Los Angeles, CA

Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in L.A.

Terry Mansfield

Los Angeles, CA, is a bustling metropolis with a lot to offer. Unfortunately, like any large city, it also has its fair share of crime and dangerous neighborhoods.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3AzQuJ_0iZqmQlw00
The iconic Hollywood Sign in Los Angeles, CA.Image by David Mark from Pixabay

Introduction

Based on our research, this article will look at the ten most dangerous neighborhoods in Los Angeles and offer tips on staying safe.

The Ten Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Los Angeles

Los Angeles is home to some of the most dangerous neighborhoods in the country. The ten most dangerous are:

1. Skid Row (Downtown)

2. Hollywood

3. Westlake

4. Van Nuys

5. South Central

6. Watts

7. North Hollywood

8. Compton

9. Inglewood

10. East Los Angeles

These neighborhoods are all dangerous for different reasons. Skid row is full of homeless people and drug addicts, making it a hotbed for crime. Hollywood is known for its high crime rate and being a popular tourist destination, making it a target for criminals looking to prey on unsuspecting tourists. Westlake is plagued by gang violence, while van Nuys has a high property crime rate. South Central is one of the poorest areas in L.A. and has a high violent crime rate. Watts is another poor area with a high violent crime rate. At the same time, North Hollywood has a higher property crime rate than other parts of L.A. Compton is infamously known as one of America's most dangerous places. In contrast, Inglewood has a high violent crime rate and a lack of police presence. East Los Angeles rounds out the list as one of the poorest and most dangerous areas.

Skid Row (Downtown)

Skid Row is one of the most dangerous neighborhoods in Los Angeles. It's home to a large homeless population, and there are often violent crimes committed in the area. There are also a lot of drug dealers and addicts in Skid Row, which can make it a dangerous place. If you're visiting Skid Row, stay aware of your surroundings and don't travel alone.

Hollywood

Hollywood is one of the most dangerous neighborhoods in Los Angeles. It has a high crime rate and is also home to several gangs. In addition, Hollywood is a popular tourist destination, which means that there are often large crowds in the area. This can make it difficult to stay safe, as pickpockets and other criminals may take advantage of the situation.

Westlake

Westlake is one of the most dangerous neighborhoods in Los Angeles. It has a high crime rate, and it's also home to a lot of gangs. There are a lot of drugs and weapons in this neighborhood, so it's essential to be careful if you're visiting or living here.

Van Nuys

Van Nuys is a neighborhood in Los Angeles, California's central San Fernando Valley region. Van Nuys was one of the first communities developed in the San Fernando Valley and is now one of the densest neighborhoods in Los Angeles. The area has a high crime rate, with a violent crime rate nearly double the national average. Property crimes are also high, and several high-profile crimes have recently occurred, including the murder of rapper Nipsey Hussle.

South Central

South Central is one of the most dangerous neighborhoods in Los Angeles. It has a high crime rate and is known for gang violence. There are many abandoned buildings and homes in South Central, which can be havens for criminals. If your plan is to live in or visit South Central, it is vital to take steps to stay safe and be aware of the dangers.

Watts

Watts is located in South Los Angeles and is considered one of the most dangerous neighborhoods in the city. The area has a high crime rate, with common violent crimes like homicide and robbery. Several gangs are also active in Watts, which can make it dangerous.

If you're visiting Watts, it's essential to be aware of your surroundings and not to travel alone. Be cautious when using public transportation, and know where the safe areas are. Have a plan in case you find yourself in a dangerous situation.

North Hollywood

With over 200,000, North Hollywood is one of the most populous neighborhoods in Los Angeles. It's also one of the most dangerous, with a crime rate more than double the national average.

Most crimes in North Hollywood are property crimes, such as burglary and theft. But there is also a significant amount of violent crimes, including rape, robbery, and assault.

Several factors contribute to the high crime rate in North Hollywood. The neighborhood has a high concentration of unemployment and poverty. It also has a large population of gang members and transients. And finally, it's located next to some of the most dangerous neighborhoods in Los Angeles, such as Compton and Inglewood.

