Kansas City, MO

Dangerous Kansas City Neighborhoods

Terry Mansfield

If you're considering moving to Kansas City, you might wonder which neighborhoods are the most dangerous. While no city is entirely safe, Kansas City does have some areas that are more dangerous than others.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UtVl1_0ijAQt1n00
Downtown Kansas City, Missouri.By Stephen Edmonds, CC BY-SA 3.0, Wikimedia.

Introduction

In this article, based on our research, we'll look at the most dangerous neighborhoods in Kansas City and the safest ones.

Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Kansas City (in alphabetical order)

  • Blue Valley Industrial
  • Central Blue Valley-Park Tower Grade
  • East Blue Valley
  • East Community Team North
  • East Community Team South
  • East Sqope Highlands
  • Ivanhoe Southeast
  • Knoches Park
  • Longfellow
  • Marlborough East
  • Marlborough Heights
  • Norble and Gregory Ridge
  • North Blue Ridge
  • North Town Fork Creek
  • Northest Industrial District
  • Oak Park Southeast
  • Palestine West and Oak Park Northeast
  • South Blue Valley
  • Washington-Weatley

Safest Neighborhoods in Kansas City (in alphabetical order)

  • Amber M
  • Benson Place / Brentwood
  • Blue Hills Estates / New Santa Fe
  • Ferrelview
  • Nashua
  • Roosterville
  • Shoal Creek
  • Staley Farms
  • Thousand Oaks / Kc Saddle Club Estates
  • Woodneath Farms / Copper leaf

Conclusion

We've listed the most dangerous and safest neighborhoods in Kansas City. If you live near or in one of these neighborhoods, be aware of your surroundings and take precautions to keep yourself safe.

References/Attributions

Most Dangerous Neighborhoods In Kansas City, MO - AreaVibes

The 10 Worst Neighborhoods In Kansas City For 2022 - RoadSnacks

Report: KC neighborhood among most dangerous - YouTube

The Safest and Most Dangerous Places in Kansas City Metro, MO - CrimeGrade

Kansas City Crime Rate | Cove Security - covesmart.com

Kansas City, MO Crime Rates and Statistics - NeighborhoodScout

What Is The Most Dangerous Part Of Kansas City? - CLJ

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Kansas City most dangerous nei# Kansas City safest neighborhoo# Kansas City dangerous neighbor# safe neighborhoods in Kansas C# dangerous neighborhoods in Kan

Comments / 24

Published by

My mission is to share interesting and helpful content with my readers.

Chesapeake, VA
7566 followers

More from Terry Mansfield

Houston, TX

Best Restaurants in Houston

If you're a food lover, Houston, Texas, is the place for you! With so many great restaurants, it can take time to figure out where to start. Yummy pizza at a pizzeria.Image by gaurav tiwari from Pixabay.

Read full story
Pennsylvania State

Pennsylvania's Most Dangerous Highways

With nearly 9 million licensed drivers, Pennsylvania has its share of dangerous highways. A recent study named three of the state's roads as some of the most dangerous in the country. If you're planning a trip through Pennsylvania, it's crucial to know how to avoid these dangerous highways.

Read full story
5 comments

Taunted By A Black Crow

This is my true story about a black crow that cruelly taunted me on a golf course. In my younger days, I played golf quite a bit. As I’ve gotten older, my trips to a golf course have become infrequent. The last time I played was three years ago. I probably would have played since that time, but, of course, the coronavirus put a stop to that.

Read full story
4 comments
San Diego, CA

San Diego's Dangerous Neighborhoods

San Diego has some of the most dangerous neighborhoods in California. Crime rates in these areas are significantly higher than in the rest of the city. F/A-18 Hornet flying over San Diego and the USS John C. Stennis.By U.S. Navy. Wikimedia. Public Domain.

