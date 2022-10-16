America's Dumbest Criminals

Terry Mansfield

When it comes to crime, some criminals can be pretty stupid. From forgetting the loot to taking "selfies" at the crime scene, these criminals make dumb decisions. Here are some of the dumbest criminals in America and the stories of their idiotic crimes.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=42ncqj_0iZxR4dp00
"What Were You Thinking?" fail illustration.Image by A3DigitalStudio from Pixabay

Introduction

We've all heard the saying, "crime doesn't pay." When criminals are so incompetent and idiotic that they get caught and go to jail, surely that doesn't pay. It might even cost them more in the long run.

So how can these criminals be so stupid? Let's look at some of the dumbest criminals in America and the stories of their idiotic crimes.

How Can They Be So Stupid?

Our research revealed these three cases of the dumbest criminals in America and what were their idiotic crimes.

John Hawkins tried robbing a Florida bank with a toy gun. The police quickly arrested him and charged him with armed robbery.

William Byles tried to rob a bank in Virginia with a fake bomb. The police quickly apprehended him and charged him with attempted armed robbery.

Jameson Witty and two other men stole over $3,000 of merchandise from an Apple store in California. Witty took "selfies" with the stolen merchandise as they left the store. He and his accomplices were quickly apprehended by the police and charged with burglary.

John Hawkins: The Man Who Tried to Rob a Bank with a Toy Gun

John Hawkins tried robbing a Florida bank with a toy gun. The police quickly captured him and charged him with armed robbery.

John Hawkins tried robbing a Florida bank with a toy gun. He walked into the bank and demanded money from the teller. The teller complied and handed over several hundred dollars to Hawkins. However, one of the other employees at the bank quickly realized that Hawkins' gun was fake and notified the police. Hawkins was quickly apprehended by the police and charged with armed robbery.

William Byles: The Man Who Tried to Rob a Bank with a Bomb

William Byles tried to rob a bank in Virginia with a fake bomb. He was quickly arrested by the police and charged with attempted armed robbery.

William Byles tried to rob a bank in Roanoke, Virginia. He came into the bank wearing a mask and carrying what appeared to be a bomb. He demanded money from the tellers, but they refused. Byles then tried to leave the bank but was stopped by security guards, who called the police. The police arrested Byles, who was later charged with attempted armed robbery and sentenced to five years in prison.

Jameson Witty: The Man Who Took "Selfies" at the Scene of a Crime

Jameson Witty and two other men stole over $3,000 of merchandise from an Apple store in California.

Witty took "selfies" with the stolen merchandise as they left the store. His accomplices were quickly apprehended by the police and charged with burglary.

Those are just three cases of the dumbest criminals in America. You can read about other idiotic criminals here.

Many dumb criminals are out there right now, just waiting for the chance to show how stupid they are.

Conclusion

It's hard to believe that some people can be so stupid as to commit such idiotic crimes. But these criminals exist, and their stories are a testament to their stupidity. We hope they'll learn from their mistakes and turn their lives around. In the meantime, we can all enjoy a good laugh at their expense.

_________________________

