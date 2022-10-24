World's Most Dangerous Snakes

Worldwide, there are about 2,900 snake species. Out of these, about 375 are considered venomous. The most venomous snakes are the cobras, vipers, and coral snakes. In the United States, there are about 26 venomous snake species.

A venomous King Cobra snake.Image by antriksh kumar from Pixabay

Introduction

In this article, based on our research, we'll look at the world's most dangerous snakes, how to avoid a snake bite, and what to do if you get bitten by a snake.

World's Most Dangerous Snakes

Cobra

The cobra is the most dangerous snake in the world, with the king cobra being the longest venomous snake. The king cobra is in Southeast Asia and parts of India and can grow 18 feet long. It is believed to be the most dangerous snake because it can kill an adult elephant with just one bite. The cobra's venom contains neurotoxins that can cause paralysis and respiratory failure.

Viper

The second most dangerous snake is the viper. It is in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia and can grow up to 5 feet long. The viper's venom contains toxins that can cause severe bleeding, kidney failure, and clotting problems.

Coral Snake

The third most dangerous snake is the coral snake. It is in the southern United States and Mexico and can grow up to 2 feet long. The coral snake's venom contains neurotoxins that can cause paralysis and respiratory failure.

NOTE: For a comprehensive list of dangerous snakes, visit here.

What to do if a snake bites you

There are many different types of snakes, but only a few pose a serious danger to humans. The most dangerous snakes live in Africa, Asia, and Australia. They include the black mamba, the king cobra, and the tiger snake.

Many people are bitten by snakes each year, but relatively few snakebites are fatal. If you're in an area with snakes, it's essential to take some precautions to avoid being bitten.

First, learn to identify the dangerous snakes in the area. Don't try to pick up or move snakes, even if you think they're harmless.

Even if you take all of these precautions, you may still be bitten by a snake. If you are, don't panic. Stay calm and remember the following steps:

  • Remove any jewelry or tight clothing from the bitten limb
  • Splint the bitten limb if possible
  • Immobilize the bitten limb and keep it lower than the heart
  • Apply a bandage, but do not apply a tourniquet
  • Get medical help as soon as possible

Try to remember the steps above and keep the bitten limb still.

Conclusion

While all snakes have the potential to be dangerous, some snakes are more dangerous than others. The world's most dangerous snakes are most likely to cause severe injury or death.

