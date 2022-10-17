Virginia's Best Free Attractions

Virginia is rich in history and natural beauty. There are plenty of free attractions to explore.
Introduction
Based on our research, in this article, we'll guide you through the best free attractions in Virginia and offer advice on making the most of your visit.
The Best Free Attractions in Virginia (in alphabetical order)
- A. Smith Bowman Distillery
- Arlington National Cemetery
- Ashburn Park
- Belle Isle
- Black Dog Salvage
- Blackwater Creek Trail
- Bluebird Gap Farm
- Bruton Parish Episcopal Church
- Buckroe Beach and Park
- Cape Charles Beach
- Carter Mountain Orchard
- Carytown
- Casemate Museum at Fort Monroe
- Chatham Manor
- Chrysler Museum of Art
- Colonial Williamsburg Visitor Center
- Cooter's in Luray
- Eden Center
- Edith Bolling Wilson Birthplace Museum
- Edith J. Carrier Arboretum
- Fort Monroe National Monument
- Fredericksburg and Spotsylvania National Military Park
- Fredericksburg Battlefield and Visitor Center
- Frying Pan Farm Park
- Historic Downtown
- Hollywood Cemetery
- James River
- Jamestown Glasshouse
- Jamestown-Scotland Ferry
- Leesburg Premium Outlets
- Manassas National Battlefield Park
- Maymont
- Mill Mountain Star & Park
- Mount Vernon
- Neptune's Park
- NRA National Firearms Museum
- Oak Grove Lake Park
- Old City Cemetery
- Old Town Alexandria
- Old Town Manassas
- Perry Glass Studio
- Petersburg National Battlefield Park
- Potomac Mills
- Sandbridge Beach
- Sandy Bottom Nature Park
- Short Pump Mall
- Steven F Udvar-Hazy Center
- Stone Tower Winery
- The College of William and Mary
- The Noland Trail
- The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
- University Chapel & Galleries
- University of Virginia
- Vanish Brewery
- Virginia Beach
- Virginia Beach Boardwalk
- Virginia Capital Trail
- Virginia Capitol Building
- Virginia Creeper Trail
- Virginia Holocaust Museum
- Virginia Military Institute
- Virginia Museum of Fine Arts
Making The Most of Your Visit to Virginia
Plan your route
When you're visiting Virginia, planning your route ahead of time is essential. This way, you can take full advantage of your time and see all of the state's top attractions. To do this, you can use various resources, including online trip planners and travel guides. Once you've planned your route, pack any essential items you'll need for the trip, such as a map and snacks.
Pack for the weather
Virginia's weather can vary greatly depending on the time of year and region you visit. Be sure to pack appropriate clothing for the season and check the forecast before you depart. In general, it's best to dress in layers to adjust to changing temperatures throughout the day.
Bring a map
A map is an essential tool for any road trip, and Virginia is no exception. Not only will a map help you navigate from one attraction to another, but you can also use it to plan your sightseeing route. Be sure to pick up a comprehensive map of Virginia before you start your trip, so you don't miss anything along the way.
Do your research
Before you visit any of Virginia's attractions, it's essential to do your research in advance. Doing this will help you better understand what to see and do at each location. It's also a good idea to study the history of Virginia so you can appreciate the state's rich heritage while exploring its many sights.
Conclusion
Virginia has some outstanding free attractions for you to enjoy. Plan an exciting trip to visit as many fantastic attractions as possible.
