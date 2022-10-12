Richmond, VA

Best Restaurants in Richmond, VA

If you're looking for the best restaurants in Richmond, look no further!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10JYEo_0iVK0bYe00
A restaurant menu.Photo by Terje Sollie on Pexels

Introduction

In this article, we'll be counting down the top places to eat in the city based on our research. From seafood boils to upscale Southern cuisine, there's something for everyone. So without further ado, let's get started!

Best Restaurants in Richmond

The Boil Bay Cajun Seafood and Bar

Location

The Boil is at 8161 Brook Rd, Richmond, VA.

Menu

The Boil specializes in seafood boils, which are large pots of seafood (usually shrimp, crab, or lobster) cooked in spices and served with rice and vegetables. The restaurant also offers an extensive raw bar menu, salads, sandwiches, and entrees such as grilled salmon and fried chicken.

Why it's great

The Boil is an excellent choice for seafood lovers looking for a casual dining experience. The restaurant's no-frills approach to cooking results in fresh, flavorful seafood that is perfect for sharing with friends or family. And because the portions are large, you're sure to leave The Boil feeling satisfied.

Lehja

Location

Lehja is at Short Pump Town Center, 11800 West Broad street Suite 910, Richmond, VA.

Menu

Lehja offers a menu of modern Indian cuisine with a focus on seasonal and locally sourced ingredients. The menu features small plates, entrees, and a selection of wines and cocktails.

Why it's great

Lehja is an excellent restaurant for those looking for an upscale dining experience featuring modern Indian cuisine. The Restaurant has won numerous awards, including "Best New Restaurant" from Richmond magazine in 2009 and "Best Fine Dining" from the Style Weekly Reader's Choice Awards in 2010.

The Roosevelt

Location

The Roosevelt is in the heart of Richmond's historic Fan District, at 623 N 25th St, Richmond, VA.

Menu

The Roosevelt offers a menu of classic American fare with a twist, using locally sourced ingredients whenever possible. Starters include dishes like deviled eggs with bacon jam and roasted beet salad with goat cheese and pistachios. For entrees, there are options like chicken and waffles, shrimp and grits, and burgers made with grass-fed beef. And don't forget to save room for dessert! The Roosevelt's kitchen turns out creative takes on classics like chocolate cake, apple pie, and vanilla bean panna cotta.

Why it's great

The Roosevelt is great for a casual night out with friends or family. The menu has something for everyone, and the restaurant has a warm and inviting atmosphere. Plus, The Roosevelt is committed to using fresh, local ingredients. So you can feel good about supporting Richmond's food scene when you dine there.

Southbound

Location

Southbound is at 3036 Stony Point Rd, Richmond, VA. The restaurant is in a historic building in the Fan district of Richmond.

Menu

The menu at Southbound is Southern-inspired and features dishes such as shrimp and grits, fried chicken, and BBQ pork sandwiches. The restaurant also has a full bar with a wide selection of craft beers and cocktails.

Why it's great

Southbound is an excellent restaurant for those looking for a taste of the South without having to leave Richmond. The food is delicious, and the atmosphere is cozy and inviting.

Julep's

Location

Julep's is at 1719 E Main St, Richmond, VA.

Menu

The menu at Julep's consists of Southern-inspired dishes with a modern twist. Some of the most popular items include the shrimp and grits, the fried chicken sandwich, and the Julep's burger.

Why it's great

Julep's is an excellent restaurant for those who want to enjoy a delicious meal in a casual and relaxed setting. The food is top-notch and reasonably priced, making it a perfect option for budget-minded diners.

Rogue (formerly The Rogue Gentlemen)

Location

Rogue is at 618 N. First St, Richmond, VA, in the historic Jackson Ward district.

Menu

The menu at Rogue changes regularly to reflect the freshest seasonal ingredients, but some favorites include the roasted beet salad, pan-roasted chicken, and chocolate pot de crème. The restaurant also has an extensive wine list and craft cocktail menu.

Why it's great

Rogue is one of Richmond's most popular restaurants, and for good reasons! The food is fantastic, the atmosphere is cozy and inviting, and the service is top-notch. Whether you're looking for a romantic dinner for two or a night out with friends, you'll be sure to have a great time at Rogue.

Heritage

Location

Heritage is in the historic Church Hill neighborhood at 1627 W Main St, Richmond, VA. The restaurant is in an old brick building on East Broad Street, and it has a large outdoor patio that is perfect for enjoying a meal on a warm day.

Menu

The menu at Heritage features seasonal American cuisine with a focus on locally sourced ingredients. Both meat and vegetarian options are available, and the menu frequently changes to use the freshest seasonal produce.

Why it's great

Heritage is a great place to enjoy a delicious meal surrounded by history. The restaurant has an extensive wine list, and the staff is very knowledgeable about pairings. The food is always fresh and flavorful, and the service is impeccable.

ZZQ

Location

ZZQ at 3201 W Moore St, Richmond, VA, in the historic Shockoe Bottom neighborhood.

Menu

ZZQ's menu features Texas-style barbecue, smoked meats, homemade sides, and desserts. The restaurant also offers a selection of local craft beer, wine, and spirits.

Why it's great

ZZQ has delicious food, friendly service, and a welcoming atmosphere. The restaurant has won numerous awards, including "Best Barbecue Restaurant" from Richmond magazine and the "People's Choice Award" at the Richmond BBQ Festival.

The Fancy Biscuit

Location

The Fancy Biscuit is at 1831 W Cary St, Richmond, VA, in the heart of the Fan District.

Menu

The Fancy Biscuit's menu features a variety of creative and delicious biscuit sandwiches, as well as sides such as sweet potato fries and fried green tomatoes.

Why it's great

The Fancy Biscuit is an excellent restaurant for its food and atmosphere. The biscuits are some of the best in Richmond, and the restaurant has a cozy, down-home feel that makes it a great place to relax with friends or family.

Other Excellent Restaurants in Richmond

This extensive list is in alphabetical order:

  • &Pizza VCU - Pizza Restaurant
  • 2M Mediterranean Market & Deli - Mediterranean Restaurant, Deli
  • 521 Biscuits & Waffles - Breakfast Restaurant
  • 8 1/2 - Pizza Restaurant
  • 821 Café - American cuisine Restaurant
  • Abuelita's - Mexican Restaurant
  • Addis Ethiopian Restaurant - Ethiopian Restaurant
  • Alamo BBQ - Barbecue Restaurant
  • Alewife - Seafood Restaurant
  • Amuse Restaurant - American Cuisine Restaurant
  • Angelos Italian Restaurant - Italian Restaurant
  • Anthony's on the Hill - Italian Restaurant
  • Bacchus - Italian Restaurant
  • Beauvine Burger Concept - Burgers
  • Beijing on Grove - Bar & Pub, Restaurant
  • Belmont Food Shop - American cuisine Restaurant
  • Belmont Pizzeria - Pizza Restaurant
  • Big Herm's Kitchen - Southern cuisine Restaurant
  • Bojangles - Fried Chicken Restaurant
  • Boka Truck - American cuisine, Food Truck
  • Bombolini - Italian Restaurant·
  • Boulevard Burger & Brew - Burgers
  • Branch & Vine - Deli, Liquor Store
  • Brenner Pass - Fusion Restaurant, European Restaurant
  • Buckhead's - Steak House
  • CAVA - Mediterranean Restaurant
  • Cafe Rustika - German Restaurant, Cafe
  • Capitol Waffle Shop - Pancakes & Waffles Restaurant
  • Carini Italian Restaurant - Italian Restaurant
  • Carytown Gyro - Halal Restaurant
  • Chadar Thai Restaurant - Thai Restaurant
  • Chez Foushee - French Restaurant
  • Chianti Italian Restaurant - Italian Restaurant
  • Chicano's Cocina Bar & Grill - Mexican Restaurant
  • Chicken Fiesta - Tex-Mex Restaurant
  • China Express - Chinese Restaurant
  • Chiocca's - Deli, Restaurant
  • Citizen Burger Bar (Carytown) - Burgers Restaurant
  • City Diner - Breakfast Restaurant, Diner
  • Cobra Cabana - Bar & Pub, Restaurant
  • Coppola's Deli - Deli, Restaurant
  • Crafted - Salad Restaurant
  • Croaker's Spot - Soul Food Restaurant
  • Dinamo - Seafood Restaurant
  • Dots Back Inn - Diner
  • Early Bird Biscuit Company - Bakery, Coffee House
  • East Coast Provisions - Sushi Restaurant
  • Eat 33 - Breakfast Restaurant
  • Edo's Squid - Italian Restaurant
  • El Caporal - Mexican Restaurant
  • El Pope - Breakfast Restaurant
  • Fall Line Kitchen & Bar - American (New), Southern, Comfort Food Restaurant
  • Family Secrets Restaurant - Southern cuisine Restaurant
  • Fat Dragon Chinese Kitchen and Bar - Chinese Restaurant
  • First Watch - Cafe, Breakfast, Lunch, Dinner Restaurant
  • Five Guys - Fast Food Restaurant
  • Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar - Steak Restaurant
  • Foo Dog - Cocktail Bar, Restaurant
  • Four Brothers Bistro and Grill - Middle Eastern Restaurant
  • Fresca on Addison - Vegetarian Restaurant
  • GWARbar - Barbecue Restaurant
  • Garnett's Café - Sandwiches, Restaurant
  • Ginger Thai Taste - Thai Restaurant
  • Goatocado - American cuisine Restaurant
  • Godfrey's - Bar & Pub, Breakfast Restaurant
  • Grace Noodle - Ramen Restaurant, Noodle Shop
  • Grandstaff & Stein - American cuisine Restaurant
  • Greek on Cary - Greek Restaurant
  • Habanero Mexican Grill - Mexican Restaurant
  • Half Way House - Seafood Restaurant
  • Harrison Street Café - Vegan Restaurant, Coffee House
  • Helen's - American and Southern Cuisine Restaurant
  • Hibachi Box - Japanese Restaurant
  • Hiro Sushi - Sushi Restaurant
  • Home Sweet Home - American cuisine Restaurant
  • Hot Chick - Chicken Restaurant
  • IThaiz Restaurant - Thai Restaurant
  • Ipanema Café - Vegetarian Restaurant
  • Ironclad Pizza Grill - Pizza Restaurant
  • J KOGI - Korean Restaurant
  • Jack Brown's Beer and Burger Joint - Burgers Restaurant
  • Jalapenos Mexican Grill - Mexican Restaurant
  • Jiang's Chinese Restaurant - Chinese Restaurant
  • Joe's Inn - Italian Restaurant
  • Julep's New Southern Cuisine - Southern Cuisine Restaurant
  • Kahlo’s Taqueria and Bar - Mexican Restaurant
  • Kreggers at Hand - Burgers Restaurant
  • Kuba Kuba -Cuban Restaurant
  • L'Opossum - American cuisine Restaurant
  • LEVEL Restaurant & Bar - Fusion Restaurant, Sushi Restaurant
  • La Bodega - Colombian Restaurant
  • La Casita Restaurant - Mexican Restaurant
  • La Grotta Ristorante - Italian Restaurant
  • La Milpa - Mexican Restaurant
  • Lalo’s Cocina Bar & Grill - Mexican Restaurant
  • Lamplighter Coffee Roasters - Coffee House
  • Laura Lee's - American cuisine Restaurant
  • Lee's Famous Recipe Chicken - Chicken Restaurant