Compton

Compton is one of the most notoriously dangerous neighborhoods in Los Angeles. It has a long history of gang violence. Some of the most well-known gangs in Compton are the Crips and the Bloods. These two gangs have been rivals for decades, and their feud has resulted in countless murders and other violent crimes.

In recent years, Compton has seen an increase in violent crime rates. This spike in crime is believed to be due to several factors, including the disbanding of the city's police department, budget cuts to other law enforcement agencies, and an influx of illegal guns into the community.

Inglewood

Inglewood is located in South Los Angeles and is considered one of the most dangerous neighborhoods in the city. The crime rate in Inglewood is high, with violent crimes such as murder, rape, and robbery reported frequently. In addition to violent crime, there is also a lot of property crime in Inglewood, such as burglary and theft.

If you plan on visiting or living in Inglewood, it is crucial to stay aware of the dangers and take necessary precautions to stay safe.

East Los Angeles

East Los Angeles is one of the most dangerous neighborhoods in Los Angeles. It has a high crime rate and is also home to many gangs.

Other Dangerous Neighborhoods in L.A. (in alphabetical order)

  • Adams-Normandie
  • Athens
  • Baldwin Hills/Crenshaw
  • Boyle Heights
  • Broadway-Manchester
  • Carthay
  • Central-Alameda
  • Chesterfield Square
  • Cypress Park
  • East Compton
  • East Hollywood
  • East Pasadena
  • Elysian Park
  • Exposition Park
  • Fairfax
  • Florence
  • Florence-Firestone
  • Gramercy Park
  • Green Meadows
  • Harvard Heights
  • Harvard Park
  • Hyde Park
  • Jefferson Park
  • Koreatown
  • Lancaster
  • Leimert Park
  • Lennox
  • Lincoln Heights
  • Manchester Square
  • Pico-Union
  • Rancho Dominguez
  • Rancho Park
  • South Park
  • Venice
  • Vermont Knolls
  • Vermont Square
  • Vermont Vista
  • Vermont-Slauson
  • West Adams
  • West Compton
  • West Hollywood
  • Westmont
  • Willowbrook
  • Wilmington

How to Stay Safe in Los Angeles

With its large population and many visitors, Los Angeles can be dangerous. However, there are some steps you can take to stay safe while in the city.

First, be aware of your surroundings at all times. This means being aware of who and what is around you and mindful of your personal belongings. Second, don't travel alone. Travel with someone you know and trust, or in a group, is always safer. Third, don't flash your valuables in public. This includes things like jewelry, watches, and other expensive items. Fourth, keep your car in good condition. This means checking the engine oil level regularly, tire pressure, and ensuring the brakes are in good working order. Fifth, be cautious when using public transportation. If possible, use well-lit and populated areas when taking buses or trains. And finally, know where the safe areas are. Familiarize yourself with the city's layout and identify safe havens in case of an emergency.

Following these guidelines will help you have an enjoyable and safe visit to Los Angeles.

Be Cautious When Using Public Transportation

Public transportation is one of the most convenient ways to get around Los Angeles. However, it is important to be aware of your surroundings and take precautions when using public transportation.

Know Where the Safe Areas Are in Los Angeles

When it comes to staying safe in Los Angeles, knowing where the safe areas are is crucial. Here are some ways to find the safest areas in the city:

1. Check out online resources: Many websites and online forums provide information on the safest areas in Los Angeles. Do some research and take advantage of these resources.

2. Ask around: Talk to friends, family, and co-workers who live in or have knowledge of the city. Maybe they can give you insights on areas to avoid and where it's generally safe to go.

3. Look for well-lit and busy areas: Generally speaking, areas that are well-lit and busy will be safer than those that aren't. Keep this in mind when you're looking for a place to stay or visit.

4. Trust your gut: It probably isn't if an area doesn't feel safe. Don't hesitate to leave if you get a bad feeling about an area – better to be safe than sorry!

Have a Plan

When it comes to staying safe, it's essential to have a plan. Whether visiting Los Angeles or living there, you should always know how to get to a safe place if something happens.

There are some ways to do this. First, you can always carry a map to know the safe areas. If you're uncomfortable doing this, you can ask a friend or family member for help.

