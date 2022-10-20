Georgia's Most Dangerous Highways

Terry Mansfield

Georgia is a state with many highways. Some of these roadways are more dangerous than others.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43IZgf_0ifvkZdc00
Interstate 16 road sign.By Blanding Cassatt Posted in Intertropolis & Routeville WikiInterstate. Copyright Fair Use.

Introduction

This article will discuss the deadliest highways in Georgia, the most dangerous time to drive, and the most common accidents on Georgia's roadways. We will also offer tips on how to stay safe on these roads.

Our research shows the following three highways are the most dangerous in Georgia.

The three deadliest highways in Georgia

I-16

Interstate 16, also known as "the I-16 death highway," is the deadliest highway in Georgia. The most common type of accident on I-16 is a single-vehicle rollover, accounting for nearly 50% of all fatal accidents.

I-75

Interstate 75 is the second deadliest highway in Georgia, with 20 fatal accidents in 2017. These accidents resulted in 22 deaths, or one death every eight days. The most common type of accident on I-75 is a rear-end collision, accounting for 30% of all fatal accidents.

I-85

Interstate 85 is the third deadliest highway in Georgia. The most common type of accident on I-85 is a sideswipe accident.

Other Dangerous Highways in Georgia (in alphabetical order)

  • Houston Rd., Macon
  • I-20
  • I-285
  • I-95
  • Lee St. SW, Atlanta
  • Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. SW, Atlanta
  • Mike Padgett Hwy, Augusta
  • Old National Hwy., Atlanta
  • Wesley Chapel Rd., Decatur

The most dangerous time to drive

Nighttime driving and driving during rush hour

The most dangerous driving times are at night and during rush hour. Nighttime driving is more dangerous for several reasons:

  1. Reduced visibility, making it more difficult to see potential hazards.
  2. Tiredness can play a role in nighttime accidents; drowsy driving significantly contributes to crashes.
  3. More impaired drivers are on the road at night; drunk driving accidents peak between midnight and 3:00 am.

Rush hour is also a dangerous time to be driving. The increased traffic volume means that there are more opportunities for accidents to occur. In addition, people are often rushing to get to their destination, which can lead to aggressive or reckless driving. Speeding and tailgating are also common during rush hour, increasing the risk of an accident.

The most common accidents

Rear-end collisions

The most common accident on Georgia's highways is a rear-end collision. They usually happen whenever a driver is following another vehicle too closely and doesn't have time to stop when the other vehicle slows down or stops. Tailgating is one of the primary causes of rear-end collisions.

Sideswipe accidents

Sideswipe accidents occur when two vehicles collide while traveling in the same direction. They often happen when one driver tries to change lanes without checking their blind spot first.

Head-on collisions

Head-on collisions are the worst type of accident that can happen on a highway. They usually occur when one driver goes across the center line into oncoming traffic. Head-on collisions can be caused by distracted driving, falling asleep at the wheel, or driving under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

How to stay safe

Obey the speed limit.

The posted speed limit is the maximum you should travel under ideal conditions. However, many factors can affect your ability to drive safely at the posted speed limit. Always be aware of your surroundings when driving on Georgia highways and adjust your speed accordingly.

Don't tailgate.

Tailgating is one of the most dangerous driving behaviors you can engage in. It significantly increases your chances of having a rear-end collision, which can be deadly. If you must follow closely behind another vehicle, make sure you leave enough space between you and the other car so that you have time to brake if necessary.

Drive defensively.

Defensive driving means being alert, aware of your surroundings, and ready to react quickly and appropriately to any potential hazards. It also means following the rules of the road and obeying all traffic laws. When driving on Georgia highways, always drive defensively to help keep yourself and others safe.

Conclusion

The deadliest highways in Georgia are I-16, I-75, and I-85. The most dangerous times to drive are at night and during rush hour. The most common accidents on Georgia highways are rear-end collisions, sideswipe accidents, and head-on collisions. To stay safe on Georgia's highways, obey the speed limit, don't tailgate, and drive defensively.

