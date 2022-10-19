With over 7,000 miles of highways, it's not surprising that Virginia has some very dangerous roads.

Introduction

Be aware of the highways in Virginia that are the most dangerous. The most dangerous ones are determined by the number of fatal accidents that have taken place on them. Based on our research, this article will look at Virginia's most dangerous highways.

The Four Most Dangerous Highways in Virginia

1. I-81 is the most dangerous highway in Virginia and is also one of the busiest. It stretches north to south and connects many major cities like Charlottesville and Roanoke. It runs through the mountainous western part of the state and is known for its winding, narrow roads and steep grades. The highway is also prone to rock slides and other hazardous conditions. Accidents are not as common as on I-95, but they can be more serious when they do occur. It also has a high fatality rate, with over 200 accidents yearly on this stretch of road alone.

2. I-95 is the second most dangerous highway in Virginia. It is a major north-south route that runs through the densely populated areas of Northern Virginia. The road is notorious for heavy traffic and congestion, especially during rush hour. Accidents are common, and serious accidents often result in injuries or fatalities.

3. US Route 460 is ranked third among the most dangerous highways in Virginia, with 190 crashes and 208 deaths in 2019 alone.

4. I-64 is ranked fourth among the most dangerous highways in Virginia. It's an east-west highway that runs through central Virginia. It is generally considered less hazardous than either I-95, I-81, or US Route 460. However, it still has its share of accidents and congestion problems.

Note: US-29 and US-58 are also hazardous highways.

Why Some Virginia Highways Are Dangerous

Virginia's dangerous highways are due to the increasing population, lack of funding for infrastructure, and an increase in vehicle-related accidents. The problem with these highways is that they have high traffic levels and a lot of congestion. The roads are also not designed for high-speed driving, which increases the risk of crashes.

How to Avoid These Highways

Taking Alternate Routes

The best way to avoid dangerous highways is to take alternate routes. This may mean taking a longer route, but it will be worth it. There are a few different ways to determine the safest route.

One way is to use a GPS. If you have a navigation system in your car, you can input the address of where you are going, and it will give you a list of options for routes. It will also tell you how long each route will take. Choose the longest route; it may take a bit longer, but it will be the safest.

Another way to find out about safe routes is by talking to people in the area. Ask them which roads they avoid and why. They will be able to tell you which highways are the most dangerous and why.

Some websites list safe routes for various areas. A quick Google search should provide some options. Once you find a website or two that look reputable, check out the routes they recommend. Again, choose the longest route; it may take a little longer, but it will be the safest.

Planning Your Trip in Advance

If you must drive on one of these highways, plan your trip as much as possible. Know precisely where you need to go and map your route before leaving. This way, you can avoid surprises along the way and know what to expect.

It is also essential to plan when you'll be driving on these highways. If possible, avoid rush hour traffic, as this is when most accidents occur. Leave later at night or early in the morning when traffic is lighter.

Leaving at Off-Peak Times

Another way to avoid dangerous highways is to leave at off-peak times if possible. This means avoiding rush hour traffic as much as possible. Rush hour is usually between 7 am and 9 am and 4 pm and 6 pm, Monday through Friday. If you can leave outside of these times, do so. You'll likely encounter less traffic and fewer accidents overall.

What to Do If You Must Drive on These Highways

Drive defensively

When driving on any highway, especially the most dangerous highways in Virginia, it is essential to drive defensively. This means always being aware of what other drivers are doing and being prepared to react accordingly. It also means obeying the speed limit and not taking any unnecessary risks.

Pay attention to your surroundings

Another vital thing to do when driving on dangerous highways is always to pay attention to your surroundings. This means being aware of weather conditions, construction zones, and areas where wildlife may be present. It also means being alert for changes in traffic patterns or unexpected delays.

Stay alert and rested

Finally, staying alert and rested when driving on any highway, especially the most dangerous ones in Virginia, is crucial. This means avoiding distractions like cell phones and passengers and ensuring you get enough sleep before you embark on a long journey. It also means taking breaks frequently if you feel tired or sleepy.

Conclusion

Virginia's four most dangerous highways are I-81, I-95, US Route 460, and I-64. These highways are responsible for many accidents and fatalities each year. There are several ways to avoid these highways, including taking alternate routes, planning your trip, and leaving at off-peak times. If you must drive on these highways, be sure to drive defensively, watch your surroundings, and stay alert and rested. Following these safety tips can help keep yourself and others safe.

