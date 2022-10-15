Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in L.A.

Los Angeles, CA, is a bustling metropolis with a lot to offer. Unfortunately, like any large city, it also has its fair share of crime and dangerous neighborhoods.

The iconic Hollywood Sign in Los Angeles, CA. Image by David Mark from Pixabay

Introduction

Based on our research, this article will look at the ten most dangerous neighborhoods in Los Angeles and offer tips on staying safe.

The Ten Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Los Angeles

Los Angeles is home to some of the most dangerous neighborhoods in the country. The ten most dangerous are:

1. Skid Row (Downtown)

2. Hollywood

3. Westlake

4. Van Nuys

5. South Central

6. Watts

7. North Hollywood

8. Compton

9. Inglewood

10. East Los Angeles

These neighborhoods are all dangerous for different reasons. Skid row is full of homeless people and drug addicts, making it a hotbed for crime. Hollywood is known for its high crime rate and being a popular tourist destination, making it a target for criminals looking to prey on unsuspecting tourists. Westlake is plagued by gang violence, while van Nuys has a high property crime rate. South Central is one of the poorest areas in L.A. and has a high violent crime rate. Watts is another poor area with a high violent crime rate. At the same time, North Hollywood has a higher property crime rate than other parts of L.A. Compton is infamously known as one of America's most dangerous places. In contrast, Inglewood has a high violent crime rate and a lack of police presence. East Los Angeles rounds out the list as one of the poorest and most dangerous areas.

Skid Row (Downtown)

Skid Row is one of the most dangerous neighborhoods in Los Angeles. It's home to a large homeless population, and there are often violent crimes committed in the area. There are also a lot of drug dealers and addicts in Skid Row, which can make it a dangerous place. If you're visiting Skid Row, stay aware of your surroundings and don't travel alone.

Hollywood

Hollywood is one of the most dangerous neighborhoods in Los Angeles. It has a high crime rate and is also home to several gangs. In addition, Hollywood is a popular tourist destination, which means that there are often large crowds in the area. This can make it difficult to stay safe, as pickpockets and other criminals may take advantage of the situation.

Westlake

Westlake is one of the most dangerous neighborhoods in Los Angeles. It has a high crime rate, and it's also home to a lot of gangs. There are a lot of drugs and weapons in this neighborhood, so it's essential to be careful if you're visiting or living here.

Van Nuys

Van Nuys is a neighborhood in Los Angeles, California's central San Fernando Valley region. Van Nuys was one of the first communities developed in the San Fernando Valley and is now one of the densest neighborhoods in Los Angeles. The area has a high crime rate, with a violent crime rate nearly double the national average. Property crimes are also high, and several high-profile crimes have recently occurred, including the murder of rapper Nipsey Hussle.

South Central

South Central is one of the most dangerous neighborhoods in Los Angeles. It has a high crime rate and is known for gang violence. There are many abandoned buildings and homes in South Central, which can be havens for criminals. If your plan is to live in or visit South Central, it is vital to take steps to stay safe and be aware of the dangers.

Watts

Watts is located in South Los Angeles and is considered one of the most dangerous neighborhoods in the city. The area has a high crime rate, with common violent crimes like homicide and robbery. Several gangs are also active in Watts, which can make it dangerous.

If you're visiting Watts, it's essential to be aware of your surroundings and not to travel alone. Be cautious when using public transportation, and know where the safe areas are. Have a plan in case you find yourself in a dangerous situation.

North Hollywood

With over 200,000, North Hollywood is one of the most populous neighborhoods in Los Angeles. It's also one of the most dangerous, with a crime rate more than double the national average.

Most crimes in North Hollywood are property crimes, such as burglary and theft. But there is also a significant amount of violent crimes, including rape, robbery, and assault.

Several factors contribute to the high crime rate in North Hollywood. The neighborhood has a high concentration of unemployment and poverty. It also has a large population of gang members and transients. And finally, it's located next to some of the most dangerous neighborhoods in Los Angeles, such as Compton and Inglewood.

Compton

Compton is one of the most notoriously dangerous neighborhoods in Los Angeles. It has a long history of gang violence. Some of the most well-known gangs in Compton are the Crips and the Bloods. These two gangs have been rivals for decades, and their feud has resulted in countless murders and other violent crimes.

In recent years, Compton has seen an increase in violent crime rates. This spike in crime is believed to be due to several factors, including the disbanding of the city's police department, budget cuts to other law enforcement agencies, and an influx of illegal guns into the community.

