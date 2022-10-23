Norfolk, VA's Best Neighborhoods

For many reasons, Norfolk, Virginia, is a great place to live or visit. It is located near the water and has affordable housing, good schools, and an overall safe environment in the best neighborhoods. There are also lots of things to do in Norfolk, including visiting the museums, taking walks or bike rides through the parks, going to the beach, and checking out the nightlife.

Downtown Norfolk skyline, USS Wisconsin battleship museum, Ocean View Pier, The Tide light rail, Naval Station Norfolk ships, historic homes By PghPhxNfk, CC BY-SA 3.0, Wikimedia.

Introduction

Based on our research, we'll examine the best neighborhoods in Norfolk, Virginia, and discuss why the city is an excellent place to visit or live.

Norfolk's Top 4 Best Neighborhoods

Ghent

Ghent is one of the most popular and well-known neighborhoods in Norfolk. It is located in the northwest part of the city and is known for its Victorian architecture and cobblestone streets. The area is also home to many restaurants, cafes, shops, and art galleries. Ghent is a great place to live or visit if you're looking for an urban environment with a lot of character.

Downtown Norfolk

Downtown Norfolk is the city's central business district. It is home to many office buildings, hotels, restaurants, and shops. The area is also home to the MacArthur Center, a large shopping mall, and the Chrysler Museum of Art. Downtown Norfolk is a great place to visit or live if you want to be right in the heart of the action.

The Hague

The Hague is a Norfolk neighborhood known for its Dutch Colonial architecture and canals. The area is also home to many restaurants, cafes, shops, and art galleries. The Hague is a great place to live if you're looking for an urban environment with a lot of character.

Larchmont

Larchmont is a Norfolk neighborhood known for its tree-lined streets and brick homes. The area is also home to many parks, restaurants, cafes, and shops. Larchmont is a great place to live if you're looking for an urban environment with a lot of character.

Top 8 Safest Neighborhoods in Norfolk

1 Ghent

2 West Ghent

3 Larchmont-Edgewater

4 Downtown

5 North Shore

6 Talbot Park

7 Colonial Palace

8 Roland Park

Other Excellent Neighborhoods in Norfolk (in alphabetical order)

Azalea Gardens Area

East Ocean View

Ghent Square

Highland Park

Lochhaven

Monticello Village

North Meadow Brook

ODU Village

Park Place

South Bayview

Titustown

Waters Edge and Larrymore

Young Terrace

Reasons to live in Norfolk

Proximity to the water

Norfolk is a coastal city, and one of the main reasons people move here is its proximity to the water. There are plenty of opportunities to go swimming, fishing, boating, and sailing. The beaches are also great for relaxing, sunbathing, and surfing.

Affordable housing

Norfolk is a very affordable place to live. The cost of living is relatively low, with many affordable housing options available. The average monthly apartment rent is $1,334. Still, you can find rental apartments for less. The median sale price for houses is $275,000.

Good schools

Norfolk has some great schools, both public and private. The public school system is among the best in the state, and several private schools offer excellent education options.

Things to do in Norfolk

Visit the museums (and more)

Norfolk is home to several museums, including the Chrysler Museum of Art and the Norfolk Naval Shipyard Museum. The city has many historic sites, such as the Battleship Wisconsin, Nauticus, Hampton Roads Naval Museum, and the MacArthur Memorial.

Norfolk is also home to the Norfolk Naval Station, the world's largest navy base. Anchored in port are aircraft carriers and other warships you can see from the dock.

Walk or bike ride through the parks

Norfolk has many parks perfect for a leisurely walk or bike ride, including Lakewood Park, Town Point Park, and the Norfolk Botanical Garden.

Norfolk Botanical Garden offers 170 acres of land containing over 30 gardens and 60 species of plants native to Virginia. It first opened in 1938, making it one of the oldest public gardens in Virginia, which makes it perfect for those who love history and nature.

And don't forget the excellent Virginia Zoological Park (the Virginia Zoo) not far from downtown Norfolk. It's a great place to stroll amidst a beautiful garden-like setting while seeing the fascinating animal exhibits.

Go to the beach

Norfolk is home to some excellent beaches, including Ocean View Beach and Willoughby Spit Beach. These beaches are perfect for swimming, sunbathing, and simply relaxing.

Check out the nightlife

Norfolk offers a variety of nightlife options, including bars, clubs, and live music venues. Norfolk's most popular nightlife spots include the Waterside District, the Norva, the Granby Theater, the Tap House Grill, and the Toast wine bar.

Conclusion

Norfolk, Virginia, is an excellent option if you're looking for a place to visit or call home. With its proximity to the water, affordable housing, and good schools, Norfolk has something to offer everyone. And there's plenty to do in the city, from visiting the museums and taking walks or bike rides through the parks to going to the beach or checking out the nightlife. So if any of those things excite or interest you, check out Norfolk.

