America's Best Aquariums To Visit

There are many amazing aquariums in the United States, each with unique offerings.

Introduction

From Georgia Aquarium (the largest in the world), Shedd Aquarium in Chicago (home to more than 32,000 animals), Monterey Bay Aquarium in California (with the largest living coral exhibits in the world), and many more excellent aquariums, there is something for everyone to enjoy.

Best Aquariums in America

Aquariums are a great place to see a wide variety of marine life, and they can be fun for the whole family to visit.

Based on our research, these are the top seven aquariums in America:

1. Georgia Aquarium in Atlanta, Georgia, is the largest aquarium in the world. It features more than 10 million gallons of water and more than 100,000 animals.

2. Monterey Bay Aquarium in Monterey, California, is home to more than 35,000 animals, including a colony of penguins.

3. Shedd Aquarium in Chicago, Illinois, features more than 32,000 animals from 500 different species.

4. National Aquarium in Baltimore, Maryland, is home to more than 16,000 animals from nearly 700 species.

5. Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach, California, is home to more than 11,000 animals from almost 500 species.

6. Discovery Cove in Orlando, Florida, is a zoological park featuring a coral reef aquarium and a rainforest aviary.

7. Waikiki Aquarium in Honolulu, Hawaii, is home to more than 4,000 animals from 750 species.

Other Popular Aquariums (in alphabetical order)

Adventure Aquarium, Camden, New Jersey

Alaska Sealife Center, Seward, Alaska

Audubon Aquarium of the Americas, New Orleans, Louisiana

Birch Aquarium at Scripps, San Diego, California

Downtown Aquarium, Denver, Colorado

Downtown Aquarium, Houston, Texas

Mandalay Bay Shark Reef Aquarium, Las Vegas, Nevada

Mystic Aquarium & Institute for Exploration, Mystic, Connecticut

New England Aquarium, Boston, Massachusetts

New York Aquarium, Brooklyn, New York

Newport Aquarium, Newport, Kentucky

Oregon Coast Aquarium, Newport, Oregon

Ripley's Aquarium of the Smokies, Gatlinburg, Tennessee

SEA LIFE at Mall of America, Bloomington, Minnesota

Seattle Aquarium, Seattle, Washington

SeaWorld, San Diego, California

Shark Reef Aquarium at Mandalay Bay, Las Vegas, Nevada

Tennessee Aquarium, Chattanooga, Tennessee

Texas State Aquarium, Corpus Christi, Texas

The Florida Aquarium, Tampa, Florida

Conclusion

You're sure to have a great time if you visit any of the excellent aquariums listed above.

