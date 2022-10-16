Dangerous Gangs, Organized Crime Problem

In America, organized crime and gangs have become increasingly dangerous.

Young street gang members. Image by Augusto Ordóñez from Pixabay

Introduction

According to the FBI, around 33,000 motorcycle, violent street, and prison gangs are criminally active in America today. Gangs participate in 13% of all murders in the United States. Every year, around 2,000 murders are gang-related.

Organized crime is a group of criminals who work together for mutual gain in criminal enterprises. The FBI says there are over 12,000 organized criminal groups in the U.S. It's essential to know what makes these dangerous criminals tick.

Their Growing Influence

Gangs and organized crime are becoming more prominent in many areas. For example, in many inner cities, gangs have become the main source of criminal activity. This is because gang members can carry out their criminal activities relatively easily. Why? It's due to social alienation factors such as poverty and poor education among many inner-city populations. Furthermore, organized crime consists of powerful and wealthy individuals who can afford to pay extortion money to local authorities for protection- a practice known as pay-offs or shakedowns. As a result, many dangerous criminals operate within an established framework of lawlessness and protectionism without fear of prosecution or exposure to public scrutiny.

How They Operate

Many criminals have specific roles in criminal enterprises, such as bosses and kingpins. Kingpins are the highest rank members of organized crime groups. They have complete control over all criminal activities within their group or organization. Some kingpins have a history of committing crimes themselves and use this experience to manage higher rank members of organized crime groups. Other kingpins are highly educated individuals who use their status to obtain illegal goods at a low price. Far from being unintelligent, these are individuals with specific skill sets who use their status as a means of committing violent crimes with impunity.

Their Use of Technology

Organized crime is now much easier to perform than it was several years ago thanks to technological advancement -- namely, internet access, smartphones, and social media apps. This has caused an explosion in online criminal activity, such as cybercrime, data theft, and online scams. Organized cybercriminals can carry out their crimes relatively easily since most operate from home with the help of internet access and smartphones. Cybercrime is also becoming increasingly global, with international incidents frequently involving multiple countries and participants from numerous countries. As a result, far from being harmless gaming enthusiasts, organized cybercriminals can pose a significant threat to national security if not controlled appropriately.

Conclusion

America's criminals are becoming more powerful and dangerous due to the prevalence of gangs and organized crime. These criminals operate within an established framework of lawlessness and protectionism without fear of prosecution or exposure to public scrutiny- which makes them particularly hard to stop. So many criminals have specific roles in criminal enterprises. Thus, authorities must always watch for new signs of criminal activity to be able to respond quickly.