Read full story
12 comments
Springfield, MO

Safest Springfield, MO Neighborhoods

Springfield, Missouri, is home to various neighborhoods with unique characteristics. Many areas are known for being safe and family-friendly. Hammons Field, Springfield, MO. The home of the Springfield Cardinals minor league baseball team.By Kansas City District U.S. Army Corps of Engineers - Flickr, Public Domain, Wikimedia.

Read full story
4 comments
Springfield, MO

Dangerous Springfield, MO Neighborhoods

The city of Springfield, Missouri, is generally a safe place to live. However, like any city, some neighborhoods are more dangerous than others. Jordan Park, Downtown Springfield, MO, USA.Joelfun at English Wikipedia. Available under Creative Commons license.

Read full story

Tips For Home Safety

It’s important to remember to stay safe at home. These tips will help you do that. Home safety and security.Image by wiredsmart from Pixabay. Based on our research, these are some valuable tips for you to stay safe at home:

Read full story
2 comments

Keanu Reeves' Killer Performance

Keanu Reeves delivers more entertaining mayhem in the most recent installment of the John Wick action movie franchise, John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum. Actor Keanu Reeves.Photo by Marybel Le Pape / CC BY-SA, Wikimedia.

Read full story
9 comments
Houston, TX

Houston's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods

Houston, Texas, is America's fourth-largest city, with over 4 million people. It is home to various neighborhoods with unique characteristics. Unfortunately, some of these neighborhoods are also notorious for high crime levels.

Read full story
Texas State

Texas' Most Dangerous Highways

Highways are a necessary part of life – they help us get where we need to go. But, unfortunately, they can also be dangerous places. Highways are particularly treacherous in Texas, with a high number of accidents yearly.

Read full story
2 comments

World's Most Dangerous Snakes

Worldwide, there are about 2,900 snake species. Out of these, about 375 are considered venomous. The most venomous snakes are the cobras, vipers, and coral snakes. In the United States, there are about 26 venomous snake species.

Read full story
22 comments
Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas Dangerous Neighborhoods

Las Vegas, Nevada, is one of the world's most popular tourist destinations. However, it is also home to some dangerous neighborhoods. Welcome to Las Vegas sign in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA.Image by lindsayascott from Pixabay.

Read full story
21 comments

Why America Loves Guns

Why does America love guns? There are various reasons, but it all comes down to the Second Amendment. The Second Amendment gives Americans the right to bear arms, which has been ingrained in American culture since the country's inception.

Read full story
155 comments
Norfolk, VA

Norfolk, VA's Best Neighborhoods

For many reasons, Norfolk, Virginia, is a great place to live or visit. It is located near the water and has affordable housing, good schools, and an overall safe environment in the best neighborhoods. There are also lots of things to do in Norfolk, including visiting the museums, taking walks or bike rides through the parks, going to the beach, and checking out the nightlife.

Read full story
10 comments
Missouri State

Missouri's Most Dangerous Cities

Missouri's most dangerous cities are St. Louis and Springfield. Several other cities in the Show Me State have high crime rates. Map of the state of Missouri, USA.National Atlas. Public Domain, Wikimedia.

Read full story
31 comments
Florida State

Florida's Most Dangerous Highways

The Sunshine State is known for its friendly people, beautiful beaches, and year-round warm weather. But Florida also has a dark side—it's home to some of the most dangerous highways in the country.

Read full story
23 comments

Dangerous Amusement Park Rides

Before you strap yourself in for a day of thrills and excitement at an amusement park, be sure you know which rides are the most dangerous. A roller coaster ride at an amusement park.Image by Connor Johnson from Pixabay.

Read full story
5 comments

Most Dangerous Yard Plants

You probably don't think much about the plants in your yard. But did you know that some of them are quite dangerous?. Based on our research, this article examines some of the most dangerous plants and how to protect yourself from them.

Read full story
6 comments

Avoid These Unhealthy Foods

Like most people, you may think you'll be fine if you eat healthy foods. However, some foods out there are bad for your health – even if they seem healthy at first glance. A hot dog on a bun.Image by Hannah Chen from Pixabay.

Read full story
34 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy