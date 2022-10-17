Most Dangerous Dog Breeds

No one wants to be attacked by a dog, but some breeds are more aggressive and dangerous than others.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DZqUp_0ibuqulU00
Pitbull dog.Image by Steve DiMatteo from Pixabay

Introduction

In this article, based on our research, we'll look at the most dangerous dog breeds and provide some tips on how to avoid them.

The Most Dangerous Dog Breeds

Pit bulls, Rottweilers, German Shepherds, Huskies, and Alaskan Malamutes are the most dangerous dog breeds. They are often used as guard or attack dogs, so their strength and size can be intimidating. If you're ever in doubt about a dog's temperament, it's best to use caution and keep your distance.

If you're in an area where these dogs are present, be aware of your surroundings and don't approach any strange dogs. If you're a dog owner, make sure it's under control at all times. And finally, be a responsible pet owner by ensuring your dog is well-trained and socialized. Hence, they're less likely to become aggressive.

Pitbulls

Pitbulls are one of the most dangerous dog breeds in the world. They are strong, powerful dogs that can be aggressive if not properly trained and socialized. Pit bulls originally were bred for fighting and still have a strong instinct to attack other animals. They are often used as guard or attack dogs, making them even more dangerous.

Rottweilers

Rottweilers are another dangerous breed of dog. They are large and powerful and were initially bred to be working dogs. Rottweilers are loyal and protective of their families but can also be aggressive toward strangers. Like pit bulls, they need to be appropriately trained and socialized to prevent them from becoming too aggressive.

German Shepherds

German Shepherds are another popular breed of dog that can be dangerous if not properly trained and socialized. Originally bred to be working dogs, they have a strong instinct to protect their families and property. German Shepherds can be very loyal and loving pets. Still, they can also be very aggressive if they feel threatened or think their family is in danger.

Huskies

Huskies are sled dogs that originated from Siberia. They are known for being extremely friendly and good with children. However, they can also be very protective of their families. Huskies have a high prey drive and chase small animals if given a chance, making them dangerous around other pets or small children. If not properly trained, huskies can also become escape artists and run away from home, which puts them at risk of being hit by a car or getting lost.

Alaskan Malamutes

Alaskan Malamutes are another type of sled dog similar to huskies. They are also known for being friendly and good with children, but they can be very protective of their families. Like huskies, Alaskan Malamutes have a high prey drive. They will chase small animals if they have a chance, making them dangerous around other pets or small children. If not trained properly, they can also become escape artists and run away from home, putting them at risk of getting lost or being hit by a car.

Other Dangerous Dog Breeds (in alphabetical order)

  • Akita
  • American Staffordshire Terrier
  • Border Collie
  • Boxer
  • Boerboel
  • Briard
  • Bulldog
  • Bully Kutta
  • Canary dog
  • Cane Corso
  • Czechoslovakian Vlcak
  • Chow Chow
  • Dalmatian
  • Doberman Pinscher
  • Dogo Argentino
  • Fila Brasileiro
  • Great Dane
  • Mastiff
  • Rhodesian Ridgeback
  • Tosa Inu
  • Wolf-hybrid

How To Avoid These Dangerous Dog Breeds

Be aware of your surroundings

Be aware of your surroundings and the dogs in them when you're out and about. If you see a dog that looks dangerous, keep your distance and don't approach it. If a dog comes to you, stay calm and don't run away. Stand still with your arms at your sides until the dog goes away.

Don't approach a strange dog

If you see a dog you don't know, don't approach it. Dogs can sense when someone is afraid of them, which may make the dog more aggressive if you're scared of a dog. Instead, act calm and relaxed around dogs, even if you feel nervous.

Keep your dog under control

If you have a dog, be sure you keep it under control at all times. Don't let it off its leash in public places unless it's in an enclosed area where other dogs can't get to it. Be careful when you introduce your dog to new people or animals -- ensure both parties are comfortable before proceeding.

Be a responsible pet owner

Be a responsible pet owner by neutering or spaying your animal, keeping up with vaccinations, and teaching them to obey commands such as 'sit,' 'stay,' and 'come.' A well-trained dog is less likely to be aggressive than one that hasn't been adequately trained or socialized.

Conclusion

The most dangerous dog breeds, such as pit bulls, rottweilers, and German shepherds, have been bred for aggression. Huskies and Alaskan malamutes are also hazardous because of their size and strength. To avoid these dangerous dogs, be aware of your surroundings, don't approach a strange dog, keep your dog under control, and be a responsible pet owner.

_________________________

