Springfield, MO

Dangerous Springfield, MO Neighborhoods

Terry Mansfield

Springfield, Missouri, is generally a safe place to live. However, some neighborhoods are dangerous.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=476xtK_0ilWtCYV00
Jordan Park, Downtown Springfield, MO, USA.Joelfun at English Wikipedia. Available under Creative Commons license.

Introduction

Based on our research, this article will examine the most dangerous Springfield, Missouri, neighborhoods and what makes them that way. We'll provide tips on what must be done if you are in a hazardous situation in one of these neighborhoods.

The Most Dangerous Springfield Neighborhoods

A few neighborhoods in Springfield are especially dangerous, so you should avoid them if possible.

Commercial Street

Commercial Street is one of the most dangerous neighborhoods in Springfield, Missouri. There have been reports of violent crime, drug activity, and prostitution in this area. It is advisable to avoid this neighborhood if possible.

Glenstone Avenue

Glenstone Avenue is another dangerous neighborhood in Springfield, Missouri. This area has seen a rise in violent crime in recent years, and it is best to avoid it if possible.

Battlefield Road

Battlefield Road is yet another dangerous neighborhood in Springfield, Missouri. This area has been plagued by gang activity and drug trafficking for many years. It is best to avoid this area if possible.

Kearney Street

Kearney Street is also a dangerous neighborhood in Springfield, Missouri. This area has recently seen an increase in violent crime, and it is best to avoid it if possible.

Why These Neighborhoods Are Dangerous

The most dangerous Springfield neighborhoods are those with high crime rates. These generally have poverty, poor infrastructure, and a lack of jobs. This combination of factors can lead to an increase in crime.

What Makes These Neighborhoods Dangerous

Several factors make these Springfield neighborhoods dangerous:

  1. The high crime rates make them a target for criminals.
  2. The poverty and lack of jobs mean residents may resort to criminal activity to make ends meet.
  3. The poor infrastructure can make it difficult for residents to get help if they're attacked or witness a crime.

What To Do In A Dangerous Neighborhood

If you're attacked

Remaining calm and assessing the situation are crucial if you are physically attacked. If possible, try to move to a safe place, such as a public area or somewhere with other people. Once you are in a safe place, call the police and report the incident. Give them as much information as possible, such as a description of the attacker and their direction of travel.

If you witness a crime

If you witness a crime, call the police immediately and give them as much information as you can about what is happening and where it is taking place. Not intervening is essential, as this could put you in danger. Suppose there is an opportunity to take photos or videos of the incident safely. In that case, this can be helpful for law enforcement.

How To Avoid Dangerous Neighborhoods

Staying safe

Here are some general tips for staying safe in Springfield:

  • Avoid walking or jogging alone at night. If you must walk or jog alone, do so during the day and in well-lighted areas.
  • Don't leave your belongings unguarded in public places. This includes not leaving your purse or wallet unattended while shopping, keeping your car doors locked while driving, and not carrying large amounts of cash with you.
  • Stay aware of your surroundings. If you think someone is acting suspiciously or following you, trust your instincts and move to a more populated area or call the police.

Conclusion

The most dangerous Springfield neighborhoods are those that are poverty-stricken and have high crime rates. Should you find yourself in one of these neighborhoods, remain aware of your surroundings and take precautions to stay safe. To avoid these neighborhoods, familiarize yourself with the most dangerous areas of town and take steps to keep out of them.

