Road Traffic's Many Dangers

Terry Mansfield

When many people think of traffic, they think of dangerous streets and highways. However, traffic is also dangerous for many other reasons.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JEsd9_0icArG0a00
Rush hour traffic.mage by Q K from Pixabay

Traffic is dangerous because of diseases caused by exhaust fumes. Outmoded road conditions and poor driving habits contribute to the high number of fatalities on the world's roads. In addition, traffic congestion causes fatigue, leading to dangerous road behavior. Therefore, improving road conditions and educating drivers can make transportation safer.

Motor vehicles contribute to air pollution because most vehicles run on gasoline or diesel fuel. Because exhaust contains particulates and carbon dioxide, it negatively impacts air pollution. This includes the destruction of the ozone layer. Additionally, motor vehicle emissions contribute to global warming due to the carbon dioxide in their fuel. As a result, countries with bad air quality also tend to have bad road conditions.

Road safety problems cause many deaths and injuries. Many accidents happen on roads due to poor conditions and driver negligence. These can lead to fatalities and injuries to passengers and pedestrians. In some countries, fatal road accidents are common due to excess traffic density and a lack of road safety laws and regulations. Experts recommend that all vehicles have safety belts to prevent deaths in car crashes.

Motor vehicle crashes are a leading cause of death among travelers.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says to follow these traffic and road safety tips to reduce your risk of getting in an accident:

  • Always wear a seat belt.
  • If you travel with children, use the appropriate car and booster seats. You may need to bring your own.
  • Do not drive at night, especially in unfamiliar or rural areas.
  • Do not ride motorcycles. If you must ride a motorcycle, wear a helmet.
  • Know local traffic laws before you get behind the wheel.
  • Do not drink and drive.
  • Only ride in marked taxis, and always wear a seatbelt when available.
  • Avoid overcrowded, overweight, or top-heavy buses or vans.
  • Do not use cell phones while driving.

Speed limits should be set according to road conditions and the capabilities of each vehicle. Governments should also subsidize training for new drivers, so everyone knows how to drive safely.

Many nations lack adequate infrastructure to accommodate traffic. High population density leads to more cars on roads, creating gridlock as vehicles wait for openings in traffic. Unfortunately, many cities are not mindful of building roads for vehicles only. They build roads for trucks, cars, and SUVs alike. As a result, many cities experience dangerous stretches of road with no barriers or shoulder space for traffic to slow down or stop. This leads to more road accidents, injuries, congestion, and vehicle wear.

Traffic remains one of the world's deadliest environments due to air pollution, road safety problems, and lack of infrastructure. With so many dangers in modern society, it makes sense that transportation ranks among the top five causes of death worldwide. However, things can be done to improve road safety; drivers need education, safe infrastructure limits, and shoulder space. Until these issues are resolved, the world's roads will remain one of life's greatest dangers -- but also greatest pleasures!

_________________________