Inglewood

Inglewood is located in South Los Angeles and is considered one of the most dangerous neighborhoods in the city. The crime rate in Inglewood is high, with violent crimes such as murder, rape, and robbery reported frequently. In addition to violent crime, there is also a lot of property crime in Inglewood, such as burglary and theft.

If you plan on visiting or living in Inglewood, it is crucial to stay aware of the dangers and take necessary precautions to stay safe.

East Los Angeles

East Los Angeles is one of the most dangerous neighborhoods in Los Angeles. It has a high crime rate and is also home to many gangs.

Other Dangerous Neighborhoods in L.A. (in alphabetical order)

Adams-Normandie

Athens

Baldwin Hills/Crenshaw

Boyle Heights

Broadway-Manchester

Carthay

Central-Alameda

Chesterfield Square

Cypress Park

East Compton

East Hollywood

East Pasadena

Elysian Park

Exposition Park

Fairfax

Florence

Florence-Firestone

Gramercy Park

Green Meadows

Harvard Heights

Harvard Park

Hyde Park

Jefferson Park

Koreatown

Lancaster

Leimert Park

Lennox

Lincoln Heights

Manchester Square

Pico-Union

Rancho Dominguez

Rancho Park

South Park

Venice

Vermont Knolls

Vermont Square

Vermont Vista

Vermont-Slauson

West Adams

West Compton

West Hollywood

Westmont

Willowbrook

Wilmington

How to Stay Safe in Los Angeles

With its large population and many visitors, Los Angeles can be dangerous. However, there are some steps you can take to stay safe while in the city.

First, be aware of your surroundings at all times. This means being aware of who and what is around you and mindful of your personal belongings. Second, don't travel alone. Travel with someone you know and trust, or in a group, is always safer. Third, don't flash your valuables in public. This includes things like jewelry, watches, and other expensive items. Fourth, keep your car in good condition. This means checking the engine oil level regularly, tire pressure, and ensuring the brakes are in good working order. Fifth, be cautious when using public transportation. If possible, use well-lit and populated areas when taking buses or trains. And finally, know where the safe areas are. Familiarize yourself with the city's layout and identify safe havens in case of an emergency.

Following these guidelines will help you have an enjoyable and safe visit to Los Angeles.

Be Cautious When Using Public Transportation

Public transportation is one of the most convenient ways to get around Los Angeles. However, it is important to be aware of your surroundings and take precautions when using public transportation.

Know Where the Safe Areas Are in Los Angeles

When it comes to staying safe in Los Angeles, knowing where the safe areas are is crucial. Here are some ways to find the safest areas in the city:

1. Check out online resources: Many websites and online forums provide information on the safest areas in Los Angeles. Do some research and take advantage of these resources.

2. Ask around: Talk to friends, family, and co-workers who live in or have knowledge of the city. Maybe they can give you insights on areas to avoid and where it's generally safe to go.

3. Look for well-lit and busy areas: Generally speaking, areas that are well-lit and busy will be safer than those that aren't. Keep this in mind when you're looking for a place to stay or visit.

4. Trust your gut: It probably isn't if an area doesn't feel safe. Don't hesitate to leave if you get a bad feeling about an area – better to be safe than sorry!

Have a Plan

When it comes to staying safe, it's essential to have a plan. Whether visiting Los Angeles or living there, you should always know how to get to a safe place if something happens.

There are some ways to do this. First, you can always carry a map to know the safe areas. If you're uncomfortable doing this, you can ask a friend or family member for help.

Another option is to download a safety app onto your phone. These apps usually have maps of safe areas and information on how to stay safe in different situations.

Finally, it's a good idea to have an emergency plan in case of an earthquake or other disaster. Knowing what you should do in these situations can help keep you calm and helps ensure that everyone stays safe.

Conclusion

Los Angeles is a very large city (over 12 million people) with many different neighborhoods, each with its unique character and dangers. While there are plenty of safe areas in L.A., you should avoid dangerous neighborhoods. The ten most dangerous neighborhoods in Los Angeles are Skid Row, Hollywood, Westlake, Wan Nuys, South Central, Watts, North Hollywood, Compton, Inglewood, and East Los Angeles.

If you're visiting or living in L.A., it's essential to be aware of the dangers and take steps to stay safe. Some safety tips include being aware of your surroundings, not traveling alone, not flashing your valuables in public, keeping your car in good condition, being cautious when using public transportation, knowing where the safe areas are, and having a plan. By following these safety tips and avoiding the most dangerous areas of Los Angeles, you can have a safe and enjoyable experience in this great city.

