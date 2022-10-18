Baltimore, MD

Baltimore's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods

Terry Mansfield

Baltimore is a vibrant city of 2,343,000 with a rich history. But it also has some dangerous neighborhoods.

Camden Yards, Baltimore, MD. Home baseball park of the American League's Baltimore Orioles.Image by David Mark from Pixabay

Introduction

This article will show you the most dangerous Baltimore neighborhoods and how to avoid them. We'll also offer tips on what to do in a hazardous situation.

Baltimore's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods

Dangerous neighborhoods have high crime rates, poverty, and violence.

Based on our research, these are the ten most dangerous neighborhoods in Baltimore out of a total of 54 within the city limits:

1. Cherry Hill

2. West Baltimore

3. Greenmount East

4. Fairfield Area

5. Pulaski

6. Brooklyn-Curtis Bay

7. Madison-Eastend

8. Greater Rosemont

9. Orangeville

10. Grove Park

Other Dangerous Baltimore Neighborhoods (in alphabetical order)

Berea

Downtown Baltimore

East Baltimore

Highlandtown

Hopkins Middle East

Monument Street Area

Morrell Park

N Monroe Street / W Lanvale Street

Sandtown-Winchester

Southwest Baltimore

What Makes These Neighborhoods Dangerous

Many factors contribute to the danger of these neighborhoods. High crime rates make residents more likely to be victims of violence or theft. Poverty often leads to desperation, and desperation can lead to criminal activity. Additionally, these areas often lack adequate resources like police protection, schools, and jobs. This combination of factors creates an environment where crime is more likely to occur.

How To Avoid The Most Dangerous Neighborhoods

By day

The best way to avoid the most dangerous neighborhoods in Baltimore is to plan your route based on where they are. You'll be much safer in these areas during the daytime.

By night

The safest thing to do at night is to stay off the streets. If you must go out, stick to well-lit areas and avoid dark alleyways or deserted streets. And it's always a good idea to travel in groups whenever possible.

If you must go there

If you are in one of these dangerous neighborhoods, there are some things you can do to stay safe. First, trust your gut instinct—if something feels wrong, it probably is. Remain aware of your surroundings, and don't draw attention to yourself. Finally, plan an exit strategy should you need to get out quickly.

What To Do If You Are In A Dangerous Situation

Trust your gut

If you feel unsafe or uncomfortable, it's essential to trust your instincts and get out of that area as quickly as possible. It's always better for you to be safe than sorry; if something feels off, it probably is.

Be aware of your surroundings

If you find yourself in a potentially dangerous situation, you must always be aware of your surroundings. Always pay attention to what and who is around you. If you see anything suspicious, get away from that area and notify the authorities if necessary.

Have an exit strategy

In any potentially dangerous situation, it's crucial to have an exit strategy in mind to get out safely if necessary. Knowing where the nearest exit is can help you escape quickly and safely if something happens.

Conclusion

Baltimore's most dangerous neighborhoods are poorly lit, have high crime rates, and are in areas with a lot of foot traffic. To avoid these neighborhoods, you should travel during the day, stay in well-lit areas, and be aware of your surroundings. If you wind up in a dangerous situation, trust your gut, have an exit strategy, and be mindful of your surroundings.

