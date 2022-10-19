Washington, D.C.'s Best Free Attractions

Washington, D.C., is the Nation's Capitol, rich in history and culture. It has a wealth of fascinating free attractions to explore.
Introduction
Based on our research, in this article, we'll guide you through the best free attractions in Washington, D.C., and offer advice on making the most of your visit.
The Best Free Attractions in Washington, D.C. (in alphabetical order)
- Adams Morgan Neighborhood
- African American Civil War Memorial Museum
- Albert Einstein Memorial
- Anderson House
- Barbie Pond on Avenue Q
- Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception
- Bureau Of Engraving And Printing
- Capitol Hill
- Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle
- Chinatown
- CityCenterDC
- Conservation Biology Institute
- DAR Museum
- Department of State
- Dupont Circle
- Eastern Market
- Embassy Row
- Enid A. Haupt Garden
- Folger Shakespeare Library
- Franciscan Monastery of the Holy Land
- Franklin Delano Roosevelt Memorial
- Frederick Douglass National Historic Site
- Georgetown
- Georgetown University
- Georgetown Waterfront Park
- Hirshhorn Museum and Sculpture Garden
- House of the Temple
- Jefferson Memorial
- Kenilworth Park and Aquatic Gardens
- Korean War Veterans Memorial
- Lafayette Square
- Library of Congress
- Lincoln Memorial
- Maine Avenue Fish Market
- Marine Barracks Washington, 8th and I
- Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial
- National Arboretum
- National Archives Museum
- National Bonsai & Penjing Museum
- National Cherry Blossom Festival
- National Gallery of Art
- National Gallery of Art - Sculpture Garden
- National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial
- National Mall
- National Museum of the United States Navy
- National Portrait Gallery
- National Postal Museum
- National World War II Memorial
- Old Post Office Pavilion
- Potomac Park
- Potomac River
- Renwick Gallery
- Rock Creek Park
- Ronald Reagan Building and International Trade Center
- Saint John Paul II National Shrine
- Senate and House Office Buildings
- Smithsonian American Art Museum
- Smithsonian Arts and Industries Building, Futures Exhibit
- Smithsonian Institution Building (Castle)
- Smithsonian Institution Freer Gallery of Art and Arthur M. Sackler Gallery
- Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum
- Smithsonian National Museum of African Art
- Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture
- Smithsonian National Museum of American History
- Smithsonian National Museum of Natural History
- National Museum of the American Indian
- Smithsonian National Zoo
- St Patrick's Catholic Church
- Supreme Court
- The Three Soldiers
- The Wharf
- The Yards Park
- Theodore Roosevelt Island Park
- Tidal Basin
- U.S. Capitol
- U.S. Capitol Visitor Center
- Ulysses S. Grant Memorial
- Union Market
- Union Station
- United States Botanic Garden
- United States Holocaust Memorial Museum
- United States Navy Memorial and Naval Heritage Center
- Vietnam Veterans Memorial
- Vietnam Women's Memorial
- Washington Harbour
- Washington Monument
- Watergate Complex
- White House
- White House Visitors Center
Making The Most of Your Visit to Washington, D.C.
Plan your trip
When you're visiting Washington, D.C., planning your trip ahead of time is essential. That way, you'll take full advantage of your time and see all of D.C.'s top attractions. To do this, you can use various resources, including online trip planners and travel guides. Once you've planned your visit, pack any essential items you'll need for the trip, such as a map and snacks.
Pack for the weather
Washington, D.C.'s weather can vary greatly depending on the time of year and region you visit. Pack appropriate clothing for the season and check the forecast before you depart. In general, it's best to dress in layers to adjust to changing temperatures throughout the day.
Bring a map
A map is essential for any road trip or visit, and Washington, D.C., is no exception. Not only will a map help you navigate from one attraction to another, but you can also use it to plan your sightseeing route. Before starting your visit, pick up a comprehensive map of D.C. so you don't miss anything.
Do your research
Before you visit any of Washington, D.C.'s attractions, it's essential to do your research in advance. This will help you better understand what to see and do at each location. It's also a good idea to study the history of D.C., so you can appreciate the city's rich heritage while exploring its many sights.
Conclusion
Washington, D.C., has many outstanding free attractions for you to enjoy. Plan an exciting trip to visit as many as possible.
