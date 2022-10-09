Best Restaurants in Portsmouth, VA (Opinion)

Looking for the best restaurants in Portsmouth, Virginia? Well, you've come to the right place.

Introduction

This article will guide you through some of the city's best eateries. Whether you're looking for fine dining, casual dining, or just a good pub or bar, we've got you covered. And if you're particular about your cuisine, we've got recommendations for the best Italian, Chinese, and Mexican restaurants. So whatever your budget or taste buds, read on for our guide to the best restaurants in Portsmouth!

The Best Portsmouth Restaurants

Fine Dining

Portsmouth has a variety of fine-dining restaurants. Head to Still or The Bier Garden for a special evening out.

Casual Dining

Portsmouth has plenty of great options for casual dining. For a quick bite, head to one of the city's many pubs or bars - there'll be one that suits your taste. Or, for something more substantial, you can try The Dog House. And there are also many fast food outlets if you're really in a hurry!

Pubs and Bars

Portsmouth is home to some great pubs and bars, perfect for grabbing a quick drink or spending an evening with friends. Suppose you're looking for somewhere to watch the latest sporting event, head to Roger Brown's Restaurant & Sports Bar or Baron's Pub & Restaurant.

The Best Portsmouth Restaurants Based on Cuisine

Italian

If you'd like some authentic Italian cuisine, Portsmouth has several excellent restaurants to choose from. For a great dining experience, head to the Pizza Box or Five Boroughs Pizza, where you can enjoy delicious pizza and more. You can't go wrong with classics like Margherita or pepperoni pizza, but be sure to try some local specialties!

Chinese

Portsmouth is home to several excellent Chinese restaurants, perfect for when you're craving something hearty and delicious. For traditional Cantonese fare, check out the Golden Palace.

Mexican

Want a change of pace? Portsmouth's Mexican restaurants are sure to satisfy your cravings for Mexican food. There's something for everyone to enjoy. For a truly authentic experience, visit Guad's Oldtowne.

The Best Portsmouth Restaurants Based on Budget

Fine Dining

Want an upscale dining experience? Portsmouth has plenty to offer. For a special night out, try Fish & Slips Marina Raw Bar & Grill, where you can enjoy excellent New American cuisine.

Casual Dining

For a more casual dining experience, Portsmouth has no shortage of great options. For delicious traditional American cuisine, head to District –- a local favorite for tourists and locals alike.

Pubs and Bars

Portsmouth is also home to great pubs and bars, perfect for grabbing a drink or watching the game. One trendy spot is High Street Pizza & Pour House –- one of Portsmouth's most popular bars.

Conclusion

Portsmouth has some of the country's best restaurants. Whether you're looking for fine dining, casual dining, or a pub or bar, there's something for everyone. And with so many different cuisine options, you're sure to find a restaurant that suits your taste. So why are you waiting? Get out there and explore Portsmouth's best restaurants!

What are your favorite restaurants in Portsmouth? Let us know in the Comments section.

