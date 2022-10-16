America's Best Aquariums To Visit

There are many amazing aquariums in the United States, each with unique offerings.
Introduction
From Georgia Aquarium (the largest in the world), Shedd Aquarium in Chicago (home to more than 32,000 animals), Monterey Bay Aquarium in California (with the largest living coral exhibits in the world), and many more excellent aquariums, there is something for everyone to enjoy.
Best Aquariums in America
Aquariums are a great place to see a wide variety of marine life, and they can be fun for the whole family to visit.
Based on our research, these are the top seven aquariums in America:
1. Georgia Aquarium in Atlanta, Georgia, is the largest aquarium in the world. It features more than 10 million gallons of water and more than 100,000 animals.
2. Monterey Bay Aquarium in Monterey, California, is home to more than 35,000 animals, including a colony of penguins.
3. Shedd Aquarium in Chicago, Illinois, features more than 32,000 animals from 500 different species.
4. National Aquarium in Baltimore, Maryland, is home to more than 16,000 animals from nearly 700 species.
5. Aquarium of the Pacific in Long Beach, California, is home to more than 11,000 animals from almost 500 species.
6. Discovery Cove in Orlando, Florida, is a zoological park featuring a coral reef aquarium and a rainforest aviary.
7. Waikiki Aquarium in Honolulu, Hawaii, is home to more than 4,000 animals from 750 species.
Other Popular Aquariums (in alphabetical order)
- Adventure Aquarium, Camden, New Jersey
- Alaska Sealife Center, Seward, Alaska
- Audubon Aquarium of the Americas, New Orleans, Louisiana
- Birch Aquarium at Scripps, San Diego, California
- Downtown Aquarium, Denver, Colorado
- Downtown Aquarium, Houston, Texas
- Mandalay Bay Shark Reef Aquarium, Las Vegas, Nevada
- Mystic Aquarium & Institute for Exploration, Mystic, Connecticut
- New England Aquarium, Boston, Massachusetts
- New York Aquarium, Brooklyn, New York
- Newport Aquarium, Newport, Kentucky
- Oregon Coast Aquarium, Newport, Oregon
- Ripley's Aquarium of the Smokies, Gatlinburg, Tennessee
- SEA LIFE at Mall of America, Bloomington, Minnesota
- Seattle Aquarium, Seattle, Washington
- SeaWorld, San Diego, California
- Shark Reef Aquarium at Mandalay Bay, Las Vegas, Nevada
- Tennessee Aquarium, Chattanooga, Tennessee
- Texas State Aquarium, Corpus Christi, Texas
- The Florida Aquarium, Tampa, Florida
Conclusion
You're sure to have a great time if you visit any of the excellent aquariums listed above.
