Dangerous Gangs, Organized Crime Problem

Terry Mansfield

In America, organized crime and gangs have become increasingly dangerous.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19zae1_0iaHqxPx00
Young street gang members.Image by Augusto Ordóñez from Pixabay

Introduction

According to the FBI, around 33,000 motorcycle, violent street, and prison gangs are criminally active in America today. Gangs participate in 13% of all murders in the United States. Every year, around 2,000 murders are gang-related.

Organized crime is a group of criminals who work together for mutual gain in criminal enterprises. The FBI says there are over 12,000 organized criminal groups in the U.S. It's essential to know what makes these dangerous criminals tick.

Their Growing Influence

Gangs and organized crime are becoming more prominent in many areas. For example, in many inner cities, gangs have become the main source of criminal activity. This is because gang members can carry out their criminal activities relatively easily. Why? It's due to social alienation factors such as poverty and poor education among many inner-city populations. Furthermore, organized crime consists of powerful and wealthy individuals who can afford to pay extortion money to local authorities for protection- a practice known as pay-offs or shakedowns. As a result, many dangerous criminals operate within an established framework of lawlessness and protectionism without fear of prosecution or exposure to public scrutiny.

How They Operate

Many criminals have specific roles in criminal enterprises, such as bosses and kingpins. Kingpins are the highest rank members of organized crime groups. They have complete control over all criminal activities within their group or organization. Some kingpins have a history of committing crimes themselves and use this experience to manage higher rank members of organized crime groups. Other kingpins are highly educated individuals who use their status to obtain illegal goods at a low price. Far from being unintelligent, these are individuals with specific skill sets who use their status as a means of committing violent crimes with impunity.

Their Use of Technology

Organized crime is now much easier to perform than it was several years ago thanks to technological advancement -- namely, internet access, smartphones, and social media apps. This has caused an explosion in online criminal activity, such as cybercrime, data theft, and online scams. Organized cybercriminals can carry out their crimes relatively easily since most operate from home with the help of internet access and smartphones. Cybercrime is also becoming increasingly global, with international incidents frequently involving multiple countries and participants from numerous countries. As a result, far from being harmless gaming enthusiasts, organized cybercriminals can pose a significant threat to national security if not controlled appropriately.

Conclusion

America's criminals are becoming more powerful and dangerous due to the prevalence of gangs and organized crime. These criminals operate within an established framework of lawlessness and protectionism without fear of prosecution or exposure to public scrutiny- which makes them particularly hard to stop. So many criminals have specific roles in criminal enterprises. Thus, authorities must always watch for new signs of criminal activity to be able to respond quickly.

References/Attributions:

Gangs in America′s Communities

Frequently Asked Questions About Gangs | National Gang Center

What Is a Gang? Definitions | National Institute of Justice

Gangs | Office of Justice Programs

Organized crime - Wikipedia

Organized crime | Definition, History, Characteristics, & Facts - Britannica

What Is Organized Crime? - Definition, History & Examples - Study.com

12-biggest-organized12 Biggest Organized Crime Groups in America - Insider Monkey

Organized Crime in America (Criminal Justice)

_________________________

Join NewsBreak’s Creator Program for Free, and Start Earning Good Money. JOIN HERE

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# gangs# organized crime# dangerous criminals# dangerous gangs in America# organized crime in America

Comments / 40

Published by

My mission is to share interesting and helpful content with my readers.

Chesapeake, VA
5709 followers

More from Terry Mansfield

Little Rock, AR

Little Rock's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods

Little Rock, Arkansas, is a vibrant, exciting city with much to offer. However, it also has some problems. Crime is one big issue the city faces. And Little Rock has some dangerous neighborhoods.

Read full story
8 comments
Virginia State

Virginia's Most Dangerous Highways

With over 7,000 miles of highways, it's not surprising that Virginia has some very dangerous roads. Highway traffic.Image by Michael Knoll from Pixabay. Be aware of the highways in Virginia that are the most dangerous. The most dangerous ones are determined by the number of fatal accidents that have taken place on them. Based on our research, this article will look at Virginia's most dangerous highways.

Read full story
10 comments
Washington, DC

Washington, D.C.'s Best Free Attractions

Washington, D.C., is the Nation's Capitol, rich in history and culture. It has a wealth of fascinating free attractions to explore. The White House, Washington, D.C.Image by David Mark from Pixabay.

Read full story
7 comments
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods

Cleveland, Ohio, has a lot to offer. It's a vibrant, bustling metropolis with something for everyone. However, it also has its fair share of problems. Crime is one big issue facing the city. And Cleveland has some dangerous neighborhoods.

