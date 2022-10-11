Atlanta, GA, is a thriving and vibrant city. Still, knowing which neighborhoods are the most dangerous is essential if you plan on moving to or visiting there.
Introduction
In this article, we'll look at the most dangerous neighborhoods in Atlanta and what makes them so hazardous. We'll also provide tips on how to stay safe in these areas. While it would be hard to list all of Atlanta's most dangerous neighborhoods, we can look at some of the most concerning areas in terms of crime.
Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Atlanta
Buckhead
Buckhead is one of the most dangerous neighborhoods in Atlanta. It has a high crime rate and is home to several gangs, including the Bloods and the Crips.
Downtown
Downtown is another dangerous neighborhood in Atlanta. The crime rate here is also high. This neighborhood is home to some gangs, including the Latin Kings and MS-13.
Midtown
Midtown is yet another dangerous neighborhood in Atlanta. The crime rate here is also high. This neighborhood is home to several gangs, including the Aryan Brotherhood and the Hell's Angels.
Other dangerous neighborhoods in Atlanta include:
- Grove Park
- Adamsville
- Adair Park
- Lakewood Heights-Southeastern Atlanta
- Adams Park
- Mechanicsville
- Center Hill
- Oakland City
- Sandtown-Southeastern Atlanta
- Cascade Heights
- U-Rescue Villa
- Old Fourth Ward
- Kirkwood
- Castleberry Hill
- Washington Park
- Edgewood
- Peoplestown
- Vine City
- East Atlanta Village
- Oakland City
- West End
- Grove Park
- Adams Park
- Center Hill
- English Avenue and Vine City
- Mechanicsville
These areas are known for their high poverty levels, desperation, and crime.
If you're visiting Atlanta, it's best to avoid these areas. If you must go, take precautions and keep your head up. When moving to the city, it's essential to be aware of the risks and take precautions.
You may want to live in a different neighborhood, or if you already live in one of these areas, be sure to take steps to stay safe.
Tips for Staying Safe in Atlanta's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods
- Avoid walking alone at night
- Avoid going out late at night
- Avoid displaying expensive jewelry or electronics
- Be aware of your surroundings
- Stay in well-lit areas
- Never argue with strangers
- If you see something suspicious, tell the police
Conclusion
Atlanta's most dangerous neighborhoods suffer from poverty, violence, and crime. These neighborhoods need more resources, including employment, education, and crime prevention initiatives.
References/Attributions:
The 10 Worst Neighborhoods In Atlanta For 2022 - RoadSnacks
Is Atlanta Safe? Warnings and Dangers Travelers Need to Know - Smarter Travel
Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Atlanta: 2022’s Ultimate List - UpgradedHome
Most Dangerous Neighborhoods In Atlanta, GA - AreaVibes
10 Worst Neighborhoods In Atlanta (2022 Update) - Pip's Island
Atlanta Top 5 Dangerous Neighborhoods - YouTube
_________________________
Comments / 60