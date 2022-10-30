Houston, TX

Houston's Best Restaurants

If you're a food lover, Houston, Texas, is the place for you.

Introduction

There are a vast number of restaurants of all types in Houston. In this article, based on our research, we're going to narrow the focus to three popular foods: pizza, burgers, and seafood.

The Best Restaurants in Houston

Why Houston is a Great Place for Food Lovers

Houston is an excellent place for food lovers because of its diversity. The city has a large population of immigrants from all over the world. As a result, many different cuisines are represented in Houston's restaurants. There is something for everyone in Houston, whether you're looking for traditional American fare, Mexican food, Chinese food, or anything in between.

For now, let's focus on three popular kinds of foods: pizza, burgers, and seafood.

Best Restaurants for Pizza Lovers (in alphabetical order)

BOH Pasta & Pizza

Bollo Woodfired Pizza

Brother's Pizzeria

Coltivare Pizza & Garden

Frank's Pizza

Luigis Pizzeria

Luna Pizzeria

Piola

Pizaro’s Pizza Napoletana

Romano's Pizza

Rosie Cannonball

Star Pizza

The Gypsy Poet

Vinny's

Best Restaurants for Burger Lovers (in alphabetical order)

B & B Butcher & Restaurant - Houston

Baby Barnaby's

Barnaby's Cafe

Grace's

Hickory Hollow

Houston's

Kenny & Ziggy's New York Deli

Lankford Grocery & Market

Mezza Grille

Pappas Burger

Perry's Steakhouse & Grille - Champions

Rainbow Lodge

State Of Grace

Taste of Texas

The Burger Palace

The Capital Grille

Yard House

Best Restaurants for Seafood Lovers (in alphabetical order)

1751 Sea and Bar

Bayou City Seafood & Pasta

Caracol Restaurant

Christie's Seafood & Steaks

Connie's Seafood Market & Restaurant

Goode Company Seafood

Hai Cang Harbor Seafood Restaurant

Liberty Kitchen & Oysterette

Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen

State of Grace

The Oceanaire Seafood Room

Truluck's Ocean's Finest Seafood and Crab

Willie G's Seafood

NOTE: You can find a comprehensive list of 500 Houston restaurants here.

Conclusion

Houston is a great city for food lovers, with a wide variety of restaurants. Whether you're looking for pizza, burgers, seafood, or anything in between, there's sure to be a perfect restaurant. So next time you're in Houston, check out some of these great places to eat!