Another option is to download a safety app onto your phone. These apps usually have maps of safe areas and information on how to stay safe in different situations.

Finally, it's a good idea to have an emergency plan in case of an earthquake or other disaster. Knowing what you should do in these situations can help keep you calm and helps ensure that everyone stays safe.

Conclusion

Los Angeles is a very large city (over 12 million people) with many different neighborhoods, each with its unique character and dangers. While there are plenty of safe areas in L.A., you should avoid dangerous neighborhoods. The ten most dangerous neighborhoods in Los Angeles are Skid Row, Hollywood, Westlake, Wan Nuys, South Central, Watts, North Hollywood, Compton, Inglewood, and East Los Angeles.

If you're visiting or living in L.A., it's essential to be aware of the dangers and take steps to stay safe. Some safety tips include being aware of your surroundings, not traveling alone, not flashing your valuables in public, keeping your car in good condition, being cautious when using public transportation, knowing where the safe areas are, and having a plan. By following these safety tips and avoiding the most dangerous areas of Los Angeles, you can have a safe and enjoyable experience in this great city.

References/Attributions:

The 10 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Los Angeles - Housely.

Van Nuys - Simple English Wikipedia, the free encyclopedia.

Living in Compton Pros and Cons – Think Real State.

Los Angeles Private Tour - LAdventure Tour.

How To Always Stay Safe If You Live In a Dangerous Neighborhood?

Travel Safety Tips: How to Protect Yourself and Your Valuables - MSN.

Most Dangerous Areas in Los Angele California Ranked - Esfandi Law Group

Los Angeles Crime Mapping - crimemapping.com

Most Dangerous Neighborhoods In Los Angeles, CA - AreaVibes

What Areas of LA are Dangerous? Places to Avoid! - ESTA

The 10 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Los Angeles - Housely

Top 10 Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Los Angeles, California. - YouTube

The MOST DANGEROUS Neighborhoods in Los Angeles? - YouTube

_________________________

Join NewsBreak’s Creator Program for Free, and Start Earning Good Money. JOIN HERE

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Los Angeles neighborhoods# Los Angeles dangerous neighbor# Los Angeles most dangerous nei# most dangerous neighborhoods i

Comments / 63

Published by

My mission is to share interesting and helpful content with my readers.

Chesapeake, VA
5709 followers

More from Terry Mansfield

Little Rock, AR

Little Rock's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods

Little Rock, Arkansas, is a vibrant, exciting city with much to offer. However, it also has some problems. Crime is one big issue the city faces. And Little Rock has some dangerous neighborhoods.

Read full story
8 comments
Virginia State

Virginia's Most Dangerous Highways

With over 7,000 miles of highways, it's not surprising that Virginia has some very dangerous roads. Highway traffic.Image by Michael Knoll from Pixabay. Be aware of the highways in Virginia that are the most dangerous. The most dangerous ones are determined by the number of fatal accidents that have taken place on them. Based on our research, this article will look at Virginia's most dangerous highways.

Read full story
10 comments
Washington, DC

Washington, D.C.'s Best Free Attractions

Washington, D.C., is the Nation's Capitol, rich in history and culture. It has a wealth of fascinating free attractions to explore. The White House, Washington, D.C.Image by David Mark from Pixabay.

Read full story
7 comments
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods

Cleveland, Ohio, has a lot to offer. It's a vibrant, bustling metropolis with something for everyone. However, it also has its fair share of problems. Crime is one big issue facing the city. And Cleveland has some dangerous neighborhoods.

Read full story
47 comments

Most Dangerous Active Volcanoes

There are around 1,500 active volcanoes around the world. Some are much more dangerous than others. Mount Vesuvius, Campania, Italy.Image by Charlotte Gupta from Pixabay. Volcanoes are mountains, but they're not like other mountains. They are made up of rock, ash, and lava. They are formed when hot molten rock (magma) and ash escape from an opening in the Earth's surface.

Read full story
4 comments
Baltimore, MD

Baltimore's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods

Baltimore is a vibrant city of 2,343,000 with a rich history. But it also has some dangerous neighborhoods. Camden Yards, Baltimore, MD. Home baseball park of the American League's Baltimore Orioles.Image by David Mark from Pixabay.

