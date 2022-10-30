Dangerous Highways in Texas

Terry Mansfield

Highways are particularly treacherous in Texas, with a high number of accidents yearly.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07Ggh0_0ikGhEJq00
Interstate 45 in Texas, USA.Wikipedia

Introduction

Based on our research, this article will look at Texas's three most dangerous highways and some of the reasons behind the high number of accidents. We'll also offer tips on how to stay safe while driving on Texas highways.

The three most dangerous highways in Texas

I-45: The deadliest highway in Texas

I-45 has an average of one fatal accident every day. What makes I-45 so dangerous? There are a few factors:

  1. It's one of the busiest highways in the state, with large stretches of open road where drivers can speed.
  2. There are many distracted drivers on I-45, as it runs through urban areas where people are used to being constantly connected.
  3. Weather conditions can affect I-45, as it often experiences heavy rains and flooding.

US-83: The second deadliest highway

US-83 averages nearly one fatal accident every day. What makes US-83 so dangerous? Like I-45, it's a busy highway with large stretches of open road where drivers can speed. But US-83 is even more rural than I-45, which means more opportunities for driver error. Additionally, weather conditions can be a factor on US-83, as it often experiences high winds and dust storms.

I-10: The third deadliest highway

There are many dangerous curves on I-10 in Texas. These curves can often be taken too quickly, leading to accidents. The curves are also frequently wet and slick, making them even more dangerous.

Despite the dangers, I-10 is a necessary highway. The highway is a crucial route for commercial traffic, and many tourists also use it. The Texas Department of Transportation is working hard to make the highway safer, but it is a difficult task. In the meantime, it is vital to be aware of the dangers on I-10 and to drive carefully when using the highway.

Other dangerous highways in Texas (in alphabetical order)

  • I-20
  • I-290
  • I-30
  • I-35
  • I-37
  • I-635
  • US 175
  • US 75

The reasons behind the high number of accidents on Texas highways

Distracted driving

Distracted driving is a significant problem on Texas highways. One of the most common distractions is cell phone use, whether talking or texting. Other distractions include eating, drinking, talking to passengers, and fiddling with the car stereo or navigation system.

Speeding

Speeding is another major factor in accidents on Texas highways. Speeding makes it harder for drivers to control their vehicles and react to hazards in the roadway. It also increases the severity of any crash that does occur.

Weather conditions

Inclement weather can also be a factor in highway accidents. Icy or wet roads can make it difficult to maintain control of your vehicle. At the same time, strong winds can cause trucks and other large vehicles to topple over.

How to stay safe while driving on Texas highways

Be aware of your surroundings

When driving on any highway, being aware of your surroundings is crucial. This means paying attention to the cars around you, as well as the road conditions. If you see a vehicle in your blind spot, signal and check before changing lanes. Also, watch out for changes in the weather conditions, such as sudden rain or gusts of wind.

Drive the speed limit

One of the essential things you can do to stay safe on Texas highways is to drive the speed limit. The posted speed limit is there for a reason - it is the safest speed to travel at under ideal conditions. If you are driving in poor weather or heavy traffic, it is even more important to stick to the speed limit. Driving too fast increases your chances of losing control of your vehicle and getting into an accident.

Don't drive distracted

Distracted driving is a primary cause of accidents in Texas (and across the country). Suppose you are using your phone, eating, drinking, or doing anything else that takes your attention away from driving. In that case, you are putting yourself and others at risk. It only takes a few seconds for an accident to happen, so ensure you always focus on the task at hand -- driving!

Conclusion

The most dangerous highways in Texas are I-45, US-83, and I-10. These highways' high number of accidents is due to distracted driving, speeding, and weather conditions. Stay safe while driving on Texas highways by being aware of your surroundings, driving the speed limit, and not driving distracted.

References/Attributions

Distracted Driving Is One Of The Leading Cause Of Death Essay.

How Many People Die in Car Accidents? | Policy Advice.

12 of the Deadliest, Most Dangerous Roads & Highways in TX - Queenan Law

What are the most Dangerous Highways in Texas? - Carlson Attorneys

Most Dangerous Roads in Texas & Road Hazards Explained - Herman and Herrman PLLC

The Most Dangerous Highways in Texas | Sutliff & Stout

These are the Deadliest Highways in Texas – Texas Monthly

I-45 is deadliest highway in U.S., world - YouTube

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# dangerous highways# Texas dangerous highways# Texas most dangerous highways# dangerous highways in Texas# most dangerous highways in Tex

Comments / 10

Published by

My mission is to share interesting and helpful content with my readers.

Chesapeake, VA
10983 followers

More from Terry Mansfield

Nevada State

Dangerous Cities in Nevada

Nevada has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA.Image by lindsayascott from Pixabay.

Read full story
7 comments
Arizona State

Arizona's Most Dangerous Highways

Some highways in Arizona are notoriously dangerous. I-10 between Blythe, California, and Quartzsite, Arizona.By Chevy111 - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia. Be aware of the highways in Arizona that are the most dangerous. The number of accidents and fatalities determines these. This article will look at Arizona's most dangerous highways based on our research.

