Atlanta, GA, is a thriving and vibrant city. Still, knowing which neighborhoods are the most dangerous is essential if you plan on moving to or visiting there.

Shattered window glass in neighborhood. Photo by Lisa Fotios on Pexels

Introduction

In this article, we'll look at the most dangerous neighborhoods in Atlanta and what makes them so hazardous. We'll also provide tips on how to stay safe in these areas. While it would be hard to list all of Atlanta's most dangerous neighborhoods, we can look at some of the most concerning areas in terms of crime.

Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Atlanta

Buckhead

Buckhead is one of the most dangerous neighborhoods in Atlanta. It has a high crime rate and is home to several gangs, including the Bloods and the Crips.

Downtown

Downtown is another dangerous neighborhood in Atlanta. The crime rate here is also high. This neighborhood is home to some gangs, including the Latin Kings and MS-13.

Midtown

Midtown is yet another dangerous neighborhood in Atlanta. The crime rate here is also high. This neighborhood is home to several gangs, including the Aryan Brotherhood and the Hell's Angels.

Other dangerous neighborhoods in Atlanta include:

Grove Park

Adamsville

Adair Park

Lakewood Heights-Southeastern Atlanta

Adams Park

Mechanicsville

Center Hill

Oakland City

Sandtown-Southeastern Atlanta

Cascade Heights

U-Rescue Villa

Old Fourth Ward

Kirkwood

Castleberry Hill

Washington Park

Edgewood

Peoplestown

Vine City

East Atlanta Village

Oakland City

West End

Grove Park

Adams Park

Center Hill

English Avenue and Vine City

Mechanicsville

These areas are known for their high poverty levels, desperation, and crime.

If you're visiting Atlanta, it's best to avoid these areas. If you must go, take precautions and keep your head up. When moving to the city, it's essential to be aware of the risks and take precautions.

You may want to live in a different neighborhood, or if you already live in one of these areas, be sure to take steps to stay safe.

Tips for Staying Safe in Atlanta's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods

Avoid walking alone at night

Avoid going out late at night

Avoid displaying expensive jewelry or electronics

Be aware of your surroundings

Stay in well-lit areas

Never argue with strangers

If you see something suspicious, tell the police

Conclusion

Atlanta's most dangerous neighborhoods suffer from poverty, violence, and crime. These neighborhoods need more resources, including employment, education, and crime prevention initiatives.

References/Attributions:

The 10 Worst Neighborhoods In Atlanta For 2022 - RoadSnacks

Is Atlanta Safe? Warnings and Dangers Travelers Need to Know - Smarter Travel

Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Atlanta: 2022’s Ultimate List - UpgradedHome

Most Dangerous Neighborhoods In Atlanta, GA - AreaVibes

10 Worst Neighborhoods In Atlanta (2022 Update) - Pip's Island

Atlanta Top 5 Dangerous Neighborhoods - YouTube

_________________________

Join NewsBreak’s Creator Program for Free, and Start Earning Good Money. JOIN HERE