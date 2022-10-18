Most Dangerous Active Volcanoes

Terry Mansfield

There are around 1,500 active volcanoes around the world. Some are much more dangerous than others.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24dHR9_0id3mzTx00
Mount Vesuvius, Campania, Italy.Image by Charlotte Gupta from Pixabay

Introduction

Volcanoes are mountains, but they're not like other mountains. They are made up of rock, ash, and lava. They are formed when hot molten rock (magma) and ash escape from an opening in the Earth's surface.

Volcanoes can be dangerous because they can send out hot ash, lava, and gas when they erupt. These materials can kill people and animals and damage property.

The 5 Most Dangerous Active Volcanoes

Based on our research, here are the five most dangerous active volcanoes in the world today:

1. Mount Vesuvius, Italy

Mount Vesuvius is a stratovolcano in Southern Italy in the Gulf of Naples. It is mainland Europe's only active volcano.

Mount Vesuvius's history of eruptions is long. The most famous eruption was the one that destroyed the city of Pompeii in A.D. 79.

The most recent eruption of Mount Vesuvius occurred in 1944.

2. Mount Pinatubo, Philippines

Mount Pinatubo is a stratovolcano located on the island of Luzon in the Philippines. It is the Philippines' second most active volcano.

The most recent eruption of Mount Pinatubo occurred in 1991. It was the second-largest eruption of the 20th century.

The eruption of Mount Pinatubo caused widespread damage and killed more than 800 people.

3. Mount Etna, Italy

Mount Etna is a stratovolcano located on the east coast of Sicily, Italy. It is the largest and most active volcano in Europe.

Mount Etna has been erupting since ancient times. The most recent eruption of Mount Etna occurred in March 2017.

4. Krakatau, Indonesia

Krakatau is a stratovolcano located in the Sunda Strait between the islands of Java and Sumatra, Indonesia. It is Indonesia's most active volcano.

The most recent eruption of Krakatau was in 1928. The explosion caused a tsunami that killed more than 36,000 people.

5. Mount Fuji, Japan

Mount Fuji is a stratovolcano located on the island of Honshu in Japan. It is the highest mountain in Japan.

Mount Fuji has been erupting for centuries. The most recent eruption of Mount Fuji was in 1707 and was preceded by a massive 8.6 magnitude earthquake.

Other Dangerous Active Volcanoes (in alphabetical order)

  • Campi Flegrei, Italy
  • Cotopaxi, Ecuador
  • Eyjafjallajökull, Iceland
  • Galeras, Colombia
  • Mauna Loa, Hawaii, U.S.
  • Mayon Volcano, Philippines
  • Mount Agung, Indonesia
  • Mount Hood, Oregon, U.S.
  • Mount Merapi, Indonesia
  • Mount Nyiragongo, D.R of Congo
  • Mount Rainier, Washington, U.S.
  • Mount St. Helens, Washington, U.S.
  • Nevado del Ruiz, Colombia
  • Novarupta Volcano, Alaska, U.S.
  • Popocatépet, Mexico
  • Sakurajima, Japan
  • Santa María, Guatemala
  • Taal Volcano, Philippines
  • Ulawun, Papua New Guinea

How to Survive a Volcano Eruption

Volcanoes are mountains with a hole in the top that constantly emits hot gas and ash. The ash and gas become solid as they cool, and this new material is called 'tephra .' There are different eruption types, but the most dangerous is a 'Plinian eruption.'

This is named after Pliny the Elder, who died during the eruption of Vesuvius in 79AD. In a Plinian eruption, a large amount of ash and gas is ejected from the volcano, forming a cloud that can travel for many miles. The ash can also create an 'ash fall,' which can bury everything and everyone unlucky enough to be beneath it.

Volcanoes can be hazardous, but there are things that you can do to increase your chances of survival if you are caught near one.

The most important thing is to be aware of the danger. If you are in a country with active volcanoes, ensure you know what to do if an eruption happens.

If you are near an eruption, try to find a safe place to wait it out. A safe place would be a building not made of stone or an underground shelter. If caught outside, try to find somewhere low to the ground, like a ditch.

If caught in an ash fall, try to cover your mouth and nose with a cloth to avoid breathing in the ash.

Remember that volcanoes can be very unpredictable. An eruption can happen at any time, so it is best always to be prepared.

Conclusion

Overall, the most dangerous active volcanoes have shown an increase in activity in recent years, have a history of deadly eruptions, and are located in densely populated areas. Based on our research, Mount Vesuvius, Mount Pinatubo, Mount Etna, Krakatau, and Mount Fuji are the world's most dangerous active volcanoes.

References/Attributions

Mount Vesuvius, One of World's Most Dangerous Volcanoes. - World's Natural Wonders

Will Mount Vesuvius ever erupt again? - Answers

The Most Dangerous Volcanoes on Earth, Where Are They? - A-Z Animals

Mount Pinatubo, 20 Years After the Blast - The New York Times

10 Most Active Volcanoes In The World - 10 Most Today

What to do during a volcanic eruption? - The Filipino Times

10-most-dangerous10 Most Dangerous Active Volcanoes in the World - Conservation Institute

Most Dangerous Volcanoes In The World - WorldAtlas

The 15 Most Dangerous Active Volcanoes in the World - Popular Mechanics

The World's Most Dangerous Volcanoes | Time