Read full story
10 comments
Charleston, SC

Charleston Metro, SC, Dangerous Neighborhoods

The Charleston Metro Area of South Carolina has many safe neighborhoods. However, some are dangerous. Let's take a look at those. The Battery in Charleston, SC, USA,By Chris Pruitt - Own work, CC BY-SA 3.0, Wikimedia.

Read full story
23 comments

All-Time Greatest American Films

What are the greatest American films of all time? This is a question that's been asked time and time again with no clear answer. However, certain films stand out above the rest. These films have captured the hearts and minds of audiences worldwide and have become classics in their own right.

Read full story
2 comments

S. Carolina's Most Dangerous Cities

South Carolina has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. The official seal of the state of South Carolina, USA.By Government of the United States. - Wikipedia. Public Domain.

Read full story

Preparing For An Unknowable Future

Facing an unknown future can be a terrifying prospect. Gazing at a crystal ball.Image by Tumisu from Pixabay. "The future depends on what we do in the present." — Mahatma Gandhi.

Read full story
2 comments

N. Carolina's Most Dangerous Cities

North Carolina has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. Let's take a look at those. The official seal of North Carolina, USA.By NC Department Of Transportation - http://www.ncdot.org, Public Domain, Wikimedia.

Read full story
20 comments
Ohio State

Ohio's Most Dangerous Cities

Ohio has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. The skyline of Cleveland, Ohio, USA.By Erik Drost - Cleveland Skyline, CC BY 2.0, Wikimedia.

Read full story
10 comments

America's Most Popular Weapon

America's most popular weapon is a semi-automatic rifle used by law enforcement, the military, and civilians for self-defense, hunting, and target shooting. Let's explore this versatile weapon further.

Read full story
84 comments
Jackson, MS

Dangerous Areas in Jackson, MS

Jackson, Mississippi, is a relatively safe city. However, it has been plagued by crime in some areas for many years. A steady increase in crime has made Jackson one of America's most dangerous cities. If you're planning on visiting or moving to Jackson, there are some hazardous areas you should avoid.

Read full story
37 comments
Tennessee State

Tennessee's Most Dangerous Cities

The state of Tennessee has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. A Memphis Police Department vehicle.By Thomas R Machnitzki (thomasmachnitzki.com) - Own work, CC BY 3.0, Wikimedia.

Read full story
22 comments

2010's Best Horror Movies (Opinion)

Horror movies have been around for a long time, entertaining audiences with their suspenseful, spooky, and sometimes gory storylines. 2010 was a particularly good year for horror movies.

Read full story
10 comments

World's Funniest-Looking Animals

Do you ever look at an animal and think, "That is one funny-looking creature!" A long-nosed Proboscis Monkey.Image by Penny from Pixabay. And while beauty is in the eye of the beholder, we've put together a list of what we think are the funniest-looking animals in the world. So sit back, relax, and enjoy a good chuckle at some of nature's funniest creations!

Read full story
Tennessee State

Tennessee's Most Dangerous Highways

Tennessee has some of the deadliest highways in America. A sign at a construction site for a segment of I-40 in Nashville, TN, in 1962 explaining the project.By Unknown - Tennessee State Library and Archives, PD-US, Wikipedia, Public Domain.

Read full story
14 comments
California State

California's Most Dangerous Cities

California has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. Map of California's regions.Based on an original by User:(WT-shared) Wrh2. Wikimedia. Public domain. This article discusses the most dangerous cities in California, why these cities are hazardous, and how to improve them. Our research utilizes, among other resources, the annual FBI Uniform Crime Reporting (UCR) Statistics. The UCR divides the data into Violent Crime and Property Crime categories, subdividing it into Murder, Rape, Robbery, Assault, Burglary, Theft, and Vehicle Theft.

Read full story
197 comments

Surprising History of Halloween

Many people don't know much about Halloween's history. It is a holiday celebrated annually on October 31, originating from the ancient Celtic festival of Samhain. Halloween has evolved into the holiday we know today. Although primarily celebrated in the United States, it is now popular worldwide.

Read full story
4 comments
Virginia State

Virginia's Most Beautiful Places

Are you looking for Virginia's most beautiful places? Then you've come to the right place. Skyline Drive view of Shenandoah Valley National Park, Virginia, USA.Image by radford wine from Pixabay.

Read full story
3 comments
Florida State

Florida's Most Dangerous Cities

Florida has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. Miami, Florida, downtown skyline at night.Image by Jorge Molina from Pixabay. This article discusses the most dangerous cities in Florida, why these cities are hazardous, and how to improve them. Our research utilizes, among other resources, the annual FBI Uniform Crime Reporting (UCR) Statistics. The UCR divides the data into Violent Crime and Property Crime categories, subdividing it into Murder, Rape, Robbery, Assault, Burglary, Theft, and Vehicle Theft.

Read full story
97 comments

We Climbed Japan's Mt. Fuji

Although our climb of Mt. Fuji was exhilarating, it was exhausting. But the view at the top was breathtaking. Mt. Fuji, Japan, in wintertime.By 名古屋太郎 — 投稿者が撮影. CC BY-SA 3.0, Wikimedia.

Read full story
9 comments
Georgia State

Georgia's Most Dangerous Cities

Georgia has many cities and towns, and most are safe. However, some of the state's cities are dangerous, especially for residents who live in poverty or lack access to resources.

Read full story
170 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy