio has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. The skyline of Cleveland, Ohio, USA.By Erik Drost - Cleveland Skyline, CC BY 2.0, Wikimedia.

Read full story
10 comments

America's Most Popular Weapon

America's most popular weapon is a semi-automatic rifle used by law enforcement, the military, and civilians for self-defense, hunting, and target shooting. Let's explore this versatile weapon further.

Read full story
84 comments
Jackson, MS

Dangerous Areas in Jackson, MS

Jackson, Mississippi, is a relatively safe city. However, it has been plagued by crime in some areas for many years. A steady increase in crime has made Jackson one of America's most dangerous cities. If you're planning on visiting or moving to Jackson, there are some hazardous areas you should avoid.

Read full story
37 comments
Tennessee State

Tennessee's Most Dangerous Cities

The state of Tennessee has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. A Memphis Police Department vehicle.By Thomas R Machnitzki (thomasmachnitzki.com) - Own work, CC BY 3.0, Wikimedia.

Read full story
22 comments

2010's Best Horror Movies (Opinion)

Horror movies have been around for a long time, entertaining audiences with their suspenseful, spooky, and sometimes gory storylines. 2010 was a particularly good year for horror movies.

Read full story
10 comments

World's Funniest-Looking Animals

Do you ever look at an animal and think, "That is one funny-looking creature!" A long-nosed Proboscis Monkey.Image by Penny from Pixabay. And while beauty is in the eye of the beholder, we've put together a list of what we think are the funniest-looking animals in the world. So sit back, relax, and enjoy a good chuckle at some of nature's funniest creations!

Read full story
Tennessee State

Tennessee's Most Dangerous Highways

Tennessee has some of the deadliest highways in America. A sign at a construction site for a segment of I-40 in Nashville, TN, in 1962 explaining the project.By Unknown - Tennessee State Library and Archives, PD-US, Wikipedia, Public Domain.

Read full story
14 comments
California State

California's Most Dangerous Cities

California has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. Map of California's regions.Based on an original by User:(WT-shared) Wrh2. Wikimedia. Public domain. This article discusses the most dangerous cities in California, why these cities are hazardous, and how to improve them. Our research utilizes, among other resources, the annual FBI Uniform Crime Reporting (UCR) Statistics. The UCR divides the data into Violent Crime and Property Crime categories, subdividing it into Murder, Rape, Robbery, Assault, Burglary, Theft, and Vehicle Theft.

Read full story
197 comments
Virginia State

Virginia's Most Beautiful Places

Are you looking for Virginia's most beautiful places? Then you've come to the right place. Skyline Drive view of Shenandoah Valley National Park, Virginia, USA.Image by radford wine from Pixabay.

Read full story
3 comments
Florida State

Florida's Most Dangerous Cities

Florida has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. Miami, Florida, downtown skyline at night.Image by Jorge Molina from Pixabay. This article discusses the most dangerous cities in Florida, why these cities are hazardous, and how to improve them. Our research utilizes, among other resources, the annual FBI Uniform Crime Reporting (UCR) Statistics. The UCR divides the data into Violent Crime and Property Crime categories, subdividing it into Murder, Rape, Robbery, Assault, Burglary, Theft, and Vehicle Theft.

Read full story
97 comments

We Climbed Japan's Mt. Fuji

Although our climb of Mt. Fuji was exhilarating, it was exhausting. But the view at the top was breathtaking. Mt. Fuji, Japan, in wintertime.By 名古屋太郎 — 投稿者が撮影. CC BY-SA 3.0, Wikimedia.

Read full story
9 comments
Georgia State

Georgia's Most Dangerous Cities

Georgia has many cities and towns, and most are safe. However, some of the state's cities are dangerous, especially for residents who live in poverty or lack access to resources.

Read full story
170 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy