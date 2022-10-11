Philadelphia, PA, is a large historic city with plenty of safe and dangerous neighborhoods. Suppose you're planning on visiting Philadelphia or moving to the city. In that case, it's essential to be aware of the most hazardous areas.

Introduction

While it would be hard to list all of Philadelphia's most dangerous neighborhoods, we can look at some of the most concerning areas in terms of crime.

Most Dangerous Neighborhoods in Philadelphia

The most dangerous neighborhoods in Philadelphia are West Philadelphia, North Philadelphia, and Southwest Philadelphia. They are all known for high crime levels, including gang violence, drug activity, and high crime rates. In particular, the area around Temple University is a hot spot for crime.

Other dangerous neighborhoods in Philadelphia include Kensington, Tioga-Nicetown, Frankford, Hunting Park, Strawberry Mansion, Fairhill, Allegheny West, Harrowgate, North Central, Brewerytown, Haddington-Caroll Park, and Elmwood. These areas are known for their high poverty levels, desperation, and crime.

If you're visiting Philadelphia, it's best to avoid these areas. If you must go, take precautions and keep your head up. When moving to the city, it's essential to be aware of the risks and take precautions.

You may want to live in a different neighborhood, or if you already live in one of these areas, be sure to take steps to stay safe.

Tips for Staying Safe in Philadelphia's Most Dangerous Neighborhoods

Avoid walking alone at night

Avoid going out late at night

Avoid displaying expensive jewelry or electronics

Be aware of your surroundings

Stay in well-lit areas

Never argue with strangers

If you see something suspicious, tell the police

Conclusion

Philadelphia's most dangerous neighborhoods suffer from poverty, violence, and crime. These neighborhoods need more resources, including education, employment, and crime prevention initiatives.

