Pennsylvania's Most Dangerous Highways

Terry Mansfield

With nearly 9 million licensed drivers, Pennsylvania has its share of dangerous highways. A recent study named three of the state's roads as some of the most dangerous in the country. If you're planning a trip through Pennsylvania, it's crucial to know how to avoid these dangerous highways.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IXXhH_0imwTPut00
A classic vintage postcard showing a map of the Pennsylvania Turnpike.Pub. by Howard Johnson — "Host of the Highways" -- Used under US Copyright Fair Use Provision.

Introduction

Our research shows Interstate 80 (Keystone Shortway), the Pennsylvania Turnpike, and Interstate 84 are the three most dangerous highways in the state. These roads see a high traffic volume daily and are often the site of serious accidents. If you can't avoid these highways altogether, some things will reduce your risk of being involved in an accident.

First, plan your route. This will help you avoid getting caught in heavy traffic on these highways. Second, leave plenty of time for your journey. That way, you can take your time driving safely without rushing. Finally, drive during the day whenever possible. Driving at night is more dangerous than daytime driving, so it's best to avoid traveling on these highways after dark if you can help it.

While Interstate 80, the Pennsylvania Turnpike, and Interstate 84 are the most dangerous highways in the state, some safer options exist. Interstate 99, US 322, and Pennsylvania Route 309 are all considered safer alternatives. So if you're looking for a safer route through Pennsylvania, one of these may be a better option.

The 3 Most Dangerous Highways in Pennsylvania

Interstate 80

Interstate 80 is one of the most dangerous highways in Pennsylvania. It's a hazardous highway for truckers since it is one of the busiest trucking routes in the country.

Pennsylvania Turnpike

The Pennsylvania Turnpike is another dangerous highway in Pennsylvania. The turnpike is particularly dangerous for motorists during the winter when snow and ice can make conditions treacherous.

Interstate 84

Interstate 84 is another dangerous highway in Pennsylvania. I-84 is particularly dangerous for motorists during the summer months when traffic is heavy and temperatures are high.

Other Dangerous Pennsylvania Highways (in alphabetical order)

  • American Legion Memorial Highway
  • I-79 (from Exit 41 to Exit 45, Canonsburg)
  • I-81
  • I-83
  • I-95 (Delaware Expressway from Dock St. to Exit 17 and from Van Kirk St. to E. Wildey St., Philadelphia)
  • Schuylkill Expressway
  • SR-132 (Street Rd. from High Ave. to Central Ave., Bucks County)
  • SR-611 (N. Broad St. from Stenton Ave. to W. Susquehanna Ave., Philadelphia)
  • US-1 (Roosevelt Blvd. from W. Wyoming Ave. to Hartel Ave. in Philadelphia)
  • US-13 (from Levittown Pkwy. to Beaver St., Bristol | Tullytown)
  • US-22 (William Penn Highway from Scenic Dr. to Hannastown Rd., Westmoreland County)
  • US-30 (Lincoln Highway)

How to Avoid These Highways

Plan Your Route in Advance

When planning a road trip, it's essential to research and plan your route. This will help you avoid traffic congestion and dangerous areas. You can use online maps or GPS to plan your route.

Leave Plenty of Time

Take your time with your trip. If you're driving on one of Pennsylvania's most dangerous highways, giving yourself plenty of time is vital. This way, you can take breaks and go at a safe speed.

Drive During the Day

Try to avoid driving at night. Pennsylvania's highways are hazardous after dark. If you must drive at night, stay alert and watch for other drivers.

Pennsylvania's Safest Highways

Interstate 99

With a fatality rate of only 0.57 deaths per million vehicle miles traveled, Interstate 99 is the safest highway in Pennsylvania. This low number is likely because I-99 is a relatively new highway, having only been completed in 1968. Additionally, the speed limit on I-99 is 55 mph, a speed limit lower than on most other highways in the state.

US-322

US-322 comes in second place with a fatality rate of 0.86 deaths per million vehicle miles traveled. This highway runs east-west across central Pennsylvania and is primarily rural, with few major cities along its length. The speed limit on US 322 is also lower than average, at only 50 mph in most places.

Pennsylvania Route 309

Pennsylvania Route 309 rounds out the top three safest highways in the state, with a fatality rate of 1.13 deaths per million vehicle miles traveled. Like US 322, PA 309 is mostly rural and has a lower-than-average speed limit of 55 mph.

Conclusion

Suppose you're planning a road trip through Pennsylvania. In that case, it's essential to be aware of the state's most dangerous highways. Interstate 80, the Pennsylvania Turnpike, and Interstate 84 are all notorious for accidents and fatalities. To avoid these highways, plan your route, leave plenty of time for travel, and drive during daylight hours. For a safer driving experience, stick to roads like Interstate 99, US-322, and Pennsylvania Route 309.

