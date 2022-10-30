Houston's Best Restaurants

If you're a food lover, Houston, Texas, is the place for you.
Introduction
There are a vast number of restaurants of all types in Houston. In this article, based on our research, we're going to narrow the focus to three popular foods: pizza, burgers, and seafood.
The Best Restaurants in Houston
Why Houston is a Great Place for Food Lovers
Houston is an excellent place for food lovers because of its diversity. The city has a large population of immigrants from all over the world. As a result, many different cuisines are represented in Houston's restaurants. There is something for everyone in Houston, whether you're looking for traditional American fare, Mexican food, Chinese food, or anything in between.
For now, let's focus on three popular kinds of foods: pizza, burgers, and seafood.
Best Restaurants for Pizza Lovers (in alphabetical order)
BOH Pasta & Pizza
Bollo Woodfired Pizza
Brother's Pizzeria
Coltivare Pizza & Garden
Frank's Pizza
Luigis Pizzeria
Luna Pizzeria
Piola
Pizaro’s Pizza Napoletana
Romano's Pizza
Rosie Cannonball
Star Pizza
The Gypsy Poet
Vinny's
Best Restaurants for Burger Lovers (in alphabetical order)
B & B Butcher & Restaurant - Houston
Baby Barnaby's
Barnaby's Cafe
Grace's
Hickory Hollow
Houston's
Kenny & Ziggy's New York Deli
Lankford Grocery & Market
Mezza Grille
Pappas Burger
Perry's Steakhouse & Grille - Champions
Rainbow Lodge
State Of Grace
Taste of Texas
The Burger Palace
The Capital Grille
Yard House
Best Restaurants for Seafood Lovers (in alphabetical order)
1751 Sea and Bar
Bayou City Seafood & Pasta
Caracol Restaurant
Christie's Seafood & Steaks
Connie's Seafood Market & Restaurant
Goode Company Seafood
Hai Cang Harbor Seafood Restaurant
Liberty Kitchen & Oysterette
Pappadeaux Seafood Kitchen
State of Grace
The Oceanaire Seafood Room
Truluck's Ocean's Finest Seafood and Crab
Willie G's Seafood
NOTE: You can find a comprehensive list of 500 Houston restaurants here.
Conclusion
Houston is a great city for food lovers, with a wide variety of restaurants. Whether you're looking for pizza, burgers, seafood, or anything in between, there's sure to be a perfect restaurant. So next time you're in Houston, check out some of these great places to eat!
