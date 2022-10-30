Highways are particularly treacherous in Texas, with a high number of accidents yearly.

Introduction

Based on our research, this article will look at Texas's three most dangerous highways and some of the reasons behind the high number of accidents. We'll also offer tips on how to stay safe while driving on Texas highways.

The three most dangerous highways in Texas

I-45: The deadliest highway in Texas

I-45 has an average of one fatal accident every day. What makes I-45 so dangerous? There are a few factors:

It's one of the busiest highways in the state, with large stretches of open road where drivers can speed. There are many distracted drivers on I-45, as it runs through urban areas where people are used to being constantly connected. Weather conditions can affect I-45, as it often experiences heavy rains and flooding.

US-83: The second deadliest highway

US-83 averages nearly one fatal accident every day. What makes US-83 so dangerous? Like I-45, it's a busy highway with large stretches of open road where drivers can speed. But US-83 is even more rural than I-45, which means more opportunities for driver error. Additionally, weather conditions can be a factor on US-83, as it often experiences high winds and dust storms.

I-10: The third deadliest highway

There are many dangerous curves on I-10 in Texas. These curves can often be taken too quickly, leading to accidents. The curves are also frequently wet and slick, making them even more dangerous.

Despite the dangers, I-10 is a necessary highway. The highway is a crucial route for commercial traffic, and many tourists also use it. The Texas Department of Transportation is working hard to make the highway safer, but it is a difficult task. In the meantime, it is vital to be aware of the dangers on I-10 and to drive carefully when using the highway.

Other dangerous highways in Texas (in alphabetical order)

I-20

I-290

I-30

I-35

I-37

I-635

US 175

US 75

The reasons behind the high number of accidents on Texas highways

Distracted driving

Distracted driving is a significant problem on Texas highways. One of the most common distractions is cell phone use, whether talking or texting. Other distractions include eating, drinking, talking to passengers, and fiddling with the car stereo or navigation system.

Speeding

Speeding is another major factor in accidents on Texas highways. Speeding makes it harder for drivers to control their vehicles and react to hazards in the roadway. It also increases the severity of any crash that does occur.

Weather conditions

Inclement weather can also be a factor in highway accidents. Icy or wet roads can make it difficult to maintain control of your vehicle. At the same time, strong winds can cause trucks and other large vehicles to topple over.

How to stay safe while driving on Texas highways

Be aware of your surroundings

When driving on any highway, being aware of your surroundings is crucial. This means paying attention to the cars around you, as well as the road conditions. If you see a vehicle in your blind spot, signal and check before changing lanes. Also, watch out for changes in the weather conditions, such as sudden rain or gusts of wind.

Drive the speed limit

One of the essential things you can do to stay safe on Texas highways is to drive the speed limit. The posted speed limit is there for a reason - it is the safest speed to travel at under ideal conditions. If you are driving in poor weather or heavy traffic, it is even more important to stick to the speed limit. Driving too fast increases your chances of losing control of your vehicle and getting into an accident.

Don't drive distracted

Distracted driving is a primary cause of accidents in Texas (and across the country). Suppose you are using your phone, eating, drinking, or doing anything else that takes your attention away from driving. In that case, you are putting yourself and others at risk. It only takes a few seconds for an accident to happen, so ensure you always focus on the task at hand -- driving!

Conclusion

The most dangerous highways in Texas are I-45, US-83, and I-10. These highways' high number of accidents is due to distracted driving, speeding, and weather conditions. Stay safe while driving on Texas highways by being aware of your surroundings, driving the speed limit, and not driving distracted.

