Florida's Most Dangerous Highways

The Sunshine State is known for its friendly people, beautiful beaches, and year-round warm weather. But Florida also has a dark side—it's home to some of the most dangerous highways in the country.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AIEgD_0iimoxla00
Interstate 4 highway sign in Florida.Source: Shutterstock

Introduction

Based on our research, Interstate 4, U.S. Highway 1, U.S. Highway 19, U.S. Highway 41, and U.S. Highway 98 are all notorious for accidents and fatalities. Avoid these dangerous routes if you're planning a road trip through Florida.

Keep reading to learn more about the five most dangerous highways in Florida.

The 5 Most Dangerous Highways in Florida

Interstate 4

Interstate 4 (I-4) is a 122-mile-long (196 km) Interstate Highway in the U.S. state of Florida that runs from I-275 in Tampa, Hillsborough County, to I-95 at Daytona Beach in Volusia County. I-4 directly serves the cities of Tampa, Lakeland, Kissimmee, and Orlando. The freeway also provides access to several attractions in Central Florida, including Walt Disney World, SeaWorld Orlando, and Universal Studios Florida.

I-4's nickname is "The Killer" because hundreds of people have died on the road since its construction in 1958.

U.S. Highway 1

Highway 1 is a north-south United States highway that runs 2,369 miles (3,813 km) from Key West, Florida, to Fort Kent, Maine. The highway's southern terminus is at U.S. Route 1 (U.S. 1) and State Road A1A in Key West. Its northern terminus is at the Interstate 95 (I-95) intersection and U.S. Route 2, three miles (5 km) east of Fort Kent in Alexandria Township.

U.S. 1 is the longest north-south road in the eastern United States. Only four roads—Interstates 35, 75, 95, and 85—are longer within the contiguous 48 states. In Florida, US 1 runs 369 miles (594 km) from Key West to its junction with I-95 near Hobe Sound.

The highway got its original designation in 1927 from Miami to Fort Kent, Maine.

Since 1971, U.S. 1 has been designated the Overseas Highway in the Keys. As of 2010, the highway's southern terminus exists at an intersection with Whitehead Street and Fleming Street in Key West. However, it once existed as a continuation of Whitehead Street southward to the southernmost tip of Key West at what is now known as Mile Marker 0 or "Zero Mile Post."

U.S. Highway 19

U.S. Route 19 (U.S. 19) is a north-south U.S. highway that runs for 727 miles (1,170 km) from Ashville, North Carolina, to Gulf Breeze, Florida. Despite being just over 700 miles long, it is one of only three two-digit north-south routes (the others being U.S. 41 and US 301) that does not intersect with either Interstate 10 or Interstate 20. Instead, it crosses those interstates' state companions: NC 24/SC 24 and I-75, respectively. Much of U.S. 19 in Florida traverses through suburban areas surrounding Tampa and St. Petersburg and along Florida's Nature Coast region up until its northern terminus. At that point, it crosses into Alabama at its junction with S.R. 87 nearly 5 miles (8 km) east of Brewton, AL / Jay, FL.

U.S. Highway 41

U.S. Route 41 (U.S. 41) runs 229 miles (369 km) through southwestern Pennsylvania from Clairton to PA 528 in Erie County north of Erie along Lake Erie's shoreline. It is concurrent with PennsylvaniaRoute 60 (PA 60) for much of its length between Tarentum and Titusville. From Clairton southward past Pittsburgh to Blairsville, it largely follows the path of two former Native American trails: Nemacolin's Trail and Glade Path.

Between Blairsville and Indiana, where PA 53 ends, Nemacolin's Trail and Glade Path merged into other trails. These included Forbes Road, which became part of an extension southward on December 5, 1758, by Colonel John Forbes during his campaign against French forces during the Seven Years' War (The French & Indian War).

It follows a path southward from Indiana laid out by Indiana legislator Cyrus Taber Dunn. He surveyed Dunn's Trace between 1805 and 1806. This connected Logansport on the Wabash River with Evansville on the Ohio River while working for Governor William Henry Harrison, who later became President Harrison.

Further south, this route follows what was originally called The Nashville Road laid out by Jeremiah Sullivan between Nashville, Tennessee, and New Albany, Indiana. It was completed around 1817, becoming part of what would eventually become known as The Natchez Trace Pike. This route was built between 1801 when construction first started, and 1938, when most of it had been modernized into various divided highways named because large sections parallel. The Natchez Trace Parkway was built between 1934, when construction started, and 1938. It was mainly complete but never officially opened due to World War II breaking out. This resulted in its official dedication not taking place until May 1940. However, traffic had been able to use some sections before this date.

After passing through Louisville, Kentucky, where it has various concurrencies, including one with I-65, U.S. 31W, and I-264, it enters Southern Indiana. At that point, it becomes concurrent with S.R. 62 for about 8 miles starting near Corydon, then again for about 21 miles beginning southeastward from English toward Salem, then again for about 9 miles starting northeastward from Hardinsburg toward Cannelton.

This was followed by another concurrency lasting about 27 miles beginning just westward from Hawesville toward Owensboro, Kentucky. Three wrong-way interchanges along this section stretch from Corydon, IN, southwest toward Louisville, KY. These consist of 2 diamond interchanges at exits 123A & 124B, followed by a single trumpet interchange at exit 116. That interchange has since been rebuilt as a diverging diamond interchange that opened on November 4, 2014. It thus became only the 2nd such interchange located along any United States interstate or limited access freeway system.

U.S. Highway 98

Highway 98 is a major east-west highway located within Florida's Panhandle region. The western terminus of Highway 98 is at an intersection with Perdido Key Drive in Pensacola Beach. Its eastern terminus is in Apalachicola at U.S. Highway 319 and U.S. Highway 98 Business (U.S. 98 Business).

Highway 98 is one of the most dangerous highways in Florida, with a fatal accident rate nearly double the state average.

NOTE: The Florida Turnpike, Interstate 95, Interstate 10, Interstate 75, and U.S. Highway 27 are also dangerous highways in Florida.

Conclusion

As we've seen, Florida is home to some of the most dangerous highways in the country. If you're planning on driving in Florida, be sure to avoid these roads if at all possible. And if you must travel on them, be extra careful and always drive defensively.