Read full story
56 comments

Road Traffic's Many Dangers

When many people think of traffic, they think of dangerous streets and highways. However, traffic is also dangerous for many other reasons. Traffic is dangerous because of diseases caused by exhaust fumes. Outmoded road conditions and poor driving habits contribute to the high number of fatalities on the world's roads. In addition, traffic congestion causes fatigue, leading to dangerous road behavior. Therefore, improving road conditions and educating drivers can make transportation safer.

Read full story

Most Dangerous Dog Breeds

No one wants to be attacked by a dog, but some breeds are more aggressive and dangerous than others. In this article, based on our research, we'll look at the most dangerous dog breeds and provide some tips on how to avoid them.

Read full story
67 comments
Memphis, TN

Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Memphis

Memphis, Tennessee, is a vibrant and exciting city. It also has some of the most dangerous neighborhoods. The famous Beale Street, Memphis, TN.Image by Bruce Emmerling from Pixabay.

Read full story
59 comments
New York City, NY

NYC's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods

New York City is a vibrant and exciting megalopolis. It also has some of the most dangerous neighborhoods. This article will show you the most dangerous NYC neighborhoods and how to avoid them. We'll also give you tips on what to do if you are in a hazardous situation.

Read full story
20 comments
Virginia State

Virginia's Best Free Attractions

Virginia is rich in history and natural beauty. There are plenty of free attractions to explore. A shoemaker working in his shop in Colonial Williamsburg, Virginia.Image by nikisworrell from Pixabay.

Read full story

Halloween Treats Dangers

Halloween is a fun time of the year for both kids and adults. However, the treats that come with this holiday can be dangerous to a person's health. Typical Halloween candy bar treats full of unhealthy sugar.Image by pixel1 from Pixabay.

Read full story
37 comments

America's Best Aquariums To Visit

There are many amazing aquariums in the United States, each with unique offerings. Visitors at Georgia Aquarium, Atlanta, GA.By Zac Wolf - Own work, CC BY-SA 2.5, https://commons, Wikimedia.

Read full story
2 comments

Dangerous Animal Encounters

Ever wondered how you would survive an encounter with a dangerous animal?. A carnivorous saltwater crocodile.Image by Penny from Pixabay. In this article, based on our research, we'll discuss some of the world's most dangerous animals and how to survive an encounter with them. We'll also provide tips on how to prevent these animals from attacking in the first place.

Read full story
2 comments

Dangerous Gangs, Organized Crime Problem

In America, organized crime and gangs have become increasingly dangerous. Young street gang members.Image by Augusto Ordóñez from Pixabay. According to the FBI, around 33,000 motorcycle, violent street, and prison gangs are criminally active in America today. Gangs participate in 13% of all murders in the United States. Every year, around 2,000 murders are gang-related.

Read full story
40 comments

America's Dumbest Criminals

When it comes to crime, some criminals can be pretty stupid. From forgetting the loot to taking "selfies" at the crime scene, these criminals make dumb decisions. Here are some of the dumbest criminals in America and the stories of their idiotic crimes.

Read full story
12 comments

All-Time Favorite Monster Movies

Monster movies are a great way to get your adrenaline pumping. Godzilla is on the loose in Tokyo, Japan.Image by Dylan Gonzales from Pixabay. These monster movies feature some of the most iconic creatures in film history and will keep you on the edge of your seat. From Godzilla to King Kong, these movies have defined the genre.

Read full story
8 comments

Almost Extinct Animals

The world is home to a vast array of amazing animals, but sadly, many of them are now at risk of extinction. A nearly extinct pangolin is sitting atop a man's head in Namibia.Image by Alexander Strachan from Pixabay.

Read full story
9 comments
Virginia Beach, VA

Best VA Beach Seafood Restaurants

Virginia Beach, VA, is well-known for its seafood. Numerous excellent restaurants serve delicious seafood. Sashimi, salmon, and tuna meal at a seafood restaurant.Image by Jason Goh from Pixabay.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy