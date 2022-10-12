Best Restaurants in Richmond, VA

If you're looking for the best restaurants in Richmond, look no further!

A restaurant menu. Photo by Terje Sollie on Pexels

Introduction

In this article, we'll be counting down the top places to eat in the city based on our research. From seafood boils to upscale Southern cuisine, there's something for everyone. So without further ado, let's get started!

Best Restaurants in Richmond

The Boil Bay Cajun Seafood and Bar

Location

The Boil is at 8161 Brook Rd, Richmond, VA.

Menu

The Boil specializes in seafood boils, which are large pots of seafood (usually shrimp, crab, or lobster) cooked in spices and served with rice and vegetables. The restaurant also offers an extensive raw bar menu, salads, sandwiches, and entrees such as grilled salmon and fried chicken.

Why it's great

The Boil is an excellent choice for seafood lovers looking for a casual dining experience. The restaurant's no-frills approach to cooking results in fresh, flavorful seafood that is perfect for sharing with friends or family. And because the portions are large, you're sure to leave The Boil feeling satisfied.

Lehja

Location

Lehja is at Short Pump Town Center, 11800 West Broad street Suite 910, Richmond, VA.

Menu

Lehja offers a menu of modern Indian cuisine with a focus on seasonal and locally sourced ingredients. The menu features small plates, entrees, and a selection of wines and cocktails.

Why it's great

Lehja is an excellent restaurant for those looking for an upscale dining experience featuring modern Indian cuisine. The Restaurant has won numerous awards, including "Best New Restaurant" from Richmond magazine in 2009 and "Best Fine Dining" from the Style Weekly Reader's Choice Awards in 2010.

The Roosevelt

Location

The Roosevelt is in the heart of Richmond's historic Fan District, at 623 N 25th St, Richmond, VA.

Menu

The Roosevelt offers a menu of classic American fare with a twist, using locally sourced ingredients whenever possible. Starters include dishes like deviled eggs with bacon jam and roasted beet salad with goat cheese and pistachios. For entrees, there are options like chicken and waffles, shrimp and grits, and burgers made with grass-fed beef. And don't forget to save room for dessert! The Roosevelt's kitchen turns out creative takes on classics like chocolate cake, apple pie, and vanilla bean panna cotta.

Why it's great

The Roosevelt is great for a casual night out with friends or family. The menu has something for everyone, and the restaurant has a warm and inviting atmosphere. Plus, The Roosevelt is committed to using fresh, local ingredients. So you can feel good about supporting Richmond's food scene when you dine there.

Southbound

Location

Southbound is at 3036 Stony Point Rd, Richmond, VA. The restaurant is in a historic building in the Fan district of Richmond.

Menu

The menu at Southbound is Southern-inspired and features dishes such as shrimp and grits, fried chicken, and BBQ pork sandwiches. The restaurant also has a full bar with a wide selection of craft beers and cocktails.

Why it's great

Southbound is an excellent restaurant for those looking for a taste of the South without having to leave Richmond. The food is delicious, and the atmosphere is cozy and inviting.

Julep's

Location

Julep's is at 1719 E Main St, Richmond, VA.

Menu

The menu at Julep's consists of Southern-inspired dishes with a modern twist. Some of the most popular items include the shrimp and grits, the fried chicken sandwich, and the Julep's burger.

Why it's great

Julep's is an excellent restaurant for those who want to enjoy a delicious meal in a casual and relaxed setting. The food is top-notch and reasonably priced, making it a perfect option for budget-minded diners.

Rogue (formerly The Rogue Gentlemen)

Location

Rogue is at 618 N. First St, Richmond, VA, in the historic Jackson Ward district.

Menu

The menu at Rogue changes regularly to reflect the freshest seasonal ingredients, but some favorites include the roasted beet salad, pan-roasted chicken, and chocolate pot de crème. The restaurant also has an extensive wine list and craft cocktail menu.

Why it's great

Rogue is one of Richmond's most popular restaurants, and for good reasons! The food is fantastic, the atmosphere is cozy and inviting, and the service is top-notch. Whether you're looking for a romantic dinner for two or a night out with friends, you'll be sure to have a great time at Rogue.

Heritage

Location

Heritage is in the historic Church Hill neighborhood at 1627 W Main St, Richmond, VA. The restaurant is in an old brick building on East Broad Street, and it has a large outdoor patio that is perfect for enjoying a meal on a warm day.

Menu

The menu at Heritage features seasonal American cuisine with a focus on locally sourced ingredients. Both meat and vegetarian options are available, and the menu frequently changes to use the freshest seasonal produce.

Why it's great

Heritage is a great place to enjoy a delicious meal surrounded by history. The restaurant has an extensive wine list, and the staff is very knowledgeable about pairings. The food is always fresh and flavorful, and the service is impeccable.

ZZQ

Location

ZZQ at 3201 W Moore St, Richmond, VA, in the historic Shockoe Bottom neighborhood.

Menu

ZZQ's menu features Texas-style barbecue, smoked meats, homemade sides, and desserts. The restaurant also offers a selection of local craft beer, wine, and spirits.

Why it's great

ZZQ has delicious food, friendly service, and a welcoming atmosphere. The restaurant has won numerous awards, including "Best Barbecue Restaurant" from Richmond magazine and the "People's Choice Award" at the Richmond BBQ Festival.

The Fancy Biscuit

Location

The Fancy Biscuit is at 1831 W Cary St, Richmond, VA, in the heart of the Fan District.

Menu

The Fancy Biscuit's menu features a variety of creative and delicious biscuit sandwiches, as well as sides such as sweet potato fries and fried green tomatoes.

Why it's great

The Fancy Biscuit is an excellent restaurant for its food and atmosphere. The biscuits are some of the best in Richmond, and the restaurant has a cozy, down-home feel that makes it a great place to relax with friends or family.

Other Excellent Restaurants in Richmond

This extensive list is in alphabetical order:

&Pizza VCU - Pizza Restaurant

2M Mediterranean Market & Deli - Mediterranean Restaurant, Deli

521 Biscuits & Waffles - Breakfast Restaurant

8 1/2 - Pizza Restaurant

821 Café - American cuisine Restaurant

Abuelita's - Mexican Restaurant

Addis Ethiopian Restaurant - Ethiopian Restaurant

Alamo BBQ - Barbecue Restaurant

Alewife - Seafood Restaurant

Amuse Restaurant - American Cuisine Restaurant

Angelos Italian Restaurant - Italian Restaurant

Anthony's on the Hill - Italian Restaurant

Bacchus - Italian Restaurant

Beauvine Burger Concept - Burgers

Beijing on Grove - Bar & Pub, Restaurant

Belmont Food Shop - American cuisine Restaurant

Belmont Pizzeria - Pizza Restaurant

Big Herm's Kitchen - Southern cuisine Restaurant

Bojangles - Fried Chicken Restaurant

Boka Truck - American cuisine, Food Truck

Bombolini - Italian Restaurant·

Boulevard Burger & Brew - Burgers

Branch & Vine - Deli, Liquor Store

Brenner Pass - Fusion Restaurant, European Restaurant

Buckhead's - Steak House

CAVA - Mediterranean Restaurant

Cafe Rustika - German Restaurant, Cafe

Capitol Waffle Shop - Pancakes & Waffles Restaurant

Carini Italian Restaurant - Italian Restaurant

Carytown Gyro - Halal Restaurant

Chadar Thai Restaurant - Thai Restaurant

Chez Foushee - French Restaurant

Chianti Italian Restaurant - Italian Restaurant

Chicano's Cocina Bar & Grill - Mexican Restaurant

Chicken Fiesta - Tex-Mex Restaurant

China Express - Chinese Restaurant

Chiocca's - Deli, Restaurant

Citizen Burger Bar (Carytown) - Burgers Restaurant

City Diner - Breakfast Restaurant, Diner

Cobra Cabana - Bar & Pub, Restaurant

Coppola's Deli - Deli, Restaurant

Crafted - Salad Restaurant

Croaker's Spot - Soul Food Restaurant

Dinamo - Seafood Restaurant

Dots Back Inn - Diner

Early Bird Biscuit Company - Bakery, Coffee House

East Coast Provisions - Sushi Restaurant

Eat 33 - Breakfast Restaurant

Edo's Squid - Italian Restaurant

El Caporal - Mexican Restaurant

El Pope - Breakfast Restaurant

Fall Line Kitchen & Bar - American (New), Southern, Comfort Food Restaurant

Family Secrets Restaurant - Southern cuisine Restaurant

Fat Dragon Chinese Kitchen and Bar - Chinese Restaurant

First Watch - Cafe, Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner Restaurant

Five Guys - Fast Food Restaurant

Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar - Steak Restaurant

Foo Dog - Cocktail Bar, Restaurant

Four Brothers Bistro and Grill - Middle Eastern Restaurant

Fresca on Addison - Vegetarian Restaurant

GWARbar - Barbecue Restaurant

Garnett's Café - Sandwiches, Restaurant

Ginger Thai Taste - Thai Restaurant

Goatocado - American cuisine Restaurant

Godfrey's - Bar & Pub, Breakfast Restaurant

Grace Noodle - Ramen Restaurant, Noodle Shop

Grandstaff & Stein - American cuisine Restaurant

Greek on Cary - Greek Restaurant

Habanero Mexican Grill - Mexican Restaurant

Half Way House - Seafood Restaurant

Harrison Street Café - Vegan Restaurant, Coffee House

Helen's - American and Southern Cuisine Restaurant

Hibachi Box - Japanese Restaurant

Hiro Sushi - Sushi Restaurant

Home Sweet Home - American cuisine Restaurant

Hot Chick - Chicken Restaurant

IThaiz Restaurant - Thai Restaurant

Ipanema Café - Vegetarian Restaurant

Ironclad Pizza Grill - Pizza Restaurant

J KOGI - Korean Restaurant

Jack Brown's Beer and Burger Joint - Burgers Restaurant

Jalapenos Mexican Grill - Mexican Restaurant

Jiang's Chinese Restaurant - Chinese Restaurant

Joe's Inn - Italian Restaurant

Julep's New Southern Cuisine - Southern Cuisine Restaurant

Kahlo’s Taqueria and Bar - Mexican Restaurant

Kreggers at Hand - Burgers Restaurant

Kuba Kuba -Cuban Restaurant

L'Opossum - American cuisine Restaurant

LEVEL Restaurant & Bar - Fusion Restaurant, Sushi Restaurant

La Bodega - Colombian Restaurant

La Casita Restaurant - Mexican Restaurant

La Grotta Ristorante - Italian Restaurant

La Milpa - Mexican Restaurant

Lalo’s Cocina Bar & Grill - Mexican Restaurant

Lamplighter Coffee Roasters - Coffee House

Laura Lee's - American cuisine Restaurant

Lee's Famous Recipe Chicken - Chicken Restaurant

Lemaire Restaurant - American Cuisine Restaurant

Lemon Cuisine of India - Indian Restaurant

Les Crepes (Carytown) - Crepe Restaurant

Liberty Public House - American cuisine Restaurant

Lillie Pearl - Southern Cuisine Restaurant

Little Nickel - Cocktail Bar, Restaurant

Longoven - American cuisine Restaurant

Lucky AF - Fusion Restaurant

Lulu's - American cuisine Restaurant

Lunch or Supper - American cuisine Restaurant

Luther Burger - Burgers Restaurant

MI Jalisco Family Mexican Restaurant - Mexican Restaurant

Mama J's Kitchen - Soul Food Restaurant

Mary Angela's Pizzeria - Pizza Restaurant

Max's on Broad - Belgian and French Restaurant

Maya - Mexican Restaurant

Mellow Mushroom Richmond (Carytown) - Pizza Restaurant

Metzger Bar and Butchery - German Restaurant

Millie's Diner - American cuisine Restaurant

MrBeast - Burgers Restaurant

My Noodle & Bar - Thai Restaurant

Nisa Thai - Sushi Restaurant, Thai Restaurant

Old Original Bookbinders Seafood & Steakhouse - Seafood Restaurant

Osaka Sushi & Steak - Sushi Restaurant

Palani Drive - Vegetarian Restaurant

Patrick Henry's Pub & Grille - Bar & Pub, Brewpub

Penny Lane Pub - Bar & Pub, British Restaurant

Pepe's Mexican Restaurant - Mexican cuisine

Perly's - Deli, sandwiches

Philly Steak & Gyros - Steak and Gyro Sandwiches Restaurant

Pho Thien Phat - Vietnamese Restaurant

Pies & Pints - Pizza Restaurant

Pig & Brew - Barbecue Restaurant

Pinky's - Mediterranean Restaurant

Pizza & Beer of Richmond - Pizza Restaurant

