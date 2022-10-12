All-Time Greatest NFL Quarterbacks

The National Football League has had some great quarterbacks over the years. There have been many players who have had successful careers. Still, only a handful of quarterbacks can be considered the greatest of all time.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SNMwa_0iVTnUOo00
NFL quarterback Tom Brady in action against the Washington Redskins on August 28, 2009By Keith Allison - Tom Brady. Wikipedia CC BY-SA 2.0

Introduction

Based on our research, this article will count down the ten greatest NFL quarterbacks of all time.

Tom Brady

Tom Brady is the greatest NFL quarterback of all time for many reasons. First and foremost, he has more Super Bowl wins than any other quarterback in history. He also has more Super Bowl appearances than any other quarterback, and his teams have been to the Super Bowl 10 times. In addition, Brady has been named NFL MVP for the season a record-tying five times, and he was named Super Bowl MVP 3 times.

Brady's individual accomplishments are just as impressive as his team's accomplishments. He holds numerous NFL records, including most passing yards in a season (4,577), most passing touchdowns in a season (50), and most career passing yards (79,204). He also has the most career passing touchdowns (631) and counting.

In short, there is no denying that Tom Brady is the greatest NFL quarterback of all time. His combination of team success and individual excellence is unmatched by any other QB in history. At 45 years old, he is the only NFL player on this list who is still active.

Peyton Manning

For many reasons, Peyton Manning was one of the greatest NFL quarterbacks of all time. First, he was highly successful throughout his career. He won two Super Bowls and was named the MVP of both games. He was selected to 14 Pro Bowls and named the NFL's MVP five times. In addition, Manning holds several NFL records, including the most passing yards in a season.

Manning was successful because he was an extremely talented quarterback. His excellent arm strength and accuracy enabled him to make all the throws necessary to be successful at the quarterback position. In addition, Manning was an extremely intelligent quarterback who understood how to read defenses and make good decisions with the ball.

Finally, Manning was one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time because he was a class act both on and off the field. At all times, he conducted himself professionally and was a role model for young players.

Drew Brees

For many reasons, Drew Brees was one of the greatest NFL quarterbacks of all time:

  1. He had an incredibly accurate arm and consistently completed over 70% of his passes, which is unheard of in the NFL.
  2. He was highly intelligent and always made the right field decision.
  3. He was incredibly clutch and led his team to victory in many close games.
  4. He was a great leader and motivator; his teammates always seemed to play their best when he was on the field.

Joe Montana

Joe Montana was one of the NFL's greatest quarterbacks of all time. During his 16 years with the San Francisco 49ers (14) and Kansas City Chiefs (2), he won four Super Bowls. While with the 49ers, Montana had a record of 122-39-1 as a starter and was named Super Bowl MVP three times. He was also named NFL MVP in 1989 and 1990. After his trade to the Chiefs in 1993, he helped lead them to their first AFC Championship game in January 1994.

Johnny Unitas

Johnny Unitas ranks as one the greatest NFL quarterbacks of all time. He played for the Baltimore Colts from 1956 to 1972. He was a ten-time Pro Bowl selection and a five-time First-Team All-Pro. He was named the NFL MVP three times and was a two-time Super Bowl champion. He owns the record for the NFL's most consecutive games with a touchdown pass, with 47.

Steve Young

Steve Young was one of the best-ever NFL quarterbacks. He was a seven-time Pro Bowler, three-time Super Bowl champion, and two-time NFL MVP. When Young retired, he had the highest career passer rating (104.7) and completion percentage (70.3).

His combination of accuracy, arm strength, mobility, and decision-making made Steve Young so great. He could complete any throw on the field, whether a deep ball or a touch pass. His outstanding ability to use his feet to extend plays and find an open receiver was unmatched. And he always seemed to make the right decision, whether it was throwing the ball away or taking off for a first down.

In his prime, Steve Young was one of the most exciting players in the NFL. He made plays that left fans and commentators speechless. He was must-see TV every time he stepped on the field.

While Steve Young may not have put up the same numbers as some of the other quarterbacks on this list, there's no doubt he belongs in the conversation as one of the greatest of all time.

Brett Favre

For many reasons, Brett Favre was one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time. First, he has the most passing yards and touchdowns of any quarterback in NFL history. Favre's NFL record for most consecutive starts by a quarterback is an incredible feat. Additionally, he was named MVP three times and selected to 11 Pro Bowls during his career.

Favre was known for his incredible arm strength, accuracy, and ability to make plays outside the pocket. He was a true gunslinger and always gave his team a chance to win, even when behind. His passion for the game was evident on the field, and he inspired those around him with his never-give-up attitude.

Brett Favre was one of the greatest NFL quarterbacks of all time because of his statistical accomplishments, longevity, and impact on the game. Fans and analysts remember him as one of the best to play the position.

Dan Marino

For many reasons, Dan Marino was one of the greatest NFL quarterbacks of all time. He was an extremely accurate passer, completing over 60% of his career passes, and he had a strong arm that could make all the throws. He was also a highly intelligent quarterback who could quickly make quick decisions and get the ball out. Additionally, Marino was a great leader and motivator, and he could make big plays in clutch situations.

John Elway

John Elway was a great NFL quarterback for several reasons:

  1. He was an extraordinarily talented and versatile athlete. He was a great quarterback and an excellent runner and fielder. This made him a dangerous player who could beat opponents in various ways.
  2. Elway was an incredibly clutch performer. He almost always rose to the occasion in big games and came up with big plays when his team needed them most.
  3. Elway was a true leader on and off the field.

His passion for the game and his dedication to his teammates inspired them to play at a high level and helped them achieve success on and off the field.

Otto Graham

Otto Graham was one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time. During ten years with the Cleveland Browns, he was a dominant force in the NFL, leading the team to seven championships. Graham was a master of the quick strike, and his ability to make plays in the clutch was legendary. He was also an outstanding athlete, which made him a threat to run and throw. In addition to his on-field accomplishments, Graham was a class act off the field, and his peers highly respected him.

Conclusion

The NFL has seen some great quarterbacks over the years, but who are the ten greatest of all time? In compiling the list above, we considered each player's accomplishments, stats, and impact to decide the overall GOAT (Greatest of All Time) -- and that honor goes to Tom Brady.

