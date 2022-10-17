Virginia's Best Free Attractions

Virginia is rich in history and natural beauty. There are plenty of free attractions to explore.

A shoemaker working in his shop in Colonial Williamsburg, Virginia. Image by nikisworrell from Pixabay

Introduction

Based on our research, in this article, we'll guide you through the best free attractions in Virginia and offer advice on making the most of your visit.

The Best Free Attractions in Virginia (in alphabetical order)

A. Smith Bowman Distillery

Arlington National Cemetery

Ashburn Park

Belle Isle

Black Dog Salvage

Blackwater Creek Trail

Bluebird Gap Farm

Bruton Parish Episcopal Church

Buckroe Beach and Park

Cape Charles Beach

Carter Mountain Orchard

Carytown

Casemate Museum at Fort Monroe

Chatham Manor

Chrysler Museum of Art

Colonial Williamsburg Visitor Center

Cooter's in Luray

Eden Center

Edith Bolling Wilson Birthplace Museum

Edith J. Carrier Arboretum

Fort Monroe National Monument

Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania National Military Park

Fredericksburg Battlefield and Visitor Center

Frying Pan Farm Park

Historic Downtown

Hollywood Cemetery

James River

Jamestown Glasshouse

Jamestown-Scotland Ferry

Leesburg Premium Outlets

Manassas National Battlefield Park

Maymont

Mill Mountain Star & Park

Mount Vernon

Neptune's Park

NRA National Firearms Museum

Oak Grove Lake Park

Old City Cemetery

Old Town Alexandria

Old Town Manassas

Perry Glass Studio

Petersburg National Battlefield Park

Potomac Mills

­­­Sandbridge Beach

Sandy Bottom Nature Park

Short Pump Mall

Steven F Udvar-Hazy Center

Stone Tower Winery

The College of William and Mary

The Noland Trail

The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier

University Chapel & Galleries

University of Virginia

Vanish Brewery

Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach Boardwalk

Virginia Capital Trail

Virginia Capitol Building

Virginia Creeper Trail

Virginia Holocaust Museum

Virginia Military Institute

Virginia Museum of Fine Arts

Making The Most of Your Visit to Virginia

Plan your route

When you're visiting Virginia, planning your route ahead of time is essential. This way, you can take full advantage of your time and see all of the state's top attractions. To do this, you can use various resources, including online trip planners and travel guides. Once you've planned your route, pack any essential items you'll need for the trip, such as a map and snacks.

Pack for the weather

Virginia's weather can vary greatly depending on the time of year and region you visit. Be sure to pack appropriate clothing for the season and check the forecast before you depart. In general, it's best to dress in layers to adjust to changing temperatures throughout the day.

Bring a map

A map is an essential tool for any road trip, and Virginia is no exception. Not only will a map help you navigate from one attraction to another, but you can also use it to plan your sightseeing route. Be sure to pick up a comprehensive map of Virginia before you start your trip, so you don't miss anything along the way.

Do your research

Before you visit any of Virginia's attractions, it's essential to do your research in advance. Doing this will help you better understand what to see and do at each location. It's also a good idea to study the history of Virginia so you can appreciate the state's rich heritage while exploring its many sights.

Conclusion

Virginia has some outstanding free attractions for you to enjoy. Plan an exciting trip to visit as many fantastic attractions as possible.

