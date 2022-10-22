Avoid These Unhealthy Foods

Like most people, you may think you'll be fine if you eat healthy foods. However, some foods out there are bad for your health – even if they seem healthy at first glance.
Introduction
Based on our research, this article will look at the worst offenders regarding unhealthy foods.
Worst Foods for Your Health
Refined Grains
Refined grains are grains that have been milled, a process that removes the bran and germ. These include ingredients like white flour, white bread, and white rice. While refined grains may be enriched with some vitamins and minerals, they generally contain less fiber than their whole-grain counterparts. For this reason, they can cause blood sugar spikes and promote weight gain.
Processed Meats
Processed meats have been preserved by smoking, curing, or salting. They include hot dogs, bacon, ham, sausage, and deli meats. These meats are often high in salt and saturated fat, increasing your risk of stroke or heart disease. Additionally, processed meats have been linked to cancer.
Sweetened Beverages
Sweetened beverages include sodas, fruit juices, sports drinks, and sweetened teas or coffees. These drinks are often high in sugar or artificial sweeteners, which can cause weight gain and other health problems like diabetes and tooth decay.
Trans Fats
Trans fats are created when manufacturers add hydrogen to vegetable oils to make them solid at room temperature (think: margarine or shortening). Trans fats can also be found in fried foods like french fries, chicken nuggets, and baked goods such as cookies or cakes. Trans fats increase your LDL "bad" cholesterol levels while lowering your HDL "good" cholesterol levels, raising your heart disease risk. For these reasons, the FDA has banned trans fats from being added to food. However, companies can still sell products with trans fats as long as they don't use them in manufacturing. You might still be consuming trans fats without even knowing it!
Artificial Sweeteners
Artificial sweeteners are chemicals that mimic the taste of sugar but without calories. Common artificial sweeteners include sucralose (Splenda), aspartame (Equal), saccharin (Sweet'N Low), neotame, acesulfame potassium (Sunett), and more. Although these substances may help with weight loss or diabetes control in some people, they have also been linked to other health problems such as headaches, gastrointestinal issues, mood disorders, cancer, metabolic syndrome, and more.
Other Unhealthy Foods (in alphabetical order)
- Bacon & Sausage
- BBQ Sauce
- Bottled Smoothies
- Breakfast Biscuits
- Breakfast Sandwich
- Brown Rice
- Burgers on a grill
- Cakes & Cookies
- Candy Bars
- Cheese (processed)
- Cheesecake
- Coffee Creamer
- Diet Ice Cream
- Diet Sodas
- Energy Drinks
- Fast Food
- French Fries & Potato Chips
- Fried food
- Frosting
- Frozen Entrées
- Fruit Juice
- Grilled sausage and hot dogs
- Ice Creams
- Margarine
- Meats (charred)
- Pancake Syrup
- Ready-To-Bake Pie Crust
- Restaurant Desserts
- Sports Drinks
- Salt
- Sugary Cereal
- Sugary Drinks
- Tiramisu
- White Bread
- White Flour Bread (bleached)
- White Sugar
Conclusion
This article discussed some of the worst foods for your health and why you should avoid them: refined grains, processed meats, sweetened beverages, trans fats, artificial sweeteners, and many more, as listed above. Stay away from these foods, and you'll live a healthier life.