Read full story
47 comments

Most Dangerous Active Volcanoes

There are around 1,500 active volcanoes around the world. Some are much more dangerous than others. Mount Vesuvius, Campania, Italy.Image by Charlotte Gupta from Pixabay. Volcanoes are mountains, but they're not like other mountains. They are made up of rock, ash, and lava. They are formed when hot molten rock (magma) and ash escape from an opening in the Earth's surface.

Read full story
4 comments
Baltimore, MD

Baltimore's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods

Baltimore is a vibrant city of 2,343,000 with a rich history. But it also has some dangerous neighborhoods. Camden Yards, Baltimore, MD. Home baseball park of the American League's Baltimore Orioles.Image by David Mark from Pixabay.

Read full story
56 comments

Road Traffic's Many Dangers

When many people think of traffic, they think of dangerous streets and highways. However, traffic is also dangerous for many other reasons. Traffic is dangerous because of diseases caused by exhaust fumes. Outmoded road conditions and poor driving habits contribute to the high number of fatalities on the world's roads. In addition, traffic congestion causes fatigue, leading to dangerous road behavior. Therefore, improving road conditions and educating drivers can make transportation safer.

Read full story

Most Dangerous Dog Breeds

No one wants to be attacked by a dog, but some breeds are more aggressive and dangerous than others. In this article, based on our research, we'll look at the most dangerous dog breeds and provide some tips on how to avoid them.

Read full story
67 comments
Memphis, TN

Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Memphis

Memphis, Tennessee, is a vibrant and exciting city. It also has some of the most dangerous neighborhoods. The famous Beale Street, Memphis, TN.Image by Bruce Emmerling from Pixabay.

Read full story
59 comments
New York City, NY

NYC's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods

New York City is a vibrant and exciting megalopolis. It also has some of the most dangerous neighborhoods. This article will show you the most dangerous NYC neighborhoods and how to avoid them. We'll also give you tips on what to do if you are in a hazardous situation.

Read full story
20 comments
Virginia State

Virginia's Best Free Attractions

Virginia is rich in history and natural beauty. There are plenty of free attractions to explore. A shoemaker working in his shop in Colonial Williamsburg, Virginia.Image by nikisworrell from Pixabay.

Read full story

Halloween Treats Dangers

Halloween is a fun time of the year for both kids and adults. However, the treats that come with this holiday can be dangerous to a person's health. Typical Halloween candy bar treats full of unhealthy sugar.Image by pixel1 from Pixabay.

Read full story
37 comments

America's Best Aquariums To Visit

There are many amazing aquariums in the United States, each with unique offerings. Visitors at Georgia Aquarium, Atlanta, GA.By Zac Wolf - Own work, CC BY-SA 2.5, https://commons, Wikimedia.

Read full story
2 comments

Dangerous Animal Encounters

Ever wondered how you would survive an encounter with a dangerous animal?. A carnivorous saltwater crocodile.Image by Penny from Pixabay. In this article, based on our research, we'll discuss some of the world's most dangerous animals and how to survive an encounter with them. We'll also provide tips on how to prevent these animals from attacking in the first place.

Read full story
2 comments

America's Dumbest Criminals

When it comes to crime, some criminals can be pretty stupid. From forgetting the loot to taking "selfies" at the crime scene, these criminals make dumb decisions. Here are some of the dumbest criminals in America and the stories of their idiotic crimes.

Read full story
12 comments
Los Angeles, CA

Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in L.A.

Los Angeles, CA, is a bustling metropolis with a lot to offer. Unfortunately, like any large city, it also has its fair share of crime and dangerous neighborhoods. The iconic Hollywood Sign in Los Angeles, CA.Image by David Mark from Pixabay.

Read full story
63 comments

All-Time Favorite Monster Movies

Monster movies are a great way to get your adrenaline pumping. Godzilla is on the loose in Tokyo, Japan.Image by Dylan Gonzales from Pixabay. These monster movies feature some of the most iconic creatures in film history and will keep you on the edge of your seat. From Godzilla to King Kong, these movies have defined the genre.

Read full story
8 comments

Almost Extinct Animals

The world is home to a vast array of amazing animals, but sadly, many of them are now at risk of extinction. A nearly extinct pangolin is sitting atop a man's head in Namibia.Image by Alexander Strachan from Pixabay.

Read full story
9 comments
Virginia Beach, VA

Best VA Beach Seafood Restaurants

Virginia Beach, VA, is well-known for its seafood. Numerous excellent restaurants serve delicious seafood. Sashimi, salmon, and tuna meal at a seafood restaurant.Image by Jason Goh from Pixabay.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy