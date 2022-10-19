Little Rock, Arkansas, is a vibrant, exciting city with much to offer. However, it also has some problems. Crime is one big issue the city faces. And Little Rock has some dangerous neighborhoods.

Skyline at night of Little Rock, Arkansas. By Bruce W. Stracener - Own work, Public Domain, Wikimedia

Introduction

This article shows the most dangerous Little Rock neighborhoods and how to avoid them. We'll offer tips on what to do in a hazardous situation. And we'll also discuss why some neighborhoods are dangerous and ways to make them safer.

Little Rock's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods

Dangerous neighborhoods have high crime rates, poverty, and violence.

Based on our research, these are the ten most dangerous neighborhoods in Little Rock:

Central High Stephens 65th Street West Upper Baseline Wakefield East Of I-30 Oak Forest South End Big Dickinson Lake

10. Chicot West

Other Dangerous Neighborhoods (in alphabetical order)

Baseline/Geyer Springs

Battery to Martin Luther King

Boyle Park

Briarwood

Cloverdale Watson

South of I-630 University Area

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock (UALR)

West Markham

What Makes These Neighborhoods Dangerous

Many factors contribute to the danger of these neighborhoods. High crime rates make residents more likely to be victims of violence or theft. Poverty often leads to desperation, and desperation can lead to criminal activity. Additionally, these areas often lack adequate resources like police protection, schools, and jobs. This combination of factors creates an environment where crime is more likely to occur.

Gang violence

Gang violence is a significant problem in the most dangerous neighborhoods. Gangs are often involved in drug trafficking, leading to turf wars and other violent conflicts. They also sometimes target innocent bystanders to intimidate rivals or send a message.

Poverty

Poverty is also a significant factor that contributes to crime in the most dangerous neighborhoods.

In addition, poverty can create an environment where gangs thrive. Gang members may recruit new members from low-income families looking for a sense of belonging or protection. And because gang activity is often associated with drug trafficking, it can create an atmosphere of fear and violence in impoverished communities.

Lack of opportunity

Many of the most dangerous neighborhoods are also areas with little economic opportunity. There are few jobs and resources for residents who want to turn their lives around. This lack of opportunity can contribute to crime rates, as people turn to illegal activities out of desperation or boredom.

It can also be difficult for law enforcement to effectively police these areas when there are so few resources and so much crime. This causes a cycle of violence that is difficult to break out of without outside intervention.

Effects of Living in a Dangerous Neighborhood

Mental health

Living in a dangerous neighborhood can seriously impact your mental health. Studies have shown that exposure to violence can lead to post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) symptoms, depression, and anxiety. People who live in dangerous neighborhoods may also be more likely to self-medicate with alcohol or drugs to deal with the stress of their everyday lives.

Physical health

Exposure to violence can also lead to physical health problems. People who live in dangerous neighborhoods are at an increased risk of developing high blood pressure, heart disease, and other chronic health conditions. In addition, living in a community with poor access to healthy food and safe places to exercise can also contribute to obesity and other chronic health problems.

Education

Living in a dangerous neighborhood can also affect your education. Children who grow up in unsafe neighborhoods are more likely to drop out of school and have difficulty succeeding academically. In addition, families who live in dangerous areas may be reluctant to send their children to school out of fear for their safety.

Ways To Make Little Rock Neighborhoods Safer

More investment

Investing more money in them is the first way to make neighborhoods safer. Both the government and private individuals can do this. Investing in infrastructure, businesses, and schools will help improve the overall quality of life in these areas. Additionally, it will create more jobs and opportunities for residents, which can help to reduce crime rates.

More jobs

Another way to make neighborhoods safer is by creating more jobs. Both the public and private sectors can do this. Providing more employment opportunities will help keep people off the streets and out of gangs. Additionally, it will give residents a sense of purpose and something to focus on other than crime.

More after-school programs

A third way to make neighborhoods safer is by increasing funding for after-school programs. These programs provide a safe place for kids to go after school and offer them educational and enrichment activities. They also give working parents peace of mind knowing that their children are being supervised in a safe environment. Statistics show that after-school programs reduce crime rates and improve academic performance among participants.

How To Avoid The Most Dangerous Neighborhoods

By day

The best way to avoid the most dangerous neighborhoods is to plan your route based on where they are. You'll be much safer in these areas during the daytime.

By night

The safest thing to do at night is to stay off the streets. If you must go out, stick to well-lit areas and avoid dark alleyways or deserted streets. And it's always a good idea to travel in groups whenever possible.

If you must go there

If you are in one of these dangerous neighborhoods, there are some things you can do to stay safe. First, trust your gut instinct—if something feels wrong, it probably is. Remain aware of your surroundings, and don't draw attention to yourself. Finally, plan an exit strategy should you need to get out quickly.

What To Do If You Are In A Dangerous Situation

Trust your gut

If you feel unsafe or uncomfortable, it's essential to trust your instincts and get out of that area as quickly as possible. It's always better for you to be safe than sorry; if something feels off, it probably is.

Be aware of your surroundings

If you find yourself in a potentially dangerous situation, you must always be aware of your surroundings. Always pay attention to what and who is around you. If you see anything suspicious, get away from that area and notify the authorities if necessary.

Have an exit strategy

In any potentially dangerous situation, it's crucial to have an exit strategy in mind to get out safely if necessary. Knowing where the nearest exit is can help you escape quickly and safely if something happens.

Conclusion

The most dangerous neighborhoods in Little Rock are those with high crime rates, poverty, and lack of opportunity. Living in a dangerous neighborhood can have severe effects on physical and mental health, as well as education. More investment, jobs, and after-school programs are needed to make Little Rock neighborhoods safer.

Little Rock's most dangerous neighborhoods are poorly lit, have high crime rates, and are in areas with a lot of foot traffic. To avoid these neighborhoods, you should travel during the day, stay in well-lit areas, and be aware of your surroundings. If you wind up in a dangerous situation, trust your gut, have an exit strategy, and be mindful of your surroundings.

References/Attributions

Travel Like a Local - Map of Little Rock: The Most Essential Little Rock (Arkansas) Travel Map for Every Adventure

Discover Little Rock, Arkansas - WondrousDrifter

Most Dangerous Neighborhoods In Little Rock, AR - AreaVibes

The Safest and Most Dangerous Places in Little Rock Metro, AR - CrimeGrade

The Most Dangerous Places in Little Rock - About Little Rock

The 10 Worst Neighborhoods In Little Rock For 2022 - RoadSnacks

Little Rock, AR Crime Rates and Statistics - NeighborhoodScout

Little Rock, AR Is Among the Most Dangerous US Metro Areas - 24/7 Wall St.