  • Lemaire Restaurant - American Cuisine Restaurant
  • Lemon Cuisine of India - Indian Restaurant
  • Les Crepes (Carytown) - Crepe Restaurant
  • Liberty Public House - American cuisine Restaurant
  • Lillie Pearl - Southern Cuisine Restaurant
  • Little Nickel - Cocktail Bar, Restaurant
  • Longoven - American cuisine Restaurant
  • Lucky AF - Fusion Restaurant
  • Lulu's - American cuisine Restaurant
  • Lunch or Supper - American cuisine Restaurant
  • Luther Burger - Burgers Restaurant
  • MI Jalisco Family Mexican Restaurant - Mexican Restaurant
  • Mama J's Kitchen - Soul Food Restaurant
  • Mary Angela's Pizzeria - Pizza Restaurant
  • Max's on Broad - Belgian and French Restaurant
  • Maya - Mexican Restaurant
  • Mellow Mushroom Richmond (Carytown) - Pizza Restaurant
  • Metzger Bar and Butchery - German Restaurant
  • Millie's Diner - American cuisine Restaurant
  • MrBeast - Burgers Restaurant
  • My Noodle & Bar - Thai Restaurant
  • Nisa Thai - Sushi Restaurant, Thai Restaurant
  • Old Original Bookbinders Seafood & Steakhouse - Seafood Restaurant
  • Osaka Sushi & Steak - Sushi Restaurant
  • Palani Drive - Vegetarian Restaurant
  • Patrick Henry's Pub & Grille - Bar & Pub, Brewpub
  • Penny Lane Pub - Bar & Pub, British Restaurant
  • Pepe's Mexican Restaurant - Mexican cuisine
  • Perly's - Deli, sandwiches
  • Philly Steak & Gyros - Steak and Gyro Sandwiches Restaurant
  • Pho Thien Phat - Vietnamese Restaurant
  • Pies & Pints - Pizza Restaurant
  • Pig & Brew - Barbecue Restaurant
  • Pinky's - Mediterranean Restaurant
  • Pizza & Beer of Richmond - Pizza Restaurant
  • Proper Pie - Desserts, Bakery
  • Quiznos - Sub Sandwiches Restaurant
  • Ramen Spot - Ramen Restaurant
  • Rappahannock - Bar & Pub
  • Red Eye Cookie - Desserts, Bakery
  • Roberto Italian Restaurant - Italian Restaurant
  • Roots Natural Kitchen - Natural Food grain bowls and salads Restaurant
  • Sabai - Bar & Pub, Restaurant
  • Sauce & Toss - Seafood Restaurant
  • Secret Sandwich Society - Burgers
  • Sen Organic Small Plate - Vietnamese Restaurant
  • Shyndigz - Desserts, Bakery
  • Smohk RVA BBQ - Barbecue Restaurant
  • Social52 - American cuisine Restaurant
  • Soul Taco - Southern cuisine Restaurant
  • Southbound - Southern cuisine Restaurant
  • Southern Kitchen - Southern cuisine Restaurant
  • Station 2 - American cuisine Restaurant
  • Stella's - Mediterranean and International Restaurant
  • Sticks Kebob Shop - Mediterranean Restaurant
  • Subway - Sub Sandwiches Restaurant
  • Sugar Shack Donuts & Coffee - Donut Shop, Coffee House
  • Sugar's Crab Shack - Southern cuisine Restaurant
  • Sumo San - Sushi Restaurant
  • Tacos Mexico - Mexican Restaurant
  • Taqueria Panchito - Mexican Restaurant
  • Tarrant's Cafe - American Cuisine Restaurant
  • Taste of India - Indian Restaurant
  • Tazza Kitchen Scott's Addition - American cuisine Restaurant
  • Tenka Ramen - Ramen Restaurant
  • Thai Diner - Thai Restaurant
  • Thai Top Ten - Thai Restaurant
  • The Cocky Rooster - Wings Restaurant
  • The Continental Westhampton - American cuisine
  • The Eatery - Chinese Restaurant
  • The Franklin Inn - American cuisine Restaurant
  • The Grill - Breakfast Restaurant
  • The Hill Café - American cuisine Restaurant
  • The Hop Craft Pizza & Beer - Pizza Restaurant
  • The Mantu - Afghani Restaurant
  • The Mill on MacArthur - Sandwiches, Restaurant
  • The Patio Thai - Thai Restaurant
  • The Savory Grain - American cuisine Restaurant
  • The Sidewalk Café - Bar & Pub, Restaurant
  • The Stables - American cuisine Restaurant
  • The Tavern - American cuisine Restaurant, Bar & Pub
  • The Village Cafe - Bar & Pub
  • The Wooden Spoon Restaurant - Tapas Restaurant
  • Tio Pablo Taqueria - Mexican Restaurant
  • Tip Thai - Thai Restaurant
  • Tipsy Crab - Seafood Restaurant
  • Toast, New American Gastropub at the Village - Southern Restaurant
  • Tres Machos - Mexican Restaurant
  • Tulsi - Indian and Vegetarian Restaurant
  • Vietnam One - Vietnamese Restaurant
  • Whisk - Bakery, Coffee House
  • Wong Gonzalez - Mexican Restaurant

Conclusion

If you're looking for some great places to eat in Richmond, VA, then you should check out any of the excellent restaurants listed above. There's something for everyone. So what are you waiting for? Get out there and start exploring all that Richmond has to offer.

Bon appetit!

