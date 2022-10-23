Dangerous Kansas City Neighborhoods

If you're considering moving to Kansas City, you might wonder which neighborhoods are the most dangerous. While no city is entirely safe, Kansas City does have some areas that are more dangerous than others.
In this article, based on our research, we'll look at the most dangerous neighborhoods in Kansas City and the safest ones.
Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Kansas City (in alphabetical order)
- Blue Valley Industrial
- Central Blue Valley-Park Tower Grade
- East Blue Valley
- East Community Team North
- East Community Team South
- East Sqope Highlands
- Ivanhoe Southeast
- Knoches Park
- Longfellow
- Marlborough East
- Marlborough Heights
- Norble and Gregory Ridge
- North Blue Ridge
- North Town Fork Creek
- Northest Industrial District
- Oak Park Southeast
- Palestine West and Oak Park Northeast
- South Blue Valley
- Washington-Weatley
Safest Neighborhoods in Kansas City (in alphabetical order)
- Amber M
- Benson Place / Brentwood
- Blue Hills Estates / New Santa Fe
- Ferrelview
- Nashua
- Roosterville
- Shoal Creek
- Staley Farms
- Thousand Oaks / Kc Saddle Club Estates
- Woodneath Farms / Copper leaf
We've listed the most dangerous and safest neighborhoods in Kansas City. If you live near or in one of these neighborhoods, be aware of your surroundings and take precautions to keep yourself safe.