Proper Pie - Desserts, Bakery

Quiznos - Sub Sandwiches Restaurant

Ramen Spot - Ramen Restaurant

Rappahannock - Bar & Pub

Red Eye Cookie - Desserts, Bakery

Roberto Italian Restaurant - Italian Restaurant

Roots Natural Kitchen - Natural Food grain bowls and salads Restaurant

Sabai - Bar & Pub, Restaurant

Sauce & Toss - Seafood Restaurant

Secret Sandwich Society - Burgers

Sen Organic Small Plate - Vietnamese Restaurant

Shyndigz - Desserts, Bakery

Smohk RVA BBQ - Barbecue Restaurant

Social52 - American cuisine Restaurant

Soul Taco - Southern cuisine Restaurant

Southbound - Southern cuisine Restaurant

Southern Kitchen - Southern cuisine Restaurant

Station 2 - American cuisine Restaurant

Stella's - Mediterranean and International Restaurant

Sticks Kebob Shop - Mediterranean Restaurant

Subway - Sub Sandwiches Restaurant

Sugar Shack Donuts & Coffee - Donut Shop, Coffee House

Sugar's Crab Shack - Southern cuisine Restaurant

Sumo San - Sushi Restaurant

Tacos Mexico - Mexican Restaurant

Taqueria Panchito - Mexican Restaurant

Tarrant's Cafe - American Cuisine Restaurant

Taste of India - Indian Restaurant

Tazza Kitchen Scott's Addition - American cuisine Restaurant

Tenka Ramen - Ramen Restaurant

Thai Diner - Thai Restaurant

Thai Top Ten - Thai Restaurant

The Cocky Rooster - Wings Restaurant

The Continental Westhampton - American cuisine

The Eatery - Chinese Restaurant

The Franklin Inn - American cuisine Restaurant

The Grill - Breakfast Restaurant

The Hill Café - American cuisine Restaurant

The Hop Craft Pizza & Beer - Pizza Restaurant

The Mantu - Afghani Restaurant

The Mill on MacArthur - Sandwiches, Restaurant

The Patio Thai - Thai Restaurant

The Savory Grain - American cuisine Restaurant

The Sidewalk Café - Bar & Pub, Restaurant

The Stables - American cuisine Restaurant

The Tavern - American cuisine Restaurant, Bar & Pub

The Village Cafe - Bar & Pub

The Wooden Spoon Restaurant - Tapas Restaurant

Tio Pablo Taqueria - Mexican Restaurant

Tip Thai - Thai Restaurant

Tipsy Crab - Seafood Restaurant

Toast, New American Gastropub at the Village - Southern Restaurant

Tres Machos - Mexican Restaurant

Tulsi - Indian and Vegetarian Restaurant

Vietnam One - Vietnamese Restaurant

Whisk - Bakery, Coffee House

Wong Gonzalez - Mexican Restaurant

Conclusion

If you're looking for some great places to eat in Richmond, VA, then you should check out any of the excellent restaurants listed above. There's something for everyone. So what are you waiting for? Get out there and start exploring all that Richmond has to offer.

Bon appetit!

References/Attributions:

Best Restaurants In Richmond - Top Restaurants In Richmond - OpenTable

THE 10 BEST Restaurants in Richmond - Tripadvisor

22 Essential Restaurants in Richmond, Virginia - Eater DC

The Best 10 Restaurants in Richmond, Virginia - Yelp

Best Restaurants in Richmond, Virginia, America’s Next Great Restaurant-Obsessed Town - Bon Appetit

15 Best Restaurants in Richmond VA You Don’t Want to Miss - Southern Trippers

16 Best Restaurants in Richmond, VA - Birch Restaurant

The Best Restaurants in Richmond - Food Network

The Best Restaurants in Richmond, Virginia - TripSavvy

Restaurants in Richmond, VA - Richmond Magazine

_________________________

Join NewsBreak’s Creator Program for Free, and Start Earning Good Money. JOIN HERE