Dangerous Amusement Park Rides

Terry Mansfield

Before you strap yourself in for a day of thrills and excitement at an amusement park, be sure you know which rides are the most dangerous.

A roller coaster ride at an amusement park.Image by Connor Johnson from Pixabay

Introduction

Based on our research, we'll be ranking the most dangerous amusement park rides in this article. We'll also provide tips on how to stay safe while enjoying your favorite rides. So whether you're a thrill seeker or a scaredy-cat, read on to find out which rides you should avoid this summer.

The Most Dangerous Amusement Park Rides

Roller Coasters

Roller coasters are probably the most popular rides at amusement parks, but they can be some of the most dangerous. According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, there were nearly 4,000 injuries on roller coasters in 2017.

One of the biggest dangers of roller coasters is that riders can be thrown from their seats if they're not adequately secured. This happened to a 10-year-old boy killed on a ride at an amusement park in Kansas in 2018. The boy wasn't properly secured in his seat and was ejected when the ride took a sharp turn.

Another danger of roller coasters is that riders can suffer from whiplash or other neck injuries if they're subjected to sudden changes in speed or direction. This can happen if the coaster derails or if it hits an object on the track. For example, a woman was killed in 2010 when she fell from her seat on a roller coaster at Six Flags Magic Mountain in California after her restraint failed.

Water Rides

Water rides are another popular attraction at many amusement parks but they can also be dangerous. In 2016, a young girl died after being decapitated by a water slide at Schlitterbahn Water Park in Kansas City, Kansas. A design flaw in the slide caused the girl's death. That flaw let her slip out of her raft and become trapped under the water before the moving slide decapitated her.

Since then, there have been several other incidents on water slides. Two people were injured when they were ejected from their raft on a slide at Universal Studios Hollywood in California in 2017. And a 10-year-old boy died after contracting an infection from an Arizona water park swimming pool. The boy had been swimming in stagnant water that had not been properly chlorinated.

Thrill Rides

Thrill rides are high-speed amusement park attractions designed to provide an adrenaline rush for guests. These rides typically have intense drops, sharp turns, and high speeds that can make them dangerous if not operated properly.

Some popular thrill rides include roller coasters, bungee jumping, and sky-diving simulators. These attractions are often located in dedicated areas of the park away from other guests for safety reasons.

Extreme Rides

Extreme rides are becoming increasingly popular at amusement parks, but they can also be some of the most dangerous attractions. These are typically high-speed rides that subject riders to intense G forces and rapid changes in direction. Some extreme rides even spin riders upside down or subject them to complete darkness.

One of the extreme rides involved in several accidents is The Scream Machine at Six Flags Great Adventure in Jackson, New Jersey. The ride has been involved in three accidents since it opened in 1999. One accident left two people dead and six others injured after their car derailed and plunged 30 feet to the ground below.

The Safest Amusement Park Rides

Kiddie Rides

Kiddie rides are amusement park rides designed specifically for young children. They are typically characterized by slow speeds, simple designs, and child-friendly themes. Many kiddie rides are in dedicated sections of the park known as "kiddie lands."

Some popular kiddie rides include carousels, tea cups, and miniature trains. While these rides may not be thrilling, they are still subject to safety regulations and should be operated by trained staff.

Family Rides

Family rides are amusement park attractions that guests of all ages can enjoy. These rides typically have moderate speeds and offer a fun but safe experience for families with young children.

Some popular family rides include Ferris wheels, bumper cars, and log flumes. These rides are often located in the park's central area, where all guests can easily access them.

Conclusion

As we rank the most dangerous amusement park rides, we must remember that all parks and rides must adhere to strict safety regulations. While there is always a risk inherent in any amusement park ride, most are perfectly safe.

So if you want a safe and enjoyable amusement park experience, check out the safest rides first. And remember, you can enjoy even the most dangerous rides safely if you follow all the rules and listen to the operator's instructions.

References/Attributions

The most dangerous amusement park rides - Popular Science

The Most Dangerous Amusement Park Rides - The Daily Beast

The World’s 8 Most Dangerous Amusement Park Rides - Places You'll See

The Best Rides In Planet Coaster, Ranked - The Gamer

The 15 Most Dangerous Amusement Park Rides - The Law Firm of Pajcik and Pajcik

Seriously Dangerous Amusement Park Rides | Reader's Digest

The World's Most Dangerous Amusement Park Rides - Grunge

4 Most Dangerous Types of Amusement Park Rides - Leighton Law

The 10 Most Dangerous Theme Park Rides - YouTube

MOST DANGEROUS THEME PARK RIDES IN THE WORLD! - YouTube

Action Park: Fast Times, Wild Rides, and the Untold Story of America's Most Dangerous Amusement Park

