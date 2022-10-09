You may have heard of the concept known as The Law of Attraction and wondered what it's all about. Let's find out.

See the things that you want as already yours. Know that they will come to you in need. Then let them come. Don't fret and worry about them. Don't think about your lack of them. Think of them as yours, as belonging to you, as already in your possession." – Robert Collier

Introduction

Simply put, The Law of Attraction, part of the New Thought philosophy, states that if you have a positive or negative thought, a positive or negative experience will come into your life.

For example, if you always think about getting rich, your chances of that happening increase significantly. On the other hand, if you believe you're never going to become wealthy, then it's likely that's what will happen.

The Law of Attraction is about the effects of thinking positively or negatively (positive vs. negative thinking). In other words, you'll get positive results if you send out positive thoughts. If you put out negative thoughts, then expect to get adverse outcomes.

The 7 Components of the Law of Attraction

1. Manifestation: To manifest your desires and dreams, you must consciously feed your mind with positive thoughts.

2. Magnetism: Like a magnet, positive or negative Universal energy frequencies you put out will come right back to you.

3. Pure Desire (or Unwavering Desire): The Law of Attraction will only work the way it's supposed to if you have a strong desire for what you want in life.

4. Paradoxical Intent (or Delicate Balance): The best way to get what you want is by knowing that you don't need it to be happy.

5. Harmony (or Synchronization): You can open up your highest manifesting power when you harmoniously align yourself with the Universe.

6. Right Action (or Conscientious Action): Keep your Universal energy frequency tuned to that of honor and dignity. Doing so will always work in your favor, although you might not see it immediately.

7. Expanding Influence (or Universal Influence): A new seed is planted in your destiny's garden by every thought you have and your deeds.

Impact of The Law of Attraction

The Law of Attraction philosophy centers around spirituality.

Many believe that spirituality is connected to various health benefits, including lower depression, reduced stress, and better overall health and well-being. They believe this philosophy aligns the energy of the Universe with our wishes because we all consist of energy that operates at different frequencies.

The idea is to have positive thoughts so your frequency lines up best with Universal energy. This practice works best if you are grateful for the things you already have.

But what you attract to yourself depends on how and where you focus your attention. If you want the Law of Attraction to work, you must believe that something is already yours or soon will be.

Impossible is just a big word thrown around by small men who find it easier to live in the world they've been given than to explore the power they have to change it. Impossible is not a fact. It's an opinion. Impossible is not a declaration. It's a dare. Impossible is potential. Impossible is temporary. Impossible is nothing." – Muhammad Ali

Dangers of Using The Law of Attraction

While having a positive attitude (giving out positive energy) is usually a good thing, you must combine this with a realistic, proactive approach to achieve your goals. In other words, positive actions must go along with positive thoughts to get the desired results.

Conclusion

Even though The Law of Attraction has many proponents and adherents, it relies on anecdotal experiences, not on scientifically-proven, empirical evidence. Thus, it is based primarily on belief. But so are many other things in life, including the very existence of God. In any case, as long as you approach using The Law of Attraction with an understanding of its seven components, you should be able to achieve good results in your life.

