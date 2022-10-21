San Francisco, California, has a long and storied history. It's also a city with a very high crime rate and some dangerous neighborhoods.

Street car on Market Street, San Francisco, CA. Image by Duane Retzlaff from Pixabay

Introduction

According to recent FBI data, San Francisco has the second-highest crime rate of any major city in the United States. And when it comes to violent crime, San Francisco is even worse, ranking as the fourth most dangerous city in America.

So which neighborhoods are the most dangerous in San Francisco? That's what we'll look at in this article. Based on our research, we'll examine three of the city's most notorious neighborhoods: Tenderloin, Mission, and Bayview. We'll explore their histories, crime rates, and life in each one today.

Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in San Francisco

Tenderloin: San Francisco's Most Dangerous Neighborhood

History of Tenderloin

Tenderloin sits between Market Street and Geary Boulevard. The neighborhood has a long history dating back to the Gold Rush era when it was known as a "tenderloin" because of its high concentration of butchers and restaurants. In the late 19th century, the area became known for its vice and crime and has been considered one of the city's most dangerous neighborhoods ever since.

Crime in Tenderloin

Tenderloin has always been associated with crime, and today it remains one of San Francisco's most dangerous neighborhoods. According to SFPD data, there were 3,575 serious crimes committed in Tenderloin in 2018, an increase of 8% from 2017. The most common types of crime in the neighborhood are theft (1,192), assault (972), and drug offenses (689).

Tenderloin Today

Despite its reputation as a dangerous place, Tenderloin is also home to a diverse community of residents who have lived there for generations. However, the neighborhood is undergoing gentrification as new businesses, and apartments move into the area. This has led to increased rents and property values, pushing out many low-income residents who can no longer afford to live there.

Mission: San Francisco's Second Most Dangerous Neighborhood

History of Mission

The Mission District is one of the oldest neighborhoods in San Francisco. It was originally home to the Ohlone tribe before the arrival of Spanish missionaries in the 18th century. Mission was eventually established as a Spanish mission in 1776. It became a prosperous agricultural community supplying crops to nearby settlements. However, Mission began to decline in the mid-19th century following the Mexican-American War. By the early 20th century, it had become one of the most impoverished and crime-ridden areas of San Francisco.

Crime in Mission

Today, Mission remains one of San Francisco's most dangerous neighborhoods, with a crime rate nearly double that of the city. Violent crimes such as robbery, rape, and murder are too common in the area, and drug dealing and gang activity are rampant. In addition, there have been several high-profile cases of police brutality involving Mission residents in recent years.

Mission Today

Despite its reputation as a dangerous place, the Mission is also home to many musicians, artists, and other creative types. The neighborhood has gone through a gentrification process in recent years, with new upscale restaurants and businesses moving into formerly blighted areas. However, many longtime residents have been priced out of their homes due to this gentrification, and crime remains a serious problem in the area.

Bayview: San Francisco's Third Most Dangerous Neighborhood

The History of Bayview

The Bayview neighborhood has a long and complex history. The area was originally settled by Native Americans, who were displaced when Spanish missionaries arrived in the 18th century. The missionaries built a large mission here, which led to the establishment of a small town. In the 19th century, the town grew rapidly as it became a major regional shipping port. However, this growth came at a cost: the bay was polluted with sewage and industrial waste, and crime was rampant.

The situation improved somewhat in the early 20th century when the city began to clean up the bay and build new infrastructure in the neighborhood. However, these improvements were not enough to offset the effects of the Great Depression, which hit Bayview hard. The area became increasingly poverty-stricken and violent in the 1930s and 1940s.

Things began to improve again in the 1950s when African Americans started moving into Bayview in large numbers. This influx of new residents brought new energy and investment into the neighborhood. However, racial tensions between blacks and whites quickly boiled over, leading to several race riots in the 1960s. These riots caused significant damage to Bayview's business district, which never fully recovered.

Today, Bayview is still struggling to overcome its reputation as one of San Francisco's most dangerous neighborhoods. Crime remains high, and poverty is still widespread. However, there are signs of hope. New businesses are opening up along 3rd Street, and community groups are working hard to make Bayview a better place for everyone who lives here.

Crime in Bayview

Unfortunately, crime is still a significant problem in Bayview today. According to SFPD's crime maps data, there were 1,724 reported crimes in Bayview in 2019 - an average of 4 per day! This made it one of San Francisco's most dangerous neighborhoods once again. Most of these were property crimes (such as burglary and car theft). Still, there were also reports of violence (including several homicides).

One of the most severe problems facing Bayview today is gang violence. Several gangs are active in the neighborhood and are often involved in drug dealing, shootings, and other violent crimes. This problem is worsened because Bayview has a high gun ownership rate. According to a recent study, one in three residents owns a gun.

Bayview Today

Bayview is a complex and diverse neighborhood with a long history of struggle and resilience. It's home to around 40,000 people, many African American or Latino. It's also one of San Francisco's poorest neighborhoods, with a median household income of just $33,000 (compared to $96,000 citywide).

Despite its challenges, Bayview is a vibrant community with plenty to offer. Its central location makes it easy to get around town, and there are plenty of parks and recreation areas for residents to enjoy. Third Street is the heart of Bayview's business district and is home to many new shops and restaurants.

If you're considering moving to Bayview, be aware that it is still one of San Francisco's most dangerous neighborhoods. However, if you're willing to take the risk, you'll find a community full of life and culture.

Other Dangerous Neighborhoods (in alphabetical order)

Bayview

Castro-Upper Market

Chinatown

Downtown

Excelsior

Financial District

Hunters Point

Lakeshore

North Beach

Outer Mission

Potrero Hill

SoMa (South of Market)

Visitacion Valley

Western Addition

Conclusion

Tenderloin is San Francisco's most dangerous neighborhood, followed by Mission and Bayview. These neighborhoods have a long history of crime and poverty, and all three continue to struggle with high rates of violence and other crimes today. Although many factors contribute to this problem, it is clear that something needs to be done to make these neighborhoods safer for everyone who lives in them.

References/Attributions

Lonely Planet Pocket San Francisco 8 (Pocket Guide)

A Brief History of San Francisco: Everything You Need to Know.

Is San Francisco Safe? Unsafe neighborhoods and dangerous - Travel in US

The 10 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in San Francisco - Housely

8 Most Dangerous Places To Avoid In San Francisco After Dark - Only in Your State

Most Dangerous Neighborhoods In San Francisco, CA - Area Vibes

The 10 Worst Neighborhoods In San Francisco For 2022 - RoadSnacks