Dangerous Kansas City Neighborhoods

If you're considering moving to Kansas City, you might wonder which neighborhoods are the most dangerous. While no city is entirely safe, Kansas City does have some areas that are more dangerous than others.

In this article, based on our research, we'll look at the most dangerous neighborhoods in Kansas City and the safest ones.

Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Kansas City (in alphabetical order)

Blue Valley Industrial

Central Blue Valley-Park Tower Grade

East Blue Valley

East Community Team North

East Community Team South

East Sqope Highlands

Ivanhoe Southeast

Knoches Park

Longfellow

Marlborough East

Marlborough Heights

Norble and Gregory Ridge

North Blue Ridge

North Town Fork Creek

Northest Industrial District

Oak Park Southeast

Palestine West and Oak Park Northeast

South Blue Valley

Washington-Weatley

Safest Neighborhoods in Kansas City (in alphabetical order)

Amber M

Benson Place / Brentwood

Blue Hills Estates / New Santa Fe

Ferrelview

Nashua

Roosterville

Shoal Creek

Staley Farms

Thousand Oaks / Kc Saddle Club Estates

Woodneath Farms / Copper leaf

We've listed the most dangerous and safest neighborhoods in Kansas City. If you live near or in one of these neighborhoods, be aware of your surroundings and take precautions to keep yourself safe.

