Safest Springfield, MO Neighborhoods

Springfield, Missouri, is home to various neighborhoods with unique characteristics. Many areas are known for being safe and family-friendly.

Hammons Field, Springfield, MO. The home of the Springfield Cardinals minor league baseball team. By Kansas City District U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Flickr, Public Domain, Wikimedia.

Introduction

This article will discuss the safest Springfield neighborhoods and what makes them that way based on our research.

Of course, even the safest neighborhood can't guarantee your safety 100%. That's why it's essential always to be aware of your surroundings and take precautions like staying in well-lighted areas at night and avoiding isolated areas. If you find yourself in a dangerous situation, trust your instincts and be prepared to defend yourself if necessary.

The Safest Springfield Neighborhoods

North Springfield

North Springfield is one of the safest neighborhoods in Springfield, Missouri. The crime rate in this area is low, and there are many things to do. There are also many schools and parks in North Springfield, making it a nice place to raise a family.

Downtown Springfield

Downtown Springfield is another safe area to live in Springfield, Missouri. The crime rate here is also low, and there are plenty of things to do downtown. You can find a variety of shops and restaurants downtown, as well as several museums and art galleries. Downtown Springfield is also home to many businesses, so it's a great place to work.

Southwest Springfield

Southwest Springfield is another safe neighborhood. The crime rate here is relatively low, and the area has many things to do. You can find a variety of shops and restaurants in Southwest Springfield, as well as many parks and recreation areas. Southwest Springfield is also home to several schools, so it's a great place to raise a family.

Southeast Springfield

Southeast Springfield is yet another safe neighborhood in which to live. The crime rate here is also low, and the area has many things to do. You can find many shops, restaurants, parks, and recreation areas in this neighborhood. Southeast Springfield is also home to several schools, so it's an excellent place for families.

East Springfield

East Springfield rounds out the list of safe neighborhoods in Springfield, Missouri. The crime rate here is low, and the area provides plenty of things to do. You can find a variety of shops and restaurants in East Springfield, as well as many parks and recreation areas. East Springfield is also home to several schools, so it's a nice place for families.

Other Neighborhoods With Safe Areas (in alphabetical order)

Bingham

Cooper Park

Delaware

Doling Park

Ewing

Fairfield

Fassnight

Grant Beach

Midtown

Oak Grove

Parkcrest

Parkwood

Phelps Grove

Robberson

Rountree

Sherwood

Spring Creek

Tom Watkins

Weller

West Central

Westside

Woodland Heights

Young Lilly

Staying Safe

Here are some general tips for staying safe in Springfield:

-- Avoid walking or jogging alone at night. If you must walk or jog alone, do so during the day and in well-lit areas.

--- Don't leave your belongings unguarded in public places. This includes not leaving your purse or wallet unattended while shopping, keeping your car doors locked while driving, and not carrying large amounts of cash with you.

-- Stay aware of your surroundings. If you think someone is acting suspiciously or following you, trust your instincts and move to a more populated area or call the police.

Conclusion

We've discussed the safest neighborhoods in Springfield, Missouri, and what makes them safe. But because no area is 100% safe, we've also provided some tips for staying safe that we recommend you follow.